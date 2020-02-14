Human Rights Campaign National Coming Out Day

—
National Coming Out Day is falling at a particularly important time this year, as GLBT and straight Americans are trying to make sense of the recent scandal on the Hill. Now more than ever, it is important that we celebrate and honor GLBT and straight Americans who live openly each and every day.
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
One simple message…
00:01
Be out…
00:02
Come out!
00:12
Diversity is who we are
00:14
It is what we must finally stand for
00:16
just understanding and love and acceptance
00:19
that’s the most you hope for.
00:25
Our responsibility is to accept it
00:31
and maintain dignity in a world that will tell us
00:34
who and what to be…
00:36
It’s just a bunch of humans looking for the basics
00:42
Love, acceptance, belonging
00:45
And I hope that we can celebrate it
00:47
without having to fight for it
00:54
A story like that is equal to any other love story
00:59
Being gay, last time I thought about it
01:02
seems to have nothing to do with the ability to read a ballot book
01:07
fix a broken bone, or change a spark plug
01:11
you should have the same equal protection
01:15
civil rights, that others have
01:17
we are one house, we are one people, we are one family
01:25
my 10-year-old sone came to me and says “Mommy…”
01:28
“What is this thing… Being gay?”
01:30
And I said “It’s like having blue eyes
01:32
or blonde hair, or you’re born that or you’re born this.”
01:34
and he goes “Oh… is that all?”
01:36
my older brother Mike is getting married to his partner
01:39
of 5 years, Josh this fall.
01:42
I’m a bridesmaid!
01:43
We all have to come out of the closet.
01:45
with our humanity.
01:46
It goes from “You or me”
01:50
to “You AND Me”
01:53
and finally “You ARE me.”
01:56
which is the most profound expression of equality.
02:01
Like my husband, I belive injustice anywhere
02:05
is a threat to justice EVERYWHERE
02:08
for rights denied to one… are rights denied to all.
02:12
Civil rights are civil rights
02:15
There are no persons who are not entitled to their civil rights.
02:27
And our God will be served
02:30
if we are hospitable and loving and caring toward them
02:33
in every way we can possibly muster.
02:37
We are a precious gift from God to this planet.
02:43
We all need to share our stories
02:45
When all of us, with all of our differences
02:48
stand together under the shelter of Divine Acceptance
02:54
Will we change the world?
02:56
You know the answer by now.
02:58
You can count on it.
This post was previously published on YouTube.
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
