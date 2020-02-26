Meditation Is Not Therapy. Repeat: Meditation Is Not Therapy.

This podcast is all about talking up meditation, but this episode talks it down a little bit.

You’ll hear about something called “spiritual bypassing,” and why meditation, as much as it feels like it sometimes, is not the same thing as therapy.

.

.

Read more about “spiritual bypassing”.

—

A version of this post was previously published on meditationforthemasses.libsyn.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Photo credit: istockphoto