Why the Tools You Currently Have Won’t Fix Your Burnout

—

Momentum generates motivation.

Derek Doepker and I discussed that quote during our chat on the Breakfast Leadership show. It tied into other tools that people use to have better control of your life. (Author note, that episode will release summer of 2020, so subscribe to the Podcast on your favorite podcast platform, so you don’t miss it when it goes live.)

If you have better control of your life, you’ll likely be able to fend off any high stress and burnout. There are tools that I have used and/or developed to help me steer how my life is driven. These tools are not on the main aisles of the store, but they’re often hidden from us, based on the struggles of our life.

As a leader and entrepreneur, I have to have standard operating procedures (SOPs) and checklists to do my job. You might think checklists for your daily tasks is silly, but operating room surgeons use checklists now, to prevent errors and mistakes. Don’t knock something unless you try it for a bit.

The tools you seek are often in a place you don’t want to visit. That dark, seemingly bottomless pit of fear, despair, anger, worry, etc is where the tools you need to repair yourself and recover from your burnout.

The “better sleep, Yoga, meditation, eating better, boundaries” stuff that I and many others write and speak about are all good, but they are truly band-aid approaches to truly ridding your life from burnout.

You need to dig deeper into your thoughts and behaviors to figure out why you are burning out. Often it’s difficult if not nearly impossible for you to dig deeper, especially if you’re burned out at the time you need to dig.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This is why working with a coach or therapist is helpful, for you to truly get over your burnout, once and for all.

After studying Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Neuro-linguistic Programming (NLP), it became crystal clear to me why people are burning out across the Globe, and it’s not just due to working longer hours and having crappy sleep. It’s behaviors, choices and beliefs.

Getting better sleep, eating better, exercising more, establishing boundaries are all well and good (and you should definitely do these things!), but unless you kill the problem, it will rise up again.

What you resist, persists.

Burnout is preventable and you can recover from burnout. But you need the right tools to do it, and the tools you’re using aren’t working, so it’s time to find someone that can show you the right tools to use.

Be well!

—

Previously published here and reprinted with the author’s permission.

◊♦◊

Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.

Photo: Shutterstock