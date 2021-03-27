Shave in Luxury With a Hot Shave

—

To many of those who like to shave every day, there are few things that feel like a better way to start their day than shaving in luxury with shaving cream that has been heated by the type of dispenser usually found at a spa. Many shavers schedule an appointment with their barber to get such a treat on a regular basis.

Thankfully, in our advanced technological world, there are any number of products designed to provide an avid shaver with the ability to give themselves the type of hot lather shave experience, right from the comfort of their very own home.

What is the Best Way to Keep Shaving Cream Warm?

The best way to give yourself that luxurious warm shaving experience is a hot lather dispenser. However, what if you don’t have one of those?

Well, it doesn’t mean you’re completely out of luck. You will simply have to show have to make every element of the shave experience warmer. That means you should pre-heat everything, including your lathering shave cream, your razor, your shave brush, and even the lathering bowl, also known as a scuttle.

While it may be possible to heat up a type of shaving cream that doesn’t lather, you are likely to get better, longer-lasting results from a shave cream or soap that provides a really good lather to work with.

The same is true of shaving brushes. There are many shaving brushes on the market, and there are many differences between these brushes. Of course, many experts, including experienced barbers, swear by the ability of Badger brand shaving brushes to get hot and stay that way for a significant amount of time.

Despite the fact that you may find the perfect shave brush that retains heat for your entire shave, lathered shave cream will stay warmer for a longer period of time.

Tips You Can Use to Keep Shaving Cream Warmer Longer

Soak Everything in Hot Water

Begin your shave by running the tap with hot water. You don’t want to scald yourself, but the water should be as hot as you can stand, and hotter than you would normally use.

At first, you don’t want to use the drain stopper, but you do want to place all of your shaving tools into the sink, including a sealed container of shaving lather, shaving brush, scuttle. Let the hot water run over everything for at least 10-20 seconds or so and then set the stopper and fill the sink.

Let everything sit in the sink with the hot water for a few minutes. Doing all this will essentially “pre-heat” your equipment and make it far easier to maintain the higher temperature for the length of your shave.

It’s Now Time to Shave

Once you’re finished with the “pre-heating,” it’s time to remove everything from the sink, especially the razor and the shaving cream, and to start shaving. That means shaving just as you always do, shaving your face, and frequently rinsing the razor in the sink.

It’s probably more convenient and more comfortable to invest in a hot shave cream dispenser. However, if you decide there are more important things to invest in, or that something else is more important, you are not completely out of luck. By using the information in this article, every shave can be a warm, nurturing experience.

Enjoy your low-tech spa shave, and allow yourself to feel better. This is simply a matter of pre-heating the tools you use for a great shave and learning to maintain the heat as long as possible.

—

This content is brought to you by Hannah Madison.

Photo: Shutterstock