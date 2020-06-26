What Are Your Responsibilities if You Are Hurt at Work?

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal advice.

Employers have a responsibility to keep their employees safe. They are responsible for maintaining a safe work environment, providing adequate training, and providing properly fitting personal protective equipment. However, if you’re an employee, you also have responsibilities when it comes to workplace safety, especially if you’ve been injured.

According to Sink Law law firm, personal injury and workplace injury lawyers, worker’s compensation laws are designed to protect you by covering:

Disability medical expenses

Compensation for permanent total disability

Compensation for permanent partial disability

Lost wages

If you’ve been injured or developed an illness on the job, you may be entitled to these benefits under the Federal Employees’ Compensation Act. However, if you don’t fulfill your own part of the bargain regarding workplace responsibilities, you may be placing yourself at risk of being denied benefits.

Your Responsibilities as an Employee

If you want to make sure your benefits are denied in the event of an accident, the best way to do that is to be irresponsible. Some actions that can result in your benefits being denied include:

Being injured while you were breaking the rules or violating safety standards

Being injured while you were drunk at work

Being injured while you were committing a crime at work

Did you know that insurance companies sometimes hire investigators to follow workers who make claims to try to get the evidence they can use to deny them? If you are falsely claiming to be disabled due to a workplace injury, they will find out.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

How to Report Your Workplace Injury

As soon as you are able to after your injury occurs, report it to your immediate supervisor, human resources department, or the owner of the company. They will then fill out a First Report of Injury form. You should review this form to make sure it’s accurate, because any mistakes could come back to haunt you.

You’ll want to get a copy of this form and keep it in a safe place along with any other correspondence you receive from your employers or the insurance company. You may want to consider keeping it in a folder along with all of your associated bills and your medical records. You may need this documentation if you end up in court.

When to Get Medical Attention

Even if you believe your injury is minor, it’s best to seek immediate medical attention. Your visit to the doctor or emergency room will be documented by this visit, and you can use it for proof later on if your injury becomes worse. You do not have to report your injury to a supervisor first if you need emergency medical treatment.

If Insurance Requires You to See a Doctor

It is important that you cooperate with any request the workers’ comp carrier makes. Even if you’ve already seen your own doctor, they may want you to see their own physician. You could be penalized for failing to comply with their request. It could also put your benefits in jeopardy because refusing will make the insurance company suspicious.

Fill Out the Right Type of Claim

There is more than one type of workers’ compensation claim, so you’ll want to make sure you’re filling out the right one.

Form CA-1, Federal Employee’s Notice of Traumatic Injury and Claim for Continuation of Pay/Compensation is for workers whose injury was the result of events that happened during a single day.

Form CA-2, Federal Employee’s Notice of Occupational Disease and Claim for Compensation is for workers whose illness was the result of prolonged exposure to a toxin.

To make sure you get your benefits, you’ll want to submit these forms within ten days of becoming partially or completely disabled.

—

This content is brought to you by Kristi Frederickson.

Photo: iStockPhoto