Thymosin Alpha 1 And Primary Immunodeficiencies

Research suggests that Thymosin alpha-1 is a polypeptide produced spontaneously by the thymus gland. It also suggests that it may aid in immune system repair and enhancement and may have a role in primary immunodeficiencies. [iii]

According to studies, one of the polypeptides of Thymosin fraction 5, a crude thymus gland extract, is known as Thymosin alpha-1. [iv]

Researchers speculate that a synthetic version of Thymosin Alpha-1, known as Thymalfasin, has been created since its discovery. [iii] Thymalfasin is a 28-amino-acid polypeptide produced from Prothymosin alpha, a 113-amino-acid polypeptide structurally identical to Thymosin Alpha 1. [iv]

What is Thymosin Alpha-1 Peptide?

According to studies, immunodeficiency refers to a state in which the body’s defenses against illness have been compromised; therefore, the term. Primary immune deficiency diseases and secondary immune deficiency disorders are the two main types of immunodeficiency. Unlike secondary immune deficiency illnesses, which may develop later in life, primary immune deficiency disorders are present from birth and can be identified with relative certainty. [i]

According to current data, almost 500,000 people in the United States suffer from one of more than 200 distinct types of immune deficiency illnesses. [ii]

As suggested by clinical studies, research subjects with immunodeficiency are given an infusion of the peptide called Thymosin Alpha-1 to help activate and potentially maintain the immune system’s functionality.

Thymosin Alpha-1 Research Studies

Thymosin Alpha-1 peptide has been the subject of several clinical investigations into its potential utility in the following immunodeficiency conditions.

Thymosin Alpha 1- Immunodeficiency

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The levels of natural killer (NK) and lymphokine-activated killer cells were analyzed in a clinical experiment including 11 test subjects with various immunological deficits in the 1990s.

It was suggested that the average LAK-cell activity in immunocompromised test models was almost 65% lower than that in controls. The study suggested that the Thymosin Alpha-1 may not appreciably raise their numbers. Only three test subjects exhibited considerable increases in LAK-cell activity (up to 30%), whereas the others were unaffected. One research model, however, saw no change in LAK-cell activity after receiving the peptide in vitro.

These findings speculated that Thymosin Alpha might boost LAK-cell activity, but only in certain test models with a certain body profile and set of immunomarkers. However, more research needed to be done on immunodeficient models before a definitive conclusion could be drawn.

Thymosin Alpha 1- Hepatitis

In this study, research subjects with liver diseases like Hepatitis B and C were put through clinical trials where Thymosin Alpha-1 was examined alone and with other substances like Interferon alpha 2a. [iii]

Research results suggested that the peptide seemingly raised the virological response rate of test subjects with Hepatitis B by 40.6%.

The study speculated that combating Hepatitis C with Thymosin Alpha-1 peptide alone was less impactful than the peptide in conjunction with interferon-alpha compounds.

Thymosin Alpha 1- Sepsis

This 2015 [v] meta-analysis examined all relevant clinical studies using Thymosin Alpha-1 and the research of Sepsis up to December 12, 2014.

There were a total of 12 randomized controlled trials included in this analysis. The retrieved and analyzed data suggested that test subjects’ death rates dropped considerably after receiving Thymosin Alpha-1.

Nevertheless, these investigations had one major flaw: they only included a few animal research models. While the findings speculated some promising outcomes, further robust research is required to draw firm conclusions.

Thymosin Alpha 1- HIV

Twenty clinically stable test subjects were recruited in this study’s [vi] randomized, open-label, phase II clinical trial. Thymosin Alpha-1 peptide was given to research models on highly active antiretroviral treatment (HAART) to see its impact.

As per the study information, thirteen test subjects received Thymosin Alpha-1. The placebo group consisted of the remaining seven models. Signal joint T-cell receptor circles (sjTREC) levels, CD4/CD8 cell counts, and CD45 cell numbers were tracked every 2 weeks.

Research suggested that the CD4, CD, and CD45 in the peptide and placebo groups were not significantly different after 12 weeks. However, after receiving the peptide, subjects allegedly elevated sjTREC levels.

Thymosin Alpha 1- Cancer

In this research [vii], the potential of Thymosin Alpha-1 on the body’s production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) were tracked. Reactive oxygen species (ROS) are essential to many cellular functions.

Thymosin Alpha-1 was given to mice with liver cancer throughout this investigation. Researchers extracted peptide HepG2 cells and leukomonocytes from mice spleens for this experiment.

The study results suggested that the ROS level in the isolated leuko monocytes was substantially greater than in the HepG2 cells. Leukomonocyte numbers seemingly rose due to the peptide’s potential on the cell cycle, whereas HepG2 numbers fell due to the peptide’s impact on theirs.

Researchers speculate that Thymosin Alpha-1 peptide may have the potential to be employed as an anti-tumor agent in carcinogenic cells in the body since it might have potential anti-proliferative function against the malignant cells while exhibiting proliferation activity against the leuko monocytes.

If you are a researcher interested in purchasing Thymosin Alpha 1 for your clinical studies, visit Biotech Peptide’s website. Please note that none of the items listed are approved for human or animal consumption. Laboratory research chemicals are only for in-vitro and in-lab use. Any kind of physical introduction is illegal. Only authorized academics and working professionals may make purchases. The contents of this article are intended only for instructional purposes.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

References

[i] Immunodeficiency, British Society for Immunology. Published March 2017. https://www.immunology.org/policy-and-public-affairs/briefings-and-position-statements/immunodeficiency

[ii] Primary Immune Deficiency Diseases. https://www.niaid.nih.gov/diseases-conditions/primary-immune-deficiency-diseases-pidds

[iii] Dominari A, Hathaway Iii D, Pandav K, Matos W, Biswas S, Reddy G, Thevuthasan S, Khan MA, Mathew A, Makkar SS, Zaidi M, Fahem MMM, Beas R, Castaneda V, Paul T, Halpern J, Baralt D. Thymosin alpha 1: A comprehensive review of the literature. World J Virol. 2020 December 15;9(5):67-78. doi: 10.5501/wjv.v9.i5.67. PMID: 33362999; PMCID: PMC7747025. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7747025/

[iv] National Center for Biotechnology Information. “PubChem Compound Summary for CID 16130571, Thymalfasin” PubChem, https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/compound/Thymalfasin

[v] Li C, Bo L, Liu Q, Jin F. Thymosin alpha1 based immunomodulatory therapy for Sepsis: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Int J Infect Dis. 2015 Apr;33:90-6. doi: 10.1016/j.ijid.2014.12.032. Epub 2014 December 19. PMID: 25532482. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25532482/

[vi] Chadwick D, Pido-Lopez J, Pires A, Imami N, Gotch F, Villacian JS, Ravindran S, Paton NI. A pilot study of the safety and efficacy of thymosin alpha 1 in augmenting immune reconstitution in HIV-infected patients with low CD4 counts taking highly active antiretroviral therapy. Clin Exp Immunol. 2003 Dec;134(3):477-81. doi: 10.1111/j.1365-2249.2003.02331.x. PMID: 14632754; PMCID: PMC1808897. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1808897/

[vii] Qin Y, Chen FD, Zhou L, Gong XG, Han QF. Proliferative and anti-proliferative effects of thymosin alpha1 on cells are associated with manipulation of cellular ROS levels. Chem Biol Interact. 2009 Aug 14;180(3):383-8. doi: 10.1016/j.cbi.2009.05.006. Epub 2009 May 12. PMID: 19442654. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19442654/

—

photo: iStock