PTPioneer.com Review (Tyler Read’s Ultimate Resource for Personal Trainers)

We all value our health and fitness to an extent, it’s what keeps us alive. In our modern world, however, that valuable aspect of our lives is often lost, drowned out by the myriad of commitments and an ever more sedentary lifestyle.

You see, once upon a time, staying fit and healthy was simply a matter of getting up in the morning and doing what needs to be done, but with advancements in the industry, we live in a world that’s more mechanized and automated, taking the need for good, hard physical activity out of our daily routine.

Fortunately, along with the very same modern innovations that drove us to sedentary lives, we now have tons of different services, products, and facilities that allow us to regain our natural right to health and physical vigor.

I’m talking about the fitness industry of course, and the many amazing people that help bring a necessary aspect of human health back into our lives.

But have you ever wondered what goes behind becoming one of these awesome men and women?

Perhaps you’re even aspiring to be one of them, a personal trainer, a fitness pro.

It’s daunting enough trying to reinvent your lifestyle towards a healthier you, but have you ever considered what it must take to become an arbiter of fitness? It must require a lot of guidance.

That’s where the concept of PT Pioneer comes in. A one-stop career guidance portal for aspiring and advancing fitness professionals.

Let’s see what they’re all about.

About PT Pioneer

PT Pioneer was founded by Tyler Read, a strapping, intrepid fitness professional with a keen sense for corrective strength and conditioning.

A native of Santa Cruz, Tyler always had a penchant for sports and fitness from an early age.

He started lifting weights in high school in an effort to improve his presence and performance in sports.

Through this initial introduction to focused, results-driven training, Tyler learned to appreciate how structure and planning can significantly improve the way you look and feel.

This sparked a new passion, a passion to bring this philosophy to as many people as would accept it, and thus, young Tyler set off to become a fitness guru of sorts.

Skip forward to the future and Tyler has a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology from Sonoma State University along with various other certifications including:

NASM certified personal trainer

NASM PES (performance exercise specialist) certified personal trainer

NASM CES (corrective exercise specialist) certified personal trainer

CSCS (Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist) certified personal trainer

However, during the post-grad process of finding his feet as a PT, Tyler quickly discovered it to be a confusing and sometimes tedious process trying to figure out which certification to get for his preferred style of fitness as well as his inherent circumstances.

Being exposed to such a conundrum led Tyler to the idea of not only helping people get fit but also helping people to help people get fit.

The age-old question “ how do you get started as a personal trainer?” rang both in Tyler’s head and through the voices of many others looking to break into the industry.

And thus the concept of PT Pioneer was born.

PT Pioneer is an educational platform that informs readers on what it takes to become a successful personal trainer as well as providing the correct options and resources towards that goal.

Having said that, let’s take a deeper look at what you can actually expect to gain from PT Pioneer.

What Does PTPioneer Offer

PT Pioneer is a blend of various different knowledge resources ranging from informative articles and reviews, study materials and exam prep assistance, and digital courses and tutorials that add to your repertoire as a PT.

These resources are split into 4 distinct categories. So let’s take a look at those.

Personal Trainer Info

PT Info is ground zero for all you need to know about starting out in the fitness industry.

It gives you a look and feel of what to expect and how to get there in terms of forging your fitness career.

PT Info is split into 3 distinct categories which lead you into fitness as a profession.

Becoming A Certified Personal Trainer

This section deals with the initial process of becoming a certified personal trainer.

The first port-of-call is of course, getting certified.

From there you’ll gain knowledge on the different certs and qualifications out there as well as what they mean in terms of industry recognition and scope of expertise.

You will also gain a glimpse into what working as an actual PT might look like once you’ve crossed the bridge and have your papers in order.

About The Job

Now we take a turn into the actual on-the-ground experience you will gain while working as a PT.

The About The Job section leads prospective fitness pros into the ins and outs of working in the industry.

From providing insight into what you can expect, to information of stats and figures, and providing knowledge on how to properly administer a fitness career.

Continuing Education

Last in the PT info category is the Continuing Education subsection.

In this section, Tyler and PT Pioneer take you through the necessary steps required to grow your career and business by growing your worth and standing as a PT.

By advancing your educational experience and adding to your qualifications, you can learn which path to take for the best value to your brand, career, and repertoire of skills as a trainer.

As with most certifications, continuing education is a mandatory part of the process. That’s because recertification is required every couple of years or so in order to be counted as having the relevant skills and qualifications.

This section also deals with the formalities of obtaining CEUs for credit.

Personal Trainer Certifications

The next big section on the PT Pioneer platform is PT Certs.

I would say this is actually the heart of PT Pioneer when you look at what it’s all about.

