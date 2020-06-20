Top Reasons Why You are Always Stressed at Work

—

No human is immune to stress. It is normal to feel stressed occasionally. Stress is a natural reaction that helps us to respond to a crisis. However, you don’t want to be stressed all the time. It can affect the quality of your life and health. The body is not equipped to cope with chronic stress. Humans are smart, but our bodies can’t differentiate physical challenges and emotional ones. So the body can respond to a tight work deadline as though a lion has cornered you. You may end up developing symptoms such as muscle tension, headache, difficulty concentrating, an upset stomach, insomnia, and irritability.

If you are always stressed at work, you may want to find out what you are stressing about. Here are possible reasons why you are stressing from nine to five.

1. You don’t get sufficient sleep

Lack of enough sleep causes chronic fatigue and stress at work. When the brain is tired, the body becomes less efficient, and you are likely to make mistakes at work. Enter the boss and see how inadequate sleep makes you prone to even more stress symptoms. Get enough quality sleep to minimize work-related stress.

2. You report to a bully

If you report to a micromanager, you are always on heightened alert. You are always working under fear – your boss can embarrass you in front of other employees at any time. Work can be frustrating enough without having to deal with a narcissist boss or an outrageous co-worker. If your employer or a fellow employee has subjected you to severe emotional distress with their outrageous behavior that was either reckless or intended to cause emotional distress, you may be able to file a personal injury claim to recover damages. Consult a reputable personal injury attorney, such as tariolaw.com, for further guidance.

3. Unhealthy lifestyle

Some people may lead unhealthy lifestyles due to lack of time. For instance, you may turn to fast foods due to lack of time to eat properly. Others may turn to unhealthy behaviors to cope with work pressure. For example, some people turn to cigarette smoking to cope with work-related stress. Whatever your reason may be, unhealthy habits minimize your ability to cope with stress. In fact, some habits may end up increasing your stress levels. Try to make small changes toward a healthier lifestyle. Exercise regularly, eat healthily, and get adequate sleep.

4. Conflicts

If you have strained relationships at home or in the workplace, you are likely to be stressed about them. Conflicts are normal in a group. However, it is wise to avoid them if you can. Don’t be confrontational or argumentative if you can’t agree with another person – a lot of hot air will only increase your stress levels.

5. Failure to accept things as they are

Some things are out of control, but sometimes people fail to realize that. Trying to change something out of your control is creating unnecessary stress for yourself. Accept things and situations as they are, rather than spending time worrying about them.

If left unchecked, long-term stress can lead to depression, anxiety, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and menstrual problems. To save yourself from this kind of stress that makes you sick, you must first identify the causes.

