Vipassana Meditation Helps to Focus More

Jeff Weiner, CEO of LinkedIn launched the company in 2009 and it now has over 450 million members. William Clay Ford Jr., Executive Chairman of Ford Motor Company, is one of the most successful car manufacturers of the time. Arianna Huffington is co-founder of Huffington Post and Thrive Global. Oprah Winfrey, actress, media proprietor, and philanthropist. Clearly what these people have in common are that they are really focused and successful in whatever they do.

We are often faced with the challenge of proving ourselves to our peers, but what we lack is being focused on achieving that particular goal. Many of these people in some part of their daily lives practice Vipassana meditation and have proved that a focused person can achieve what they want. Focus can really be the key to a more successful life. Jeff Weiner in an interview with The Wall Street Journal mentioned that pausing to reflect on situations helped him strategize and work proactively.

Around 20% of people fail in the first year of business while 50% fail in the first five years. There is a huge gap that is difficult to fill in. When you think about what is the right decision or direction to follow to be successful, it lies in staying focused. Breathing is one of the key aspects of Vipassana meditation, one needs to concentrate on the pace and length of the breath. Arianna Huffington once mentioned that her morning routines include a deep breathing technique to keep her mind calm and she also practices yoga regularly.

One needs to sit in a straight posture and stay focused to maintain the same while practicing Vipassana meditation. This helps in effectively maintaining that focus to keep the body straight. Many people have saggy backs and are unable to do so, and tend to lose focus easily.

In a study conducted by Harvard, researchers reported that brain cells perform in a similar way to a radio frequency. Our every thought is transmitted by the brain, thus it is very important to stay away from distracting negative thoughts. Rajat Khare, the founder of Boundary holding, practices Vipassana meditation to stay focused on making the right decisions to grow his organization. As per him, meditation helps him in reducing distractions.

Another benefit of Vipassana meditation is that it can help reduce anxiety. Often on the job, we are often overburdened by thoughts and ideas, and perceptions of our colleagues and bosses. It can be changed by staying calm. A prominent venture capitalist mentioned that meditation every day for at least ten to fifteen helped him focus more on what he wants to be at present.

Famous Author Tony Robbins has written many books. One of his quotes is, ”Where focus goes, energy flows”. We can truly understand why he said this. If one practices Vipassana meditation on a daily basis then one can develop a good thought process to be a better human being. This will result in making a more focused individual.

