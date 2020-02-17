Weight Loss Steps for Beginners: Easy as 1, 2, 3

—

There are many ways to lose weight fast. However, most of them will make you hungry and leave you unsatisfied. If you don’t have strong willpower, your cravings will cause you to give up on these plans quickly.

The plan below will help you:

Reduce your appetite significantly.

Make you lose weight quickly, without starving.

Improve your metabolic health.

Here’s a simple 3-step plan to lose weight fast.

1. Cut Back on Sugars and Starches

The most important part is to cut back on sugars and starches (refined carbs). When you do that, your hunger levels drop and you end up eating much fewer calories. Now instead of burning carbs for energy, your body starts feeding off of stored fat.

Another benefit of cutting carbs is that it lowers insulin levels, causing your kidneys to shed excess sodium and water out of your body. This reduces bloat and unnecessary water weight.

It is not uncommon to lose up to 10 pounds of both body fat and water weight in the first week of eating this way.

2. Eat Protein, Fat and Vegetables

Each one of your meals should include a protein source, a fat source and low-carb vegetables. Designing your meals in this way will automatically bring your carb intake into the recommended range of 20-50 grams per day.

Protein Sources

Meat: Beef, chicken, pork, lamb, etc…

Fish and Seafood: Salmon, trout, shrimp, etc…

Eggs: Whole eggs with the yolk is recommended.

The importance of eating plenty of protein cannot be overstated. This has been shown to boost metabolism by 80-100 calories per day. High-protein diets can also reduce cravings and obsessive thoughts about food, reduce the desire for late-night snacking, and make you so full that you automatically eat fewer calories every day. All this by just adding protein to your diet. When it comes to losing weight, protein is the king of nutrients.

Low-Carb Vegetables

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Spinach

Tomatoes

Kale

Brussels sprouts

Cabbage

Swiss chard

Lettuce

Cucumber

Don’t be afraid to load your plate with these low-carb vegetables. You can eat massive amounts of them without going over 20-50 net carbs per day. A diet based mostly on meat and vegetables contains all the fiber, vitamins and minerals you need to be healthy.

Fat Sources

Olive oil

Coconut oil

Avocado oil

Butter

Don’t be afraid of eating fat as it is essential to proper bodily function. Just make sure you eat only good fats.

However, trying to do both low-carb and low-fat at the same time is a bad idea, and is likely to end in failure. It will also make you feel miserable and abandon the plan.

3. Lift Weights 3 Times Per Week

You don’t need to exercise to lose weight on this plan, but it is highly recommended as it will significantly speed up the process. The best option is to go to the gym 3-4 times a week. Do a warm-up and lift some weights. If you’re new to the gym, ask a trainer for some advice. By lifting weights, you will burn lots of calories and prevent your metabolism from slowing down, which is a common side effect of losing weight. Studies have shown that on low-carb diets, you can gain muscle while losing a significant amount of body fat.

If lifting weights is not an option for you, then doing some cardio exercises; like walking, jogging, running, cycling, or swimming will do the trick.

“Carb Refeed/Cheat Meal” Once Per Week (Optional)

You can choose one day off per week where you eat more carbs. However, it is important to stick to healthy carb sources like oats, rice, quinoa, potatoes, sweet potatoes, and fruit. If you do this more than once per week you’re not going to see any benefits and possibly even lead to weight gain.

If you must have a cheat meal and eat something unhealthy, then do it on this day. Be aware that cheat meals or carb refeeds are not required, but they can boost some fat-burning hormones like leptin and thyroid hormones.

You will gain some weight during your refeed day, most of it being water weight. However, this is no cause for concern as you will lose it again in the next 1-2 days as long as you continue following the 3 steps.

10 Easy and Fast Weight Loss Tips

Here are 10 weight loss tips to shed weight fast:

Eat a high-protein breakfast.

Eating a high-protein breakfast has been shown to reduce cravings and calorie intake throughout the day.

Avoid sugary drinks and fruit juice.

These are the most fattening things you can put into your body, and avoiding them can help you lose weight and balance hormone levels.

Drink a glass of water half-an-hour before meals.

One study showed that drinking water a half hour before your meal increases weight loss drastically. This works by making you feel full earlier so you avoid overeating.

Choose weight loss-friendly foods.

Certain foods are very useful for losing fat. Leafy green vegetables, and fruits can help aid in weight loss.

Eat soluble fiber.

Studies show that soluble fibers may reduce fat, especially in the belly area. This works by slowing the digestive process and reducing hunger. Fiber supplements like glucomannan are excellent for weight loss.

Drink coffee or tea.

If you’re a coffee or tea drinker, this is a great tip for weight loss as the caffeine can boost your metabolism by a considerable amount. Drinking 3 to 5 cups of coffee a day is fine, but it’s best you keep it within this margin.

Eat whole, unprocessed foods.

Base most of your diet on whole foods. They are healthier, more filling and much less likely to cause overeating. Whole food also provides you with much needed fiber.

Eat your food slowly

Fast eaters gain more weight over time. Eating slowly makes you feel more full and boosts weight-reducing hormones.

Weigh yourself every day.

Studies show that people who weigh themselves every day are much more likely to lose weight and keep it off for a long time.

Get a good night’s sleep, every night.

Poor sleep is one of the strongest risk factors for weight gain, so taking care of your sleep is very important.

You Don’t Need to Starve to Lose Weight

By reducing carbs and lowering insulin levels, you change the hormonal environment and make your body and brain want to lose weight. This leads to drastically reduced appetite and hunger, eliminating the main reason that most people fail with conventional weight loss methods. This is proven to make you lose up to 3 times as much weight as a typical low-fat, calorie-restricted diet. Another great benefit for the impatient folks is that the initial drop in water weight can lead to a big difference on the scale the next morning.

Remember that nothing comes easy. Losing weight requires hard work, determination, and most importantly, consistency. If you follow these steps, weight loss becomes easy as 1, 2, 3.

