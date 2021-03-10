SOULTOX is the New Alkaline Mineral Water by Lucky Soul and Greene Concepts (INKW)

—

The SOULTOX 10ph Alkaline Natural Mineral Black Water is a SOULTOX LLC partnership with Greene Concepts Inc. The product is an all-natural, hydration and recovery alkaline water designed for the mind, soul, and body. SOULTOX is all-natural and is made completely of plant-based minerals, natural amino acids, and trace elements in an alkaline balanced form. SOULTOX 10ph Alkaline Natural Mineral Black Water helps stimulate the body’s capability to detoxify tissues leading to improved alertness with intense mental concentration and increased clarity. The product works by facilitating natural enzymes that help manage the blood sugar levels, provide natural energy for the body, boost and strengthen the body’s immune system. With the increasing trend in healthy lifestyles, SOULTOX LLC and Greene Concepts take pride in their product as a No Sugar, No carbs, or Calories healthy solution for consumers.

Alkaline water benefits have helped the product make its way to the trending list of health and wellness beverages. A majority of the US population agrees that drinking Alkaline water has more health benefits than regular tap water. They trust that this all-natural alkaline water neutralizes the body’s acid levels, regulates body PH, prevents chronic disease, and slows down the aging process.

The lack of scientific backing for the Alkaline water products’ benefits has triggered many controversies, with others still holding to alkaline water better than regular tap water. Notably, the arguments do not take away the fact that the product’s alkaline nature helps neutralize the acids in the body, a process that helps prevent various illnesses. Supporting the importance of alkaline water, Dr. Anju argues that our body’s acidic PH needs to be neutralized. He recommends consuming foods with a 70% alkaline level and at least 30% acidic levels. If getting a well-balanced PH food is a challenge, he advises the usage of Alkaline-based water.

Here are some benefits of Alkaline water:

Ultra-hydrating property– Alkaline water has small molecules easily absorbed by the body cells helping the body to hydrate quickly. This property is highly beneficial to people who love working out daily as their bodies require more water. Acid neutralizer- Alkaline-based water products are essential mechanisms to help the body lower and neutralize acid levels giving the body a balanced PH level. Having a well-balanced PH may boost your immunity protecting the body from various illnesses. High Mineral composition- With its source from natural artesian wells, Alkaline water contains various minerals that may be responsible for maintaining healthy and stronger bones. Contains Antioxidants- Antioxidants are well known for their ability to protect the body from the growth of cells that damage the free radicals, as a result, possibly slowing the aging process.

Today’s lifestyles have changed and everyone is concerned with their health. SOULTOX offers a healthier way to hydrate with their 10ph Alkaline Natural Mineral Black Water. Greene Concepts is excited to help bring this product to consumers both online and offline because they see the tremendous growth opportunity in this part of the beverage market.

