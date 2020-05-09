The Different Phases of a Hair Transplant

—

Once we have decided to take the step and undergo a hair transplant we must know that we are not going to leave the operating room with the mane of our dreams. That to see the results of this surgery we must wait a few months.

So, in order to avoid anguish and frustration, we will try to tell you in this post what will happen to you in the months following your hair transplant.

We will analyze life during the first year of your hair transplant with the FUE method, so that you know when and how much your hair will grow after the intervention.

Although you should know, before starting, that it will not be until at least a year later when you will see the final results.

First weeks after your hair transplant

The first hours: After hair transplantation, they are the most critical, so it is recommended not to make efforts and remain as calm as possible. In order to keep the area hydrated, it is recommended to apply saline every hour and a half.

We can see a slight inflammation caused by anesthesia that can last even a couple of hours. Let’s not forget that, in the area where the hair has been extracted, a slight sensation of discomfort can be noticed. Sensitivity will recover after the intervention. So we can be between the two and the first five days.

The first days:

On the third day, the inflammation in the recipient area may have disappeared, although the lack of sensitivity may last for a few more days. You should start washing the head with the shampoo indicated by doctor’s advice.

For its part, in the area from which we have extracted the donor follicles, we will begin to notice some type of itch since the small wounds are healing. The saline serum or some painkiller will help us to feel better.

In these first days, you could notice tiny blood clots next to the area where the incisions have been made. These generally dissolve between the fifth and seventh day after hair transplant.

In the first weeks after the hair transplant, you will notice how in the area where the grafts have been made, scabs or skins will disappear and you will only be left with some redness or peeling. Everything is in order in the area from which the follicles have been extracted, so there should be no discomfort or trace of the extraction.

At the end of the first month after your hair transplant, the scalp will be clean of scabs and skin.

Hair graft from the 1st month

Arriving at the first month after your hair graft you will be able to observe how you begin to notice the fall of the transplanted hair. But you shouldn’t worry, that’s the way it should be. The growth period, known as the telogen phase, or sock loss, entails the loss of all transplanted hair after each FUE transplant.

Two months after the hair graft, the hair will appear and the appearance of the implant will be different and much better. With patience and living a normal life, the hair will grow. And, it will be from the 3rd or 4th month after the hair graft, when the patient will be able to see how the first new hairs begin to appear.

This stage of hair growth can vary depending on the patient, but we can say that, in most cases, it occurs after three months.

Of course, we warn you that the new hair will be fine at the beginning, but that over time it will increase and will be much thicker.

It is normal for you to notice the appearance of acne in the area where the hair has implanted, but you should not worry since this is a sign of hair growth. It is essential that you do not touch the beans or explode them.

It is from the fifth month of your hair graft when you will notice a great regrowth, since the new hair will be approximately four to eight centimeters long, and, in addition, you will notice how the hair begins to thicken.

Hair grafts from the eighth month

Hair grafts begin to offer their best results from the eighth month after surgery.

You will notice how the hair is much thicker and longer, with a much more beautiful appearance and that begins to resemble the definitive one, which you will have one year after the intervention.

After performing some hair grafts we recommend that you do not cut your hair with scissors until one month after the intervention and it is important to remember that you should not use any type of machinery in the transplanted area until one year and in the donor at least in the first six months.

The hair will continue to grow indefinitely, so you will have to wash it for its care and cut and style it in the way that you like. We recommend that you choose a Capilclinic company that gives you guarantees and offers a good service.

In addition to choosing a center with experience and professionals with good command and the latest technology, we recommend that you start performing your hair grafts with a good dose of patience.

You will have to wait a year until you can enjoy the results, although it is true that later you will see how your hair grows throughout life.

You should also know that once the surgical treatment of hair grafts is finished, it is not usual to apply any other treatment other than cleaning the scalp correctly.

In addition, to help the recovery of the scalp, it is not necessary to use special or expensive products, so you can use the usual products for hair hygiene such as shampoo, soap or moisturizers.

After time, you will stop worrying about the symptoms that you detected before performing your hair grafts. You will no longer see any hair on the brushes after combing your hair, nor hairs on the floor of the shower after washing your head, nor traces on the towel that indicate that your hair is falling out.

