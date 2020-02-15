Aggression vs. Altruism: Crash Course Psychology #40

—



—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

Let me tell you about Robber’s Cave. In 1954, a group of 11 boys, all about 12 years old,

00:04

were invited to a special summer camp in the deep woods of southeastern Oklahoma, at a

00:09

place called Robber’s Cave State Park. None of the boys knew each other, although they

00:13

all came from similar backgrounds. They spent their days bonding over things like games

00:18

and swimming and treasure hunts, and in no time, they formed a tight friendly group.

00:22

They even came up with a name for themselves: the Rattlers.

00:24

But soon they began to notice something. No, not a guy in the woods with a hockey mask,

00:30

there was another group of boys also 11 of them, also the same age, that had been staying

00:35

at the other end of the park the whole time. The Rattlers never interacted with these other

00:39

boys, so they didn’t know that those kids were also spending time bonding over games

00:43

and swimming and treasure hunts, and that they’d come up with a name for themselves,

00:47

too: the Eagles. But the Rattlers didn’t like the look of the Eagles, oh, no, they didn’t

00:51

like them using their baseball diamond or their dining hall.

00:55

And the feeling was mutual. It didn’t take long for each group to start complaining to

00:59

the camp’s counselors about the other gang, and eventually, they both said that they wanted

01:03

to set up a contest to determine once and for all which group was better. The counselors

01:07

were only too happy to comply, because as I’m sure you’ve figured out by now, those

01:11

counselors were actually researchers.

01:13

The man who set up what would be remembered as the Robber’s Cave Experiment was Turkish

01:17

American social psychologist Muzafer Sherif. He was interested in what it would take for

01:21

rivals to overcome their differences and resolve their conflicts. Specifically, Sherif wanted

01:25

to test something called Realistic Conflict Theory. He hypothesized that conflict happens

01:30

when you combine negative prejudices with competition over resources, and the boys at

01:35

Robber’s Cave were well on their way to proving him right.

01:38

Over the next couple of days, the Rattlers and the Eagles competed against each other

01:41

for prizes in a series of games, like tug-of-war and foot races, and soon, what started as

01:46

your basic trash talking and taunting and name-calling morphed into fist-fights, thefts,

01:52

and raids on each others’ cabins. But then their dynamics changed or were changed for them.

01:57

After the games were over, the researchers integrated the groups and gave the kids shared

02:01

goals that they could only achieve through cooperation. The tide quickly turned. All

02:06

22 boys worked together to move a stalled truck that was carrying their food, they took

02:10

care of a partially felled tree that was deemed a danger to the camp, they collaborated in

02:15

setting up tents, even though they weren’t given complete sets of equipment. While isolation

02:20

and competition made enemies of the strangers, shared goals and cooperation turned enemies into friends.

02:26

Over the past 39 weeks, we’ve learned a lot about ourselves, our emotions and our personalities,

02:31

how our minds can get sick, how we can help them get well again, why we can do vicious

02:36

things and then turn around and act like heroes. So maybe it’s fitting that we wrap up this

02:40

course by looking at a couple of opposing forces that some consider the very definition

02:44

of human nature: aggression and altruism. Conflict and cooperation. You might think

02:49

of it as the psychology of war and peace, or simply, what we can all learn from a bunch of 12 year olds.

03:05

In psychology, aggression is defined as “behavior intended to hurt or destroy someone, something,

03:11

or even yourself.” People aggress, as psychologists say, in all kinds of ways, verbally, emotionally,

03:17

and physically, and for lots of different reasons: out of anger, to assert dominance,

03:21

or as a response to fear. But that’s just a glimpse into why someone might become aggressive.

03:26

Where does the aggression actually come from?

