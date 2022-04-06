Turkey : A Global Destination for Hair Transplant

—

In turkey, approximately 60,000 medical tourists visit Istanbul every year searching for the best hair transplant surgeons or clinics because they badly wish to have their hair back. With the use of local anesthesia, a hair transplant takes almost 5-9 hours thus staying at the hospital isn’t necessary and as a result, reduces the cost of the whole process. Hair transplant in Turkey is the best around the globe and in this article, are 3 important reasons why bald people should visit hair transplant Turkey for treatment.

Why is Hair transplant so popular in turkey?

1. Cost of the Hair Transplant.

The cost of hair transplant surgery in turkey is less costly and the most affordable when compared to other countries around the world. Hair transplant turkey costs approximately $ 2-8 thousand with the expense of accommodation and transformation included in the budget. The type of surgery needed and the clinic has chosen to perform the surgery also play a huge impact on the price. However, other countries that offer hair transplants like London, Dubai, the UK, and Toronto tend to have high pricing on hair transplants ranging from $ 9-30 thousand for the Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) method of the hair transplant operation.

2. Best Economical package for Hair Transplant.

Most clinics in turkey dealing with hair transplants tend to offer different types of packages that provide comfort to all medical tourists around the world. The cost of the package ranges from $ 1-2 thousand, it includes a free pick up and drop to the hotel which is fully accommodated. The fine hotels are filled with amazing sight view which comes with free dinner and lunch. All these depend on the package you have, and the clinic you chose.

3. Advanced Hair Transplant technics

Turkey holds some of the best hair transplant clinics in the world. Almost every clinic in turkey has adapted and prefers the FUE technique. This method includes minimal pain while in the recovery process, leaves you with zero scars and the most important part, guarantees a smooth healing process.

4. Has no waiting list.

Due to its high reputation of being the best provider of hair transplants, over the years, it has grown to have a minimum of 500 well-built and established JCI-recognized hospitals and clinics which work in providing a less-costly hair transplant surgery. With these, it makes sure that no patient is left on the waiting list since it has enough medicinal amenities catering for all its needs around the world.

5. Tourist and hospitality attractions.

Every year, approximately 50 million tourists visit turkey and about 3,00,000 of those people come in search of hair surgery. Being one of the many countries filled with many tourist attraction sites, the medical tourist finds it pleasing as they enjoy their stay waiting to recover.

Some facts on hair transplants.

Before visiting Turkey, it is advisable to know some interesting truths about hair transplants in turkey. Most clinics in turkey offer 3 types of hair transplants which includes; Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT), Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), and Direct Hair Implantation (DHI). Hair transplant involves removing hair grafts from an individual’s body parts, known as the donor area, and transplanting them into the bald part, the recipient area. During the surgery, surgeons tend to use local anesthesia while the whole process lasts for about 5-10 hours. You will only require a maximum stay of 2 days and recover after probably 4 -6 days, allowing you to proceed with your daily duties. The process is 98% safe, painless, has no side effects and no scars left leaving you with a successful and permanent hair transplant.

The cost of hair transplant.

In turkey, the cost of transplant ranges from around $ 15-35 hundred per every 4000 grafts. When comparing these numbers to other parts of the world, the range of other countries are much higher in that, in the UK, the price of a hair transplant is approximately $ 6-11 thousand. This is because the UK imposes high prices on medical services and the cost of living.

Final thoughts.

When comparing turkey to other countries like the UK, and USA, Turkey offers the best hair transplant surgery which comes at a lower price. Do not hesitate in choosing the best clinic for your services and enjoy a medical visit in Turkey.

