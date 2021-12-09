This Is How You Bounce Back from Tragedy

How would you feel living a seemingly normal life and then in a matter of days it completely changes for the worse? Imagine losing the ability to do everyday things like comb your hair, climb stairs, swallow your food, and even walk without the assistance of a walking cane!

Living with this type of condition represents a personal loss (dignity, self-image, dreams) which can translate into resistance to symbols or further loss (such as a cane or walker). Despite the merit and logical explanation of consequences; these fears or images can be connected to deeper things.

Shanesha Scott understands this because she was a victim of polymyotisis. However, she was able to turn her tragedy into triumph and she shares that experience in her book titled ‘WHEN I GOT SICK’ which is a must read for everyone particularly those battling with polymyotisis.

From being a makeup artist to evolving into a life coach, Shanesha has always wanted to help others. She enjoys helping clients to develop emotional intelligence and develop lifelong healthy habits. Life can be tough but having someone who can point you towards the right direction can be blissful.

Her journey started in her childhood. People have always felt comfortable talking to her and asking her for advice. She started to use her gifts as a makeup artist for over ten years. She was able to give advice to the beautiful women she serviced when she was asked. In 2017, she tragically lost her nephew and did not have the passion for doing makeup anymore no matter how hard she tried. She felt in her soul that her calling was to help people. She decided to get her certification as a life coach in 2020. She formally opened her business, Beauty 4RM Ashes in November of 2020.

She is now a Certified Health & Nutrition Life Coach. She specializes in helping her clients become the healthiest versions of themselves from the inside out. What sets her apart from others is the fact that she has a wealth of life experience, which helps her empathize with her clients.

Her company tells a story about her. She has overcome adversity. If She can do it anyone can. She offers services for everyone. First, she offers a 30-minute free consultation. She offers this free service so her client and herself can get a feel of what She offers and their specific needs. She also offers Sezzle as a form of payment—which allows clients to pay in four installments over a six-week period. She truly wants to offer something for every price range. She also offers affordable E-Books. The newest one is actually free, which is covering Chronic Inflammation.

Shanesha understands that she has a purpose and she is on the right track to attain that.

For more information or to engage the services offered by Beauty 4RM Ashes, visit https://www.beauty4rmashes.org or call 800-9063404.