Men’s Advice: How Do I Get My Sleep Apnea Under Control

If you have sleep apnea, you may need a CPAP mask. However, there are additional things you can do to improve your sleep. Here’s how to find the best full-face CPAP mask and develop a plan with your healthcare provider.

Working With My Healthcare Provider

Your healthcare provider determines your course of treatment, which may include a CPAP mask. Depending on your medical history, you may also need to make some lifestyle changes.

Stop Smoking

Smoking is hazardous to your health, so it’s a good idea to quit whether you have sleep apnea or not. If you have sleep apnea, smoking can make your symptoms worse by increasing airway inflammation.

Avoid Alcohol

Drinking in moderation is fine, but you need to be especially careful when you have sleep apnea. Alcohol can cause airway inflammation and relaxation of your throat muscles, making breathing more difficult. When you imbibe, make sure it’s well before bedtime.

Run a Humidifier

When air is too dry, it can irritate your respiratory system. Running a humidifier introduces moisture into the air, making it easier to breathe. Depending on the model, you can add essential oils:

Eucalyptus

Peppermint

Lavender

Change Your Sleep Position

Studies show that your sleep position has a massive impact on sleep apnea. In fact, some people can breathe normally just by changing this one factor.

For most people, side-sleeping encourages normal breathing. Back sleeping is the most likely to cause sleep apnea.

Try Yoga

Did you know that exercise can improve oxygen flow? If you don’t exercise regularly, your doctor may recommend it for sleep apnea treatment. Yoga is an excellent way to start, as it focuses on breathing and can even increase respiratory strength.

Lose Weight

Obesity is a common cause of sleep apnea, so if you’re overweight, your doctor may recommend losing a few pounds. Maintaining a healthy weight has other benefits, such as lower blood pressure.

Choosing the Right CPAP Machine For My Needs

Many people with sleep apnea use a CPAP machine. This medical equipment supplies oxygenated air, ensuring patients receive enough oxygen as they sleep. Of course, there are many different models, each with pros and cons. How can you choose the right one for you?

Check for Noise

Some machines are louder than others. If you’re a light sleeper, this can be a problem. Before committing to a mask, make sure the noise level is tolerable.

Look at Accessories

There’s a whole market of CPAP mask accessories to make use more comfortable and convenient. Before you buy, take a look at what comes with the machine.

Make Sure It’s a Good Fit

When choosing a CPAP mask, the most important thing to look for is a good fit. If it’s not comfortable, you’ll have trouble sleeping, so make sure it doesn’t pinch or otherwise irritate you. Additionally, masks with a poor fit may come off during the night.

The best way to treat your sleep apnea is to be open with your healthcare provider. Make sure you ask questions about the difference between CPAP and BiPAP and take any recommendations from your doctor.