03:29

Like a lot of behaviors we’ve talked about it, it seems to emerge from that familiar

03:32

combination of biological factors, like genetic, neurological, and biochemical influences,

03:37

and our environment and experience. In terms of genetic influences, studies of twins, and

03:42

yes, Crash Course Psychology might have been called Crash Course Studies of Twins, showed

03:46

that if one identical twin has a violent temper, often the other one does, too, but fraternal

03:50

twins are much less likely to be so similar.

03:52

Neurologically speaking, no single area of the brain controls aggression, but certain

03:56

areas like the limbic system do appear to facilitate it. Research on violence and criminality

04:01

has also revealed a link between aggression and diminished activity in the frontal lobes,

04:05

which play a vital role in impulse control.

04:07

And finally, our aggressiveness can be influenced by our own biochemistry, hormones like testosterone

04:12

and glucocorticoids and pheromones have all been implicated in animal models of aggression.

04:16

It’s a little trickier in humans, it’s a lot trickier in humans, but it’s highly likely

04:20

that our hormones are intimately linked with feeling and showing aggression.

04:24

Obviously, aggression isn’t just about biology. Psychological and cultural factors also play

04:28

an important role, as does the power of the situation. For example, there’s the Frustration-Aggression

04:33

Hypothesis, the simple idea that people become aggressive when they’re blocked from reaching

04:37

a goal. To demonstrate, consider the not-very aggressive sport of baseball. There’s a study

04:41

that analyzed 44 years worth of baseball stats, and focused on the more than 27,000 incidents

04:46

when a pitcher hit a batter with a ball. It turned out that this was most likely to occur

04:50

if the pitcher was frustrated by a recent home run or if one of his own teammates had

04:55

been hit by a pitch in the previous inning.

04:57

But we also learn aggression by watching others. Like, if you grew up watching your parents

05:00

throw popcorn and jeering lewdly at their most hated soccer team, you might have learned

05:04

something from their behavior. So combine all of those biological factors and funnel

05:08

them through a particular person with a particular history in a particular situation, and you

05:13

can begin to see how aggression can have many roots that grow together.

05:17

Thankfully, though, humans are more than their bad tempers. While some things in people will

05:21

leave us annoyed and angry, others breed friendship and affection. So yes, there are positive

05:26

topics in social psychology, like altruism, our selfless, even self-sacrificing regard

05:32

for the welfare of others. This could be something as simple as jumpstarting a stranger’s car

05:36

or as heroic as running into a burning building to save someone. But if being altruistic is

05:40

so awesome, why aren’t we all that way all the time? Or maybe the better question is,

05:44

why do we ever do anything selfless, like, what’s in it for us?

05:48

In the late 1960s, social psychologists Bibb Latane and John Darley conducted a series

05:52

of experiments examining when and why we help others. In one experiment, they placed a subject

05:57

in a room, sometimes alone, sometimes with two other subjects, and sometimes with two

06:02

actors posing as subjects. Then, they simulated an emergency by filling the room with smoke

06:07

and waited to see if the subject would do anything to alert the others or help themselves.

06:11

If the subject was alone, they’d report the smoke 75% of the time. But subjects in a group

06:16

of three only spoke up 38% of the time. And when they were stuck in the room with two

06:20

oblivious actors, only 10% of the participants said anything to the others. Darley and Latane

06:25

found that people typically helped others only if they noticed the incident, interpreted

06:30

it as an emergency, and then finally, assumed responsibility, and all of these things were

06:35

much more likely to occur if a person was alone, while the presence of others deterred

06:39

the person from helping.

06:41

This kind of diffusion of responsibility referred to as the bystander effect, can weaken our

06:45

instinct for altruism. The bystander effect is a bit like the concept of social loafing

06:50

that we talked about. If you’re around other people, it’s easier to think that someone

06:54

else is going to pick up the slack or in this case, come to the rescue.

