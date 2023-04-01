Pro Athletes Turn to CBD To Help Recovery

—

Please note: CBD oil and it’s varying formularies are legal in a number of states in the US and in some international locations. Please check the laws in your state or region before making a purchase. This article is presented for informational purposes only and is not meant to diagnose or treat any illness. If you have any health concern, see a licensed health care professional in person.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a non-psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant. Over the past few years, it has become increasingly popular among professional athletes for its potential to help with recovery and pain management. So much so, the intrigue around CBD and fitness has very much become a considerable topic of interest.

Professional athletes are constantly looking to evolve, those with aspirations to become the best in their field leave no stone unturned. The most common method pro athletes use to improve is enhancing their training regime. Not only do they feel the physical benefits of a finely tuned workout schedule, they are also rewarded with a psychological boost. On game day or fight night, if they know they’ve trained as hard as possible, they will be confident of securing victory.

Some recovery supplements may actually do more harm than good, with some painkillers in particular having a reputation for being an addictive substance.

Since the World Anti-Doping Agency removed CBD from its list of prohibited substances in 2018, there is now a plethora of CBD-based supplements available worldwide for athletes–with different products pertaining to different elements of training and recovery.

One athlete who has spoken publicly about his use of CBD is Conor McGregor, the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight and lightweight champion. McGregor has used CBD to help with his recovery from injuries sustained during training and fights.

In a 2019 interview with Men’s Health, McGregor explained that he uses CBD oil to help with inflammation and recovery after intense training sessions. He said that he also uses it to help him sleep better, which is crucial for athletes who need to rest and recover in order to perform at their best.

McGregor has also launched his own recovery spray called TIDL–which features a number of plant-based ingredients focused on aiding recovery, including CBD. McGregor is most known amongst casual fight fans for his crossover mega-clash against undefeated boxer and former world champion Floyd Mayweather. But during his peak years in the UFC, McGregor’s training regime is what separated him from many a championship contender.

But McGregor isn’t the only athlete who has turned to CBD for its potential benefits. Many other professional athletes have also reported using CBD to help with recovery and pain management.

For example, retired NFL player Rob Gronkowski has become an advocate for CBD since retiring from football. He has stated that he uses CBD to help manage the pain and inflammation caused by the numerous injuries he sustained during his career.

Despite having access to the finest doctors and physiotherapists the world has to offer, it is interesting that CBD, a product that can be purchased over the counter, is so important for a lot of professional athletes. Megan Rapinoe, Olympic gold medalist and two-time Women’s World Cup champion, will openly talk about her CBD use and claims it has become a vital part of her daily routine.

Retired NBA player Al Harrington is clearly convinced by CBD capabilities, demonstrated by the fact that he has founded a company called Viola Extracts, which produces CBD products specifically designed for athletes. When speaking about his newly founded company, Harrington said;

“As we move into the next phase of the Re+Play brand with our strategic partners at Amazon, the NBPA, and Walmart, we are excited to once again reimagine how we help athletes of all levels recover from pain with CBD and other innovative technology.”

There are also a growing number of studies that suggest that CBD may have even more potential benefits for athletes. A 2018 review of studies published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine found that CBD may help reduce inflammation and pain, improve sleep quality, and reduce anxiety.

Sleep is of paramount importance to any athlete when recovering from a grueling training session, or a hard match. But many pro athletes occasionally struggle with getting adequate sleep, this could be down to either physical or mental constraints. CBD can be helpful for users to achieve a good night’s sleep, thus helping the body repair naturally.

However, it’s important to note that research on CBD and its potential benefits is still ongoing. More studies are needed to fully understand how CBD affects the body and how it can be used to help athletes recover from injuries and manage pain.

Additionally, it’s important for athletes to be aware of the potential risks of using CBD. While CBD is generally considered safe, it can interact with certain medications and cause side effects such as dizziness, nausea, and fatigue. Please talk to your doctor.

While there is still much we don’t know about the potential benefits and risks of using CBD for recovery and pain management, it’s clear that many professional athletes are turning to this compound as a potential tool for improving their performance and overall wellness.

