What Is Involved in a FUE Hair Transplant in Istanbul?

—

A follicular unit extraction (or FUE) hair transplant is a procedure designed to encourage the regrowth of the patient’s natural hair. Individual hair follicles that can still produce hair are removed from other areas of the scalp or body and re-implanted into the balding or thinning patch where then follicles have stopped functioning correctly. The follicles’ presence will stimulate the area to start growing hair once again, plus they will help the new hair look thicker. You can expect your new hair to start growing back around three to four months after the surgery has taken place.

Popular and practical

FUE hair transplants in Istanbul and elsewhere have become popular amongst many people due to the convenience of having the sessions as an outpatient, rather than needing to stay in a clinic or hospital overnight. Sessions normally take place over several days in time blocks of two to four hours to minimize stress on the patient and to maximize the chances of a successful outcome. Afterward, you can go about your daily routine more or less, with just a few safety considerations to bear in mind, such as taking around three to four days rest and time off work directly after the procedure, avoiding direct sunlight on your treated areas for a while and not immersing the implanted follicles in water for the initial period of aftercare.

Effective and easy

A qualified, experienced hair transplant surgeon should be able to carry out the procedure with minimum pain or discomfort. While the cost can vary, depending on the4 size of the area or areas you need to have treated, there are payment plans available and your FUE hair transplant clinic will be able to talk you through the various options and costs in advance. People have reported excellent results, with the new hair typically starting to appear in three to four months. The finished effect should look natural and lush, with no scarring or areas where the hair doesn’t seem to ‘match’ its surroundings. If it doesn’t, contact your hair transplant surgeon for advice.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Straightforward surgery

The areas where your hair will be extracted for re-implantation, as well as the places where treatment will take place, are shaved and cleaned, ready for the surgery. Working hair follicles are then removed with a microscopic tool. Your surgeon will then make a series of small incisions with a sharp tool in the places where the follicles will be re-implanted. The pattern and size of these areas will have been planned and agreed upon in advance. The follicles are inserted and then your scalp will be cleaned and bandaged, ready to begin the recovery process. Other areas of the body can also be treated, such as the arms, chest, or legs.

Afterward

You shouldn’t have any scarring after undergoing FUE hair transplant in Istanbul; however, there may be a series of small white dots present where the healthy follicles are removed. These will fade over time. Adverse side effects are generally uncommon, but anything concerning, such as signs of an infection, pain, bleeding or swelling, numbness or lack of results should be relayed to your surgeon as soon as possible so they can be addressed. Avoid washing your hair for three days after the procedure and use a mild, unscented shampoo for a few weeks when you do resume. Don’t comb or brush your hair for the first three days either, or wear close-fitting hats, beanies or clothing that goes over your head. Avoid strenuous exercise for at least a week and try to steer clear of stressful situations.

Before you undergo the surgery, avoid smoking and alcohol to aid your recovery time. Don’t take aspirin or any blood thinners either, unless expressly told to by your doctor for other medical reasons – this should be discussed with your hair transplant team in advance. Massage your scalp for around 10 to 20 minutes daily for a few weeks leading up to the date to help increase blood flow to the area, again to speed up recovery. If you want to learn more head to HWT Clinic .

—

This content is brought to you by Shahbez Ahmed.

Photo: Shutterstock