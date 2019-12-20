Screen Time Can Hurt Your Eyes and Your Soul

We live in a digital age where we are constantly using screens. I am consistently worried about my children and how much their little eyes are looking at the TV, tablets or the computer. I try to monitor how much they are on screens and it’s difficult to say the least. I would rather that they play outside, go on a water slide, go to a museum, visit a botanical garden or simply play with friends. However, it’s inevitable that some of their time will be spent on screens.

My job is in social media. I find myself using my computer, my phone and other screens throughout the day. it’s hard to avoid screens, because we live in an age where we are technology dependent. The best thing to remember is to protect our eyes from over use of screens. I wear corrective lenses because I have astigmatism, but even for people who don’t wear glasses, it’s so important to prevent damage to our eyes.

I said earlier that going outside is important. As I write this, it’s the summertime and a lot of my time is spent outside at the beach, on a lake or in nature. I often forget that I need to protect my eyes there too. It’s good to wear sunglasses and be mindful of UV rays.

Back to the screens though. It’s essential that we monitor how much we are using screens during the day and how much exposure our kids get to technology. I’m more conscious of this especially with the warmer weather, because I don’t want to be sitting in a stale air-conditioned room stuck on my computer. I want to be in the world meeting people in real life, introducing my children to the things I used to do as a kid. I want to be social and I want my children to learn the value of social interactions.

You can’t do any of that while sitting in your home typing on a computer, as I am doing right now. You need to see real people in real life. The next time you find your eyes hurting because you’ve spent 10 hours looking at a computer screen, as yourself: what could I do to further my connection with other people? Who can I call to hang out with? Your network of people are out there waiting to see you. They want to hear about how you’re doing.

If it’s sunny out there, put your sunglasses on and take a walk down a beautiful path WITH your friend who you haven’t seen in awhile. She will appreciate the company and you will take yourself away from that screen, which is detrimental to your social life. How about you? Do you find you’re spending too much time on your computer? What do you think you could do to change this behavior?