06:57

When people do decide to help others, they may do it for a number of reasons. One perspective

07:01

is that we tend to help others mainly out of self-interest. By this thinking, helping

07:05

really isn’t altruistic at all, and instead, our actions boil down to a sort of cost-benefit

07:10

analysis. Like, maybe we’d turn in a lost wallet because we’re hoping for a reward or

07:14

we pitch in on a project at work because we think we’ll get recognized and promoted by

07:18

our bosses. Social psychologists contextualize these kinds of examples in the broader theory

07:22

of social exchange. When it comes to doing things for other people, we’re always trying

07:25

to maximize our personal rewards while minimizing our costs. But social exchange doesn’t have

07:30

to be as selfish as that, it can also mean that we act altruistically because we expect

07:33

that the people we help will go on to help others, so if we give someone a hand changing

07:37

a tire, maybe they’ll stop next time they see someone else, maybe even us, broken down

07:42

on the side of the road. You might know this concept, sometimes it’s called the norm of

07:45

reciprocity, sometimes it’s called paying it forward.

07:48

And then there’s the social responsibility norm, which is the simple expectation that

07:52

people will help those who depend on them, like any parent can expect to give more help

07:57

than they’re going to receive from young children. That’s just part of being a parent. Naturally,

08:01

the world would be a delightful place if altruism were the standard for human behavior, but

08:06

then, psychology wouldn’t be nearly so interesting.

08:08

In some ways, you might say that what fuels conflict is the opposite of altruism: self-interest.

08:14

Social psychologists view conflict as any perceived incompatibility of actions, goals,

08:18

or ideas. That could mean two nations fighting over a border, sparring religious or political

08:24

groups, or you and your boo fighting over whose turn it is to do the dishes.

08:27

And in a weird conundrum of human behavior a lot of conflicts arise from what psychologists

08:31

call “a social trap,” where people act in their own short term self-interest, even though

08:35

it takes a toll on the larger group and on themselves over the long-term. You see this

08:40

kind of thing all the time on an individual scale, like in a crime movie, when a criminal

08:43

just betrays all of his criminal friends to get the big payout, it doesn’t turn out very

08:47

well for him in the end. But on a larger scale, you can find social traps taking their toll

08:51

on the environment, like when we poach elephants to sell their ivory or cut down old growth

08:56

forests to make a quick buck in the lumber market. Either way, when self-interest succeeds

09:00

in wrecking the collective interest by, say, depleting some limited resource, it becomes

09:05

easy to start viewing our neighbors as competitors, taking us right back to the ingroup vs. outgroup

09:10

mindset that we all know causes big problems.

09:13

So as long as there’s self interest, there’s gonna be conflict.

09:16

But before you get all down on humanity, remember those Robber’s Cave boys. They were ready

09:21

to go full-on Lord of the Flies before shared goals forced them to cooperate and ultimately,

09:26

make peace. The power of cooperation to make friends of former enemies is one of the most

09:30

hopeful areas of psychological research. If greed and self-interest can destroy the world,

09:35

perhaps cooperation can save it.

09:37

Today, you learned about the Robber’s Cave experiment and what it taught us about realistic

09:41

conflict theory and how shared goals can overcome conflict. We looked at the physical and environmental

09:47

triggers of aggression, and the frustration-aggression hypothesis. You also learned about altruism,

09:52

the bystander effect, and when we are more or less likely to help a person in need, and

09:57

also about the social exchange theory, the reciprocity norm, the social responsibility

10:02

norm, and social traps.

10:03

Thanks for watching, especially to all of our Subbable subscribers who make Crash Course

10:07

possible. To find out how you can become a supporter, just go to Subbable.com, and please

10:11

remember to go to YouTube.com/CrashCourse and subscribe for more future Crash Courses

10:17

in the future.

10:17

This episode was written by Kathleen Yale, edited by Blake de Pastino, and our consultant

10:21

is Dr. Ranjit Bhagwat. Our director and editor is Nicholas Jenkins, the script supervisor

10:26

and sound designer is Michael Aranda, and the graphics team is Thought Cafe.

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.