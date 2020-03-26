Building Your Resume: Marketing Your Resume

—
Sometimes it can be overwhelming. Learn where to post your resume and other ways to help you get hired by watching this video.
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
now that you’ve completed your resume
00:03
the next step in the process is to
00:05
market your resume there are many
00:07
different opportunities of different
00:09
resources that you can use to market
00:10
your resume here are a list of 10
00:13
different areas are different resources
00:15
that you can use to market your resume
00:17
now this isn’t an all-inclusive list and
00:20
there are certainly many different
00:22
places that you can advertise and post
00:25
your resume I listed some of the items
00:27
here that aren’t necessarily really
00:29
popular but are becoming more popular
00:31
some of the ones that you may or may not
00:33
already be aware of that aren’t on this
00:35
list are career builder monster com and
00:38
there’s different other local city sites
00:41
that you could use on yahoo jobs hot
00:43
jobs there are many different resources
00:44
that you can use to post your resume on
00:47
and this is something that will be very
00:49
beneficial for you to do because then
00:51
you’ll have the opportunity to have
00:52
recruiters search for your resume and
00:55
find you versus you having to find them
00:59
one on here that I do want to take note
01:01
of is the second one that’s listed which
01:03
is linkedin linkedin is a professional
01:06
network and i believe it’s a very
01:08
helpful and useful resource there are
01:10
jobs that are posted on there this will
01:12
help you to link into any other
01:14
professionals that you may have known
01:16
through previous jobs or organizations
01:19
or education that you have been involved
01:20
in and the nice thing about this is this
01:22
will allow you to then connect with
01:25
other people who may know somebody else
01:27
who is hiring for a particular job this
01:30
also gives you the opportunity to
01:31
receive references from previous
01:33
employers co-workers friends family
01:36
members or just people that you’ve
01:38
worked with in general and it really
01:40
beneficial tool to use to help you link
01:43
in to other people so for example if I
01:46
have a previous employer that I’ve
01:48
worked at and 10 of those people who
01:51
worked at ABC company join linkedin and
01:54
I invite them to link in with me then
01:58
now I’m connected to those 10 people
01:59
well obviously those 10 people know 10
02:03
other people as well and so if I have a
02:05
friend named Mary that I worked with and
02:08
she also worked at a company XYZ and
02:11
they know somebody who is now hiring for
02:14
job I can ask Mary to refer me to Jack
02:17
who’s actually seeking somebody at his
02:20
company for a skill that I have and so
02:23
this is a nice way to lincoln it’s not
02:25
anything like a facebook or a myspace
02:26
it’s a professional network and it is
02:29
limited to that and they also have job
02:31
postings on there as well so it I would
02:34
encourage you to get on linkedin as soon
02:36
as possible and really linking with
02:39
other professionals and you’ll be amazed
02:41
on how many people you know and how many
02:43
people can actually refer you to other
02:45
prospective employers again all of these
02:48
other different references listed here I
02:50
would encourage you to check them out
02:52
and use them as you feel appropriate
02:55
doesn’t necessarily mean that you want
02:57
to post your resume every single
02:59
location because obviously you don’t
03:01
want to look like you’re desperate for
03:02
employment I would use definitely
03:04
discretion but do some research but if I
03:06
would recommend no others I would look
03:08
into LinkedIn and then as we’ve talked
03:10
about the different visual resumes or
03:13
online resumes I would use the visual CV
03:15
as well as an opportunity to post your
03:17
resume online for marketing your resume
03:20
there’s probably three different areas
03:22
that I would categorize that you would
03:24
want to make sure that you address and
03:26
we’ll talk more about this in their next
03:28
course of the job search process but I
03:30
did want to highlight it and discuss it
03:32
a little bit here so we have the
03:34
internet we’ve talked a little bit about
03:36
that already as far as different job
03:37
posting sites you want to make sure that
03:39
you’ve done that you can do a search
03:41
engine on a search engine research on
03:45
the internet and Google in the
03:47
particular job that you’re looking for
03:49
in the tick particular city and you’ll
03:51
be amazed because of the way different
03:53
search engines like Google are you may
03:55
be able to find something so let’s say
03:57
you’re looking for a customer service
03:59
representative position in San Diego
04:02
California you could google that and you
04:04
might be surprised that you’ll find
04:06
particular job postings within that
04:09
search engine company websites go to the
04:12
company website directly so if you know
04:15
there’s a particular company either in
04:17
your neighborhood or nearby or no matter
04:19
where it’s at you have a particular
04:20
company that you want to work for go to
04:22
