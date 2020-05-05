What to Do If You’re Experiencing Tinnitus

—

Are you experiencing symptoms of tinnitus? Are you not sure what tinnitus is? Here’s everything you need to know about tinnitus management and your treatment options.

What are the symptoms of tinnitus?

Tinnitus sufferers can usually tell you exactly what they’re experiencing. They’ll say they’re hearing phantom noises like ringing, buzzing, clicking, humming, or whistling. The noise could be in both ears or just one, and it might sound extremely loud or somewhat faint.

While the exact symptoms can vary, all tinnitus patients will agree that they are hearing something they shouldn’t be. These symptoms can interfere with every aspect of life. The louder the noise is, the more likely it is that you’ll struggle to concentrate. Tinnitus symptoms can affect your ability to work, talk with others, watch television, and read. The ringing might occur intermittently or constantly.

Most people with this condition have subjective tinnitus, meaning only they can hear the noise. Some people have objective tinnitus, so your doctor can also hearing the noise when he or she listens to your ears. This is uncommon and usually has a medical cause. If you’re hearing any sort of noise in your ears, you’ll want to seek professional help. Some people accept their tinnitus symptoms, but you don’t have to live with ringing in your ears.

How does tinnitus happen?

It can be difficult to discover the exact cause of tinnitus since events and conditions can compound to cause it. It’s likely that you’re experiencing tinnitus because of loud noise, age-related hearing loss, or earwax blockage. It can also be caused by certain diseases or disorders, such as TMJ disorders, muscle spasm, tumors, and even high blood pressure. Your tinnitus could even be due to a medication you’re taking, like antibiotics or aspirin in high doses.

If you’d like to reduce your risk of tinnitus and hearing loss, there are a few things you can do. Quit smoking, as smokers have a higher risk, and reduce your exposure to extremely loud noise. Don’t blast music when you’re wearing headphones and wear earplugs when attending a rock concert.

Other risk factors are able to be mitigated. Your risk increases as you get older and men are more likely to develop tinnitus. Ultimately, you might be diagnosed with tinnitus after avoiding all the risks, but the negative effects of the disorder can be mitigated.

How can you treat it?

There are several treatment options for tinnitus. At a Hearing Health USA Clinic, a hearing professional will complete a tinnitus assessment and develop a personalized treatment plan. This clinic uses music therapy to reduce your symptoms.

The treatment is convenient and affordable, making it perfect for anyone who is suffering from tinnitus. You might also find that an additional form of treatment helps mitigate your symptoms. Hearing aids can decrease tinnitus that’s related to hearing loss. A sound-masking device could be just what you need to ignore your condition.

Cognitive-behavioral therapy will help you learn to accept your condition and the life changes that come with it. While it doesn’t change what you’re hearing, therapy can help you adjust and become more emotionally stable. You might also want to try mindfulness and exercise. Tinnitus can get worse if you’re tired, stressed, depressed, or sick.

Keep yourself healthy, and you might notice a decrease in symptoms. The addition of supplements or acupuncture to your routine could also improve your condition.

Tinnitus can be extremely unpleasant and have a huge negative impact on your daily life, but you don’t have to live with this discomfort. Head to a hearing clinic and receive a personalized treatment plan that can make an enormous difference in your life.

