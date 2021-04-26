Natural Vitamins for Your Daily Routine

—

Whether you’re a young man – or a more ‘mature’ one – you need to take a health supplement. Doing so will help improve your brain, digestive, immune, and prostate health. But with the many options out there, you may be wondering: what works best for you?

That said, you should look for a whole food vitamin for men that contains Vitamin A to E because of the following reasons:

Vitamin A

Vitamin A is not only good for your vision and immune system – it may help lower your risk of prostate cancer as well. It’s the second most common malignancy in men, after all.

As a potent antioxidant, vitamin A may fight cancer by neutralizing free radicals. Obtained through exposure to pollution, chemicals, and UV rays (among many other things), free radicals damage the cells and DNA. In the long run, these damaged cells can lead to the development of cancer cells.

Vitamin B Complex

B vitamins are water-soluble nutrients, which is why you need a constant source. If not, you may develop low red blood cell levels (anemia), anxiety, depression, skin rashes, and certain gut issues.

Men, in particular, may need B vitamins – specifically Niacin or Vitamin B3. That’s because it may help keep the bad cholesterol (LDL) at bay. High levels of LDL contribute to heart disease, which is the number 1 killer of men.

Another essential B vitamin, Pantothenic acid, helps in the creation of red blood cells and certain sex hormones.

Vitamin C

Also known as ascorbic acid, Vitamin C is a nutrient that benefits almost the entire body.

For one, it helps stimulate antibodies, thus helping you maintain peak immunity. Vitamin C supplementation, in fact, may shorten your bout with colds by as much as 8%.

As for the skin, Vitamin C may help heal cuts and wounds at a faster rate.

Vitamin C also helps in the production of collagen, a type of connective tissue. It may help strengthen the blood vessels together, thus protecting you from easy bruising.

Like most antioxidative vitamins, Ascorbic Acid may help lower your cancer risk as well.

Vitamin D

You need a robust immune system to fight off infections – especially in the pandemic. One of the best vitamins to help you achieve so is Vitamin D, which keeps your immune system at tiptop shape.

Apart from this benefit, Vitamin D may also help:

Improve heart health

Promote bone and muscle repair

Boost testosterone levels

Enhance mood

Vitamin E

Vitamin E, like Vitamin A, is a potent antioxidant. As such, it may help lower your cancer risk by fighting cell-damaging free radicals.

Vitamin E’s antioxidative activities make it good for the skin as well. It may help promote wound healing, which works to minimize the appearance of scars.

Vitamin E also helps fight acne and skin aging – so that you maintain a healthy, youthful look even as you age.

With the many benefits of these vitamins, each one of them may be beneficial to maintain optimal health.

