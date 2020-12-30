This Short Poem by Rumi Explains the Healing Power of Meditation

On this episode you’ll hear about how being mindful is like inviting guests into your home, whoever they are and however they act.
Here’s the original blog post that inspired this episode.
—
This post was previously published on Meditationforthemasses.libsyn.com.
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.
Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock
.