Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Health & Wellness / TBI TV — Anxiety After Brain Injury

TBI TV — Anxiety After Brain Injury

In this episode of TBI TV, I share with you my experience of living with anxiety after my traumatic brain injury in 2014

by Leave a Comment

 

By Amy Zellmer

In this episode of TBI TV, I share with you my experience of living with anxiety after my traumatic brain injury in 2014 — sponsored by The Functional Neurology Center.

Anxiety is an all too common symptom after brain injury, and is often the result of our “fight or flight” response getting turned to the ON position (and never knowing how to turn back off).

The key to treating anxiety is to get to the root problem, NOT by masking the symptoms with medication. Now, don’t get me wrong — some people really do need medication and find it incredibly helpful, however, the vast majority of brain injury patients need actual treatment, not medication.

In this episode, I hope to help you understand how the vestibular system and central nervous system are all part of the anxiety response, and how proper treatment from a Functional Neurologist can help alleviate your anxiety.

.

.

Previously published on Thebrainhealthmagazine.com.

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: shutterstock.com

 

About The Brain Health Magazine

The Brain Health Magazine is a resource for living your best life after brain injury.

Created by survivors for survivors, we strive to offer you a variety of practical resources and alternative therapies to help you in your recovery, as well as in your life. This magazine is for survivors, caregivers, and professionals alike!

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x