Helping people find the right certification for their personal style and career aspirations is where it all began.

When considering which certification to take, there are numerous factors that need to be addressed.

Things such as the heritage and recognition of a certain certification. This plays significantly when it comes to getting your foot in the door in the initial stages of your career as a personal trainer.

The PT Certs section also looks at the subtle nuance that each cert and each certifying agency subscribes too.

You’ll learn that no two CPT certifications are the same. One may have a subtle leaning towards corrective and rehab based exercises, while another might have a more general scope of the application when it comes to fitness solutions.

Knowing this not only helps you select the right type of certification, but it also allows you to learn what type of trainer you are at heart.

Persona Trainer Certification Types

Here we get introduced to all the different certification types.

Tyler runs through all the standard cert specializations such as group fitness, nutrition, strength and conditioning, and corrective exercise certs.

Not only do you get introduced to different types of certs, but you also get to compare them on different factors such as price, pass rates, and difficulty.

This is essential when evaluating what the best course is for your idea of being a fitness pro, all while taking into consideration any limiting factors such as time availability, location, budget, and current level of education.

Persona Trainer Certification Reviews

This section covers in-depth reviews of all the best known as well as some lesser-known certifications.

You’ll also be gaining insight into the various certifying agencies such as NASM, ISSA, and ACE and how they rank in terms of industry recognition and areas of focus.

The reviews section gives an expert approach towards evaluating the pros and cons of a given certification and how that allows it to rank against others.

While these review articles are a great way to gauge quality. Your choice will ultimately be based on individual factors.

Personal Trainer Certification Comparisons

This sub-sections places two or more different certifications in head to head comparisons.

Similar to the PT Cert Reviews, but this time focusing on how certs fare against each other within the same categories.

By weighing out all the pros and cons of each certification in a comparison article, Tyler and PT Pioneer allow you to discern with relative ease which cert is the best amongst a group, but mainly which cert is best for you.

A certain certification might be objectively better than another, but it might not suit each individual.

This is where PT Pioneer steps in and makes the process of elimination that much easier.

Personal Trainer Study

So you’ve figured out your preferred path as a fitness professional, thanks to the comprehensive guidance provided by Tyler and the team at PT Pioneer.

Now what?

Well, now you have to actually earn your stripes and pass the exam in order to be awarded a cert.

In this section, you’ll gain access to some well-crafted study materials for all the top certifying agencies and their flagship qualifications.

PT Study grants you the opportunity to prepare for the final exam with a suite of free materials that includes study guides and practice exams.

In a direct, hands-on, technical sense, this is probably one of the most valuable resources you can hope for from PT Pioneer.

Personal Trainer Tools

Once you’ve cleared the hurdle of getting your certification, you’re now looking at how to activate the running and management of your PT business.

In this section you’ll be introduced to some of the industry’s top client management tools or CRM (client relationship management).

These tools help you streamline and automate your tasks and schedules in a way that helps you get and keep clients, delivering results-driven programs, and satisfying results.

It obviously pays to familiarize yourself with basic program creation and more traditional client management methods before jumping too deep into the tech and apps side of things.

Nonetheless, this is a great way to introduce aspiring trainers to the tools of the trade.

Running Start Course

Last, let’s take a look at the Running Start Course.

Developed by Tyler, this course aims to equip trainers with the necessary technical and interpersonal skills they will need at the beginning of their careers.

The running start course boasts a sweet of cool materials such as multimedia content and downloadable PDF eBooks.

Contained in these materials is a key range of useful resources including templates for client data gathering and programming, industry resources amassed by Tyler through his extensive experience, and challenges in the form of chapter quizzes that allow you to solidify what you’ve learned step-by-step.

The course is basically a condensed, focused access point of all the relevant topics, concepts, and aims of PT Pioneer in its entirety.

It’s basically a cheat sheet of everything you can and will learn through browsing the site.

The Running Start Course Teaches You:

How to choose the right certification

How to maximize your hiring potential

How to prepare and nail your very first PT session

The inside scoop on how to attract, convert and retain clients

Common pitfalls and mistakes to avoid as a fledgling fitness pro

How to find your niche and USPs as a personal trainer in an ever-competitive market

Final Words

PT Pioneer is one of the best ways to learn the ins and outs of the personal training business, which in and of itself is a fairly adequate resource.

But Tyler and the team take it a step further and actually guide you meticulously through the entire process of turning your dream into a reality, and turning that reality into a fitness empire.

PT Pioneer also has an amazing YouTube channel where you can catch all the same, relevant knowledge and insight in an easy to digest video format.

If you’re an aspiring or even current fitness professional, I highly recommend you check out PT Pioneer.

Tyler and the crew have so much to offer, and it’s growing by the day.

