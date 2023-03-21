Men Supporting Women’s Health: A Father and Husband’s Mission to Improve the Monthly Cycle Experience with REIGN Pads

—

Women are all too familiar with the discomfort and inconvenience that comes with their monthly cycles. The search for the perfect menstrual product is a never-ending battle, with many constantly seeking better options. But what if the person searching for those solutions was a man? Demond Crump, a US veteran and founder of Reign Pads, entered the scene with his revolutionary menstrual care product.

It may come as a surprise to some that a man is behind a product in the menstrual care industry, but for Demond, it was a personal mission to create something that would truly put the comfort and health of women first. His inspiration came from his wife’s discomfort and dissatisfaction with traditional menstrual products. Seeing her struggle motivated him to find a better solution.

With his unique perspective and passion for innovation, Demond set out to create a product that would change the game for women’s menstrual care. And that’s how Reign Pads were born. Made with Nobel Prize-winning material, Graphene, Reign Pads offer multiple health benefits like promoting cell activity and improving micro-circulation. They may also inhibit harmful bacteria growth and support a healthy metabolism.

As Reign Pads continues to grow and expand, Demond Crump remains committed to his mission of improving the menstrual care experience for women everywhere. He recognizes that the conversation around periods is still stigmatized in many cultures and communities, but he believes that through education and awareness, we can break down these barriers and ensure that every woman has access to the best possible menstrual care products.

One of the ways that Crump is working towards this goal is by actively engaging with schools and organizations to educate young girls and women about menstrual health and hygiene. Through these efforts, he hopes to break down the taboos and myths surrounding periods and empower women to take charge of their menstrual care.

Crump’s dedication to this cause has not gone unnoticed. In 2023, he was recognized in the Georgia Titan 100 , a prestigious list of influential business leaders based in Georgia. The award celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions to their industries and communities, and Crump’s inclusion on the list is a testament to his dedication and hard work.

On April 27th, there will be a ceremony to celebrate the 2023 class of Georgia’s Titan 100, and Crump will undoubtedly be one of the standout honorees. This recognition is a reminder that when we work together to support women’s health and wellness, we can all make a difference.

Demond Crump’s story is a powerful reminder that men have an important role to play in supporting women’s health and wellness. Through his work with Reign Pads, he has disrupted the menstrual care industry and provided women with a new and innovative option for managing their periods. His dedication and commitment to this cause are inspiring, and his vision for a world where every woman has access to the best possible menstrual care products is one that we should all strive to support.

As we continue to break down the taboos and myths surrounding periods and work towards greater education and awareness, it is men like Demond Crump who are leading the charge and making a real difference in the lives of women everywhere. To learn more about Reign Pads, visit their website at reignpads.com or follow them on Instagram @reignpads .

