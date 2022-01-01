Tummy Tucks, Neck Liposuction and Gynecomastia: The Most Common Plastic Surgery Procedures for Men

—

When it comes to plastic surgery, it is assumed that only women choose to have work done to enhance their physical appearance. But nowadays, it isn’t uncommon for men to make the decision to explore their options. In fact, according to statistics, more and more men are going under the knife for various forms of plastic surgery procedures. In the year 2020, almost 300,000 men also went under the knife for cosmetic purposes.

The most common of these procedures include tummy tucks, liposuction, as well as gynecomastia. It is important to understand what each procedure involves before deciding whether or not you will be undergoing one. If you or someone you know is thinking about having a procedure done, here is all the information you need to know before the nip tuck.

Tummy Tuck

Contrary to popular belief, tummy tucks aren’t just for mommy makeovers – they’re for anyone who wants to tighten up their loose abdominal skin.

A tummy tuck, or abdominoplasty, is a surgical procedure that removes excess fat and skin from the abdominal area, repairs muscle separation, and returns the appearance of the abdominal muscles to a firmer, more youthful appearance. This procedure is typically done by removing any excess skin on the stomach, tightening up muscles with sutures, and smoothing out any loose skin to create a smoother look.

Most clinics offer the traditional tummy tuck and the extended tummy tuck, but the most popular version of this procedure is the drain-free technique. This new and improved technique is only performed at advanced practices, like SixSurgery Cosmetic Surgery Centre in Toronto. The major difference is that after the excess skin is removed, the abdominal wall is so tightly sutured that there is less fluid build up. This means the procedure requires no drains to remove excess fluid during the recovery process. At SixSurgery, they also take special care to place the incision as low as possible so that they are easily hidden.

Neck Liposuction

Neck liposuction, also known as neck contouring, is a procedure to remove fat cells from the neck area for a more contoured appearance. This procedure is offered under local anesthesia (awake) or under general anesthesia if the patient is combining the procedure with other surgeries.

To remove fat from under the chin, a surgeon will make a small incision in that area and inject a tumescent solution to reduce bleeding. Using a thin cannula, they will gently suction fat cells from the chin area. A post-operative dressing will keep pressure on the area for optimal results, and a suture-free close allows for open drainage and minimal bruising.

Gynecomastia

Gynecomastia is a condition that affects the glandular tissue on the male breast and causes it to swell and become overdeveloped. A number of reasons for this disorder, including estrogen levels and low testosterone, can be present in newborns, teens, and adults. Heredity, obesity, excessive alcohol consumption, or drug use may also lead to gynecomastia.

This male breast reduction surgery is performed by creating an incision around the areola and removing the underlying breast gland tissue. The procedure is designed to remove mostly breast gland tissue with only a minimal amount of fat. Recovery from a surgical procedure is not difficult. It is not a complex process and it is safe, but you do need to take care of yourself for two weeks following your surgery by avoiding heavy exercise and physical strain in order to allow the skin to heal properly.

Plastic surgery is increasingly being considered by men who want to improve their appearance and self-confidence. When considering cosmetic surgery for men, it’s important to look at the most common procedures performed on men as well as some of the factors that need to be taken into consideration before undergoing any procedure. As with any major decision, learning about the best options from an industry professional is essential. Learn more about these procedures by following the SixSurgery Instagram where they show patients an in-depth look at the world of plastic surgery from initial consultation to final follow up.