their website and see what their job
04:24
postings are and
04:25
submit your resume for it different
04:28
community websites there’s different
04:29
community websites that are available
04:30
that you can post your resumes on such
04:32
as Craigslist and different places like
04:35
that so I would encourage you to do an
04:36
easy internet search again use your
04:39
discretion you don’t want to post your
04:40
resume everywhere networking networking
04:43
online as I mentioned earlier LinkedIn
04:46
is a great networking tool there are
04:48
other items such as plaxo and other
04:51
areas that you can network online I’d
04:53
also look specific to as far as this
04:56
kind of ties in together online and
04:58
organizations based on your career
05:00
filled there are things that are in your
05:02
industry such as if you were in the HR
05:05
area there’s an organization called
05:08
Sherm SHRM and those are for a network
05:11
for HR professionals within your
05:14
particular career feel there’s probably
05:16
many different specialized networks and
05:18
if you’re not sure then get on a search
05:19
engine and kind of look and see what
05:21
else is out available out there many of
05:23
those organizations allow you to post
05:26
your resume on their website so that’s
05:28
something you want to look into as well
05:30
job fairs can be very helpful so you
05:33
want to keep them in mind what are
05:35
different job fairs that are available
05:36
out there nowadays they even have online
05:38
job fairs so it’s not even just a job
05:40
fair in person but you may want to
05:42
google and look and see what job fairs
05:45
are available out there that you could
05:47
participate in whether it be online or
05:49
in person and then of course networking
05:51
with people let other people know that
05:53
you are searching for employment take
05:55
your resume and email it out to
05:56
different friends I’ve seen people do
05:58
this and obtain employment before by
06:00
just talking with different individuals
06:01
and saying hey you know what I’m looking
06:03
for work can you help me if you know
06:05
anybody who is looking for this type of
06:07
skill and then i wouldn’t take for
06:09
granted employment agencies your
06:13
government employment agencies such as
06:14
your job services can be very helpful in
06:17
obtaining employment there may be many
06:18
postings that are on there you’re not
06:20
even aware of and a lot of these you can
06:22
even find those postings online as well
06:24
to begin to see if that’s something you
06:26
even want to move towards
06:27
industry-specific there may be some
06:30
industry specific employment agencies
06:32
that could assist you based on the
06:34
career field that you’re seeking
06:35
temporary agencies I would definitely
06:38
look into
06:39
for agencies there’s many times and
06:41
especially nowadays that companies are
06:43
using temp agencies in this type of
06:45
economy to help them find temporary
06:48
workers now you may be thinking well I
06:51
don’t want a temporary job well
06:52
oftentimes a temporary job can kind of
06:55
get your foot in the door to therefore
06:57
lead into a full-time career and that’s
07:00
something you may want to consider is
07:02
applying with different temporary
07:03
agencies and look you know check with
07:05
other people you don’t want to just
07:07
apply with everybody and everything you
07:09
want to see you know what are some of
07:10
the agencies that I want to work with
07:12
and that I feel would really help me
07:15
find the employment that I need versus
07:16
just putting me in something that I’m
07:18
not really looking for you may consider
07:20
a headhunter or somebody who’s who can
07:22
specifically help you and find
07:23
employment although I think with all the
07:25
resources online I don’t know that I
07:27
would necessarily pay anyone to help me
07:29
find a job and most people probably
07:30
aren’t in the position of being able to
07:32
do that however if you are at the senior
07:34
executive level that may be something
07:35
that you want to consider school and
07:39
career centers you don’t want to take
07:41
this for granted even if you have
07:43
already graduated let’s say four or five
07:45
years ago you want to keep in mind that
07:47
many career service centers will help
07:50
out alumni and so you want to go back
07:52
there and kind of look and see okay what
07:54
are some of the postings that they have
07:56
available and what is it that they could
07:57
assist me with because they may have
07:59
access to access to many different
08:01
resources that you may not be aware of
08:03
otherwise so I wouldn’t limit myself I
08:05
would look into many of these different
08:06
areas as possible when searching for
08:09
employment and then use some discretion
08:11
to kind of determine okay is the
08:13
resource that I want to work with or is
08:14
this a resource that I don’t feel
08:15
comfortable with and then go from there
08:17
but this will help you significantly and
08:19
taking your resume in to the next step
08:22
of marketing it and finding that
08:24
somebody to be able to look at it think
08:27
of it this way when we talked about
08:28
brochures this is your way of taking
08:30
your brochure and passing it out to
08:32
everybody to those target audiences
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
