Home / Health & Wellness / Men’s Health Matters

Men’s Health Matters

Plenty to be thankful for in this past month.

by Leave a Comment

On my testicular cancer and men’s health awareness website, A Ballsy Sense of Tumor, I write all about my personal cancer journey and men’s health in general. Today, I’m giving you bite-sized summaries of what appeared on the blog in October.

Testicular cancer survivor memoirs (or would they be men-oirs) are one of my favorite niche genres. In November, I reviewed Rotten Fruit: My Testicular Cancer Adventure, in which testicular cancer survivor Jay Elwell shares his story in a hilarious and frank manner.

Read my review of Rotten Fruit: My Testicular Cancer Adventure.

Each month, I profile one fellow Uniballer who has committed to raising awareness about testicular cancer. November’s feature was Brett Hoffland. He works as a reporter for KSTP Eyewitness News, and shared his experience with testicular cancer live on air!

Check out “Brett Hoffland – Sharing His Story on KSTP.”

November marks four years since I started writing A Ballsy Sense of Tumor. Each year, I look back at my favorite posts over the past twelve months and what I’ve learned.

See what I reflected on in “Four Years of ABSOT.”

While some men may not want to talk about it, erectile dysfunction is a topic we need to discuss. It is a symptom, not a disease, Many conditions have the ability to contribute to ED, and why should COVID-19 be any different?

I partnered with Apex Health Center to share some information about COVID-19 and Erectile Dysfunction: A Look at Health Impacts

As a bonus, I am sharing one of December’s pieces: What’s In Santa’s Sack? 2020 Edition

Check out ABSOT’s first annual holiday gift guide, featuring books, games, apparel, and more that support testicular cancer awareness and research.

That wraps up this month’s recap of A Ballsy Sense of Tumor. Until next time, Carpe Scrotiem.

 

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com

 

About Justin Birckbichier

At age 25, Justin Birckbichler was diagnosed with Stage II testicular cancer. Now in remission, he committed to getting the ball rolling on raising awareness of men’s health and testicular cancer through his website A Ballsy Sense of Tumor. Though he no longer has the pair he was born with, his new favorite pairing is humor and education. He was recognized as one of 15 People Who Raised Cancer Awareness in 2017, awarded Best Advocacy/Awareness Cancer Blog in 2017, selected as the Hilarious Patient Leader in the 2018 WEGO Health Awards, and recognized as one of “40 Under 40 in Cancer” in 2019. Justin shares how we can stop dropping the ball on men’s health and how to use humor in awareness, even if it makes you sound like a nut.

