We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Settling My Jangly Nervous System

Settling My Jangly Nervous System

How even those of us with mad therapeutic and mindfulness skills get rattled by the state of the world.

I am not prone to anxiety and when it has shown up, I have usually been able to transmute it into anticipation, excitement, and determination. As a career therapist with 40 years of experience working with clients of all ages and stages of life, I consider myself adept at guiding people through uncertainty and confusion about the trajectory of their path.

Like many people, regardless of political affiliation, my emotional state has fluctuated since Election Day of 2016. I am a left of center, tree-hugging, crunchy granola hippie. That is one aspect of the woman typing these words. Another is that I am a grounded- in -facts- journalist who uses her wordsmithing to forward peace and social justice matters. Although I pull no punches, I don’t name call or vilify those with whom I disagree, including the current occupant of the Oval Office and those with whom he surrounds himself. I can’t wrap my mind around the idea that those who have the most to lose, support him. POC, members of the LGBTQIA community, women, those with children and grandchildren for whom they want a future, among them.

With this as background, I have noticed that each morning, I have awoken with a sense of dread, wondering what fresh hell has broken loose overnight, what has been tweeted about, who has died, what additional Earth changes have taken place. At 61 years old, I have lived through the Cuban Missile Crisis, assassinations of JFK, RFK, and MLK, the Civil Rights Movement and the Viet Nam War. Granted, I was a young person then and was not cognizant of the impact of those events. As a seasoned woman with distinct opinions and the venues on which to share them, I am grateful that I can give voice to my values. I am also thankful that most of the people in my life (at least in my immediate and inner circle) are in alignment with my social values and put legs under their beliefs as well. I don’t feel like I am battling people whose biases keep them blinded to reality.

Despite all of that, I have taken note that my heart beats erratically at times. As a cardiac patient (heart attack and stent insertion in 2014), I am mindful of how that organ is functioning. I feel a sense of ‘jangly energy’ that comes on without overt provocation. I have discovered that I am not alone in my experience. As an empath, I do tend to take on the emotions of those around me. These days, I feel bombarded. I have long known that I practice ‘savior behavior,’ as I have donned my Wonder Woman cape, swooping in to rescue, fix, save, heal and cure. Am I too much of a sponge, as I soak in the pain and fear of the planet itself?

How can I squeeze out that energy and not let it weigh me down?

I have noticed that when I wake up buzzy and out of sorts, it takes a few minutes of breathing, focusing on what I need to do that day, envisioning before me the interactions I have planned and the people with whom I will interact in the next 12 or so hours. I listen to music, I sweat it out at the gym. I take walks in nature. I do the FREE HUGS thing. I count my blessings, I say a BIG prayer that I continue to be a greater force for good in the world, that I feed the collective soup pot in ways that enhances the flavor, and that I have the stamina to do all that I called to do.

I launch out of bed and do something physical, like laundry or a workout at the gym. Moving my body moves the otherwise entrenched energy. I notice a distinct reduction in fear and angst. Throughout the day, if it kicks back in, I put my hand on my heart to soothe it, reach out with my thoughts to a Source both inner and outer to calm the waves that sometimes threaten to swamp me.

I do have hope for a healthier future and better days.

“Hope is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul – and sings the tunes without the words – and never stops at all.”-Emily Dickinson

About Edie Weinstein

Edie Weinstein, MSW, LSW is a colorfully creative journalist, inspiring transformational speaker, licensed social worker, interfaith minister, editor, radio host, BLISS coach, event producer, certified Laughter Yoga Leader, Cosmic Concierge, the author of The Bliss Mistress Guide To Transforming The Ordinary Into The Extraordinary and co-author of Embraced By the Divine: The Emerging Woman’s Gateway to Power, Passion and Purpose. She has also contributed to several anthologies and personal growth books. Edie has interviewed such notables as Ram Dass, Wayne Dyer, Debbie Ford, don Miguel Ruiz, don Miguel Ruiz, Jr. Marianne Williamson, Louise Hay, Grover Washington, Jr. Noah Levine, Shirley MacLaine, Dennis Weaver, Ben and Jerry and His Holiness the Dalai Lama. She calls herself an Opti-mystic who sees the world through the eyes of possibility. Edie writes for The Huffington Post, Psych Central, Beliefnet, Elephant Journal, The Good Men Project, Expanded Family, Meaningful Mom, Happenings Media, as well as a growing number of other venues. Edie is the founder of Hug Mobsters Armed With Love, which offers FREE HUGS events on a planned and spontaneous basis. www.opti-mystical.com

