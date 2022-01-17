TBI TV — Anxiety After Brain Injury

By Amy Zellmer

In this episode of TBI TV, I share with you my experience of living with anxiety after my traumatic brain injury in 2014 — sponsored by The Functional Neurology Center.

Anxiety is an all too common symptom after brain injury, and is often the result of our “fight or flight” response getting turned to the ON position (and never knowing how to turn back off).

The key to treating anxiety is to get to the root problem, NOT by masking the symptoms with medication. Now, don’t get me wrong — some people really do need medication and find it incredibly helpful, however, the vast majority of brain injury patients need actual treatment, not medication.

In this episode, I hope to help you understand how the vestibular system and central nervous system are all part of the anxiety response, and how proper treatment from a Functional Neurologist can help alleviate your anxiety.

Previously published on Thebrainhealthmagazine.com.

