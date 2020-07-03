What is CBD Used For?

—

What is CBD?

There are two popular ingredients derived from the cannabis plant: Cannabidiol, otherwise known as CBD, and delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, better known as THC. Both popular ingredients are vastly different yet both come from the same plant. Even though CBD can be found in medical marijuana medicines, CBD does not come from the marijuana plant and does not cause users to experience the same bodily reaction as THC does. Instead, CBD has healing properties that don’t cause users to experience any “high”.

THC is often known for its addictive properties. CBD, on the other hand, does not have these same properties. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that “CBD exhibits no effects indicative of any abuse or dependence potential.” While THC and CBD are often categorized together, they are quite different from each other.

Is CBD a Drug?

Long-story-short, CBD is not a drug. While many unfamiliar with CBD often think that it is, research and legalities have allowed consumers and potential users to realize that CBD does not cause intoxication like THC and marijuana.

There are many CBD offerings available both online and in stores. When deciding which CBD products to purchase, it is important to know all of the information so you can make an educated and informed purchase.

When the United States Farm Bill was passed in 2014, it allowed state governments to regulate legally growing and researching CBD. Before this piece of legislation was passed, CBD regularly received backlash due to misinformation and uncertainty of its legalness. The 2014 Farm Bill also included that any CBD products containing less than 0.3% CBD are not classified as marijuana, therefore, minimizing any confusion that potential consumers may have.

The United State’s Farm Bill received updates in 2018 including the legal production, consumption, and sale of CBD products. It should be noted that these legal CBD products are not marijuana and do not include any products with more than 0.3% THC.

Even though CBD is federally legal, the Farm Bill gave each individual state the legal right to adjust their rules regarding purchasing CBD products. It is important for potential buyers to check with their state’s laws to ensure they’re making smart purchasing decisions that are within their state’s laws.

Does CBD Get You High?

CBD is not the same as THC. THC is known for its “high” effects on the body. CBD, however, does not cause users to experience the same feeling. Unlike THC, cannabidiol is non-psychoactive and instead, allows users to experience rejuvenating and healing benefits. Short answer: CBD does not get you high.

Scientists and health professionals have conducted and are continuing to conduct extensive research on the healing benefits of CBD. Because of this research, users and potential users are beginning to realize and understand the best usage occasions and benefits that CBD can have on the body. CBD is a natural alternative to over-the-counter (OTC) medications and can provide alleviation to symptoms and mental stresses without causing any negative side effects.

CBD products are offered in topical and ingestible forms, providing users to experience the healing benefits of CBD in many different ways. According to the Mayo Clinic Epidiolex, a CBD prescription approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is an approved prescription that is used to “treat two types of epilepsy.”

While Epidiolex is FDA-approved to treat two types of epilepsy, CBD is also known to help with may other conditions and diseases including Parkinson’s, diabetes, and anxiety. The list of ailments that CBD helps with is ever-growing and some popular usage reasons include:

Sleep Disorders

Anxiety and Depression

Muscle Soreness

Skin Problems

Are you interested in seeing how CBD can help you? Do your own research and make sure to check with your doctor or your trusted healthcare provider first before taking any new remedies.

