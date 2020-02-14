Human Rights Campaign National Coming Out Day

—

National Coming Out Day is falling at a particularly important time this year, as GLBT and straight Americans are trying to make sense of the recent scandal on the Hill. Now more than ever, it is important that we celebrate and honor GLBT and straight Americans who live openly each and every day.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

One simple message…

Be out…

Come out!

Diversity is who we are

It is what we must finally stand for

just understanding and love and acceptance

that’s the most you hope for.

Our responsibility is to accept it

and maintain dignity in a world that will tell us

who and what to be…

It’s just a bunch of humans looking for the basics

Love, acceptance, belonging

And I hope that we can celebrate it

without having to fight for it

A story like that is equal to any other love story

Being gay, last time I thought about it

seems to have nothing to do with the ability to read a ballot book

fix a broken bone, or change a spark plug

you should have the same equal protection

civil rights, that others have

we are one house, we are one people, we are one family

my 10-year-old sone came to me and says “Mommy…”

“What is this thing… Being gay?”

And I said “It’s like having blue eyes

or blonde hair, or you’re born that or you’re born this.”

and he goes “Oh… is that all?”

my older brother Mike is getting married to his partner

of 5 years, Josh this fall.

I’m a bridesmaid!

We all have to come out of the closet.

with our humanity.

It goes from “You or me”

to “You AND Me”

and finally “You ARE me.”

which is the most profound expression of equality.

Like my husband, I belive injustice anywhere

is a threat to justice EVERYWHERE

for rights denied to one… are rights denied to all.

Civil rights are civil rights

There are no persons who are not entitled to their civil rights.

And our God will be served

if we are hospitable and loving and caring toward them

in every way we can possibly muster.

We are a precious gift from God to this planet.

We all need to share our stories

When all of us, with all of our differences

stand together under the shelter of Divine Acceptance

Will we change the world?

You know the answer by now.

You can count on it.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.