Building Your Resume: Marketing Your Resume

now that you’ve completed your resume

the next step in the process is to

market your resume there are many

different opportunities of different

resources that you can use to market

your resume here are a list of 10

different areas are different resources

that you can use to market your resume

now this isn’t an all-inclusive list and

there are certainly many different

places that you can advertise and post

your resume I listed some of the items

here that aren’t necessarily really

popular but are becoming more popular

some of the ones that you may or may not

already be aware of that aren’t on this

list are career builder monster com and

there’s different other local city sites

that you could use on yahoo jobs hot

jobs there are many different resources

that you can use to post your resume on

and this is something that will be very

beneficial for you to do because then

you’ll have the opportunity to have

recruiters search for your resume and

find you versus you having to find them

one on here that I do want to take note

of is the second one that’s listed which

is linkedin linkedin is a professional

network and i believe it’s a very

helpful and useful resource there are

jobs that are posted on there this will

help you to link into any other

professionals that you may have known

through previous jobs or organizations

or education that you have been involved

in and the nice thing about this is this

will allow you to then connect with

other people who may know somebody else

who is hiring for a particular job this

also gives you the opportunity to

receive references from previous

employers co-workers friends family

members or just people that you’ve

worked with in general and it really

beneficial tool to use to help you link

in to other people so for example if I

have a previous employer that I’ve

worked at and 10 of those people who

worked at ABC company join linkedin and

I invite them to link in with me then

now I’m connected to those 10 people

well obviously those 10 people know 10

other people as well and so if I have a

friend named Mary that I worked with and

she also worked at a company XYZ and

they know somebody who is now hiring for

job I can ask Mary to refer me to Jack

who’s actually seeking somebody at his

company for a skill that I have and so

this is a nice way to lincoln it’s not

anything like a facebook or a myspace

it’s a professional network and it is

limited to that and they also have job

postings on there as well so it I would

encourage you to get on linkedin as soon

as possible and really linking with

other professionals and you’ll be amazed

on how many people you know and how many

people can actually refer you to other

prospective employers again all of these

other different references listed here I

would encourage you to check them out

and use them as you feel appropriate

doesn’t necessarily mean that you want

to post your resume every single

location because obviously you don’t

want to look like you’re desperate for

employment I would use definitely

discretion but do some research but if I

would recommend no others I would look

into LinkedIn and then as we’ve talked

about the different visual resumes or

online resumes I would use the visual CV

as well as an opportunity to post your

resume online for marketing your resume

there’s probably three different areas

that I would categorize that you would

want to make sure that you address and

we’ll talk more about this in their next

course of the job search process but I

did want to highlight it and discuss it

a little bit here so we have the

internet we’ve talked a little bit about

that already as far as different job

posting sites you want to make sure that

you’ve done that you can do a search

engine on a search engine research on

the internet and Google in the

particular job that you’re looking for

in the tick particular city and you’ll

be amazed because of the way different

search engines like Google are you may

be able to find something so let’s say

you’re looking for a customer service

representative position in San Diego

California you could google that and you

might be surprised that you’ll find

particular job postings within that

search engine company websites go to the

company website directly so if you know

there’s a particular company either in

your neighborhood or nearby or no matter

where it’s at you have a particular

company that you want to work for go to

their website and see what their job

postings are and

submit your resume for it different

community websites there’s different

community websites that are available

that you can post your resumes on such

as Craigslist and different places like

that so I would encourage you to do an

easy internet search again use your

discretion you don’t want to post your

resume everywhere networking networking

online as I mentioned earlier LinkedIn

is a great networking tool there are

other items such as plaxo and other

areas that you can network online I’d

also look specific to as far as this

kind of ties in together online and

organizations based on your career

filled there are things that are in your

industry such as if you were in the HR

area there’s an organization called

Sherm SHRM and those are for a network

for HR professionals within your

particular career feel there’s probably

many different specialized networks and

if you’re not sure then get on a search

engine and kind of look and see what

else is out available out there many of

those organizations allow you to post

your resume on their website so that’s

something you want to look into as well

job fairs can be very helpful so you

want to keep them in mind what are

different job fairs that are available

out there nowadays they even have online

job fairs so it’s not even just a job

fair in person but you may want to

google and look and see what job fairs

are available out there that you could

participate in whether it be online or

in person and then of course networking

with people let other people know that

you are searching for employment take

your resume and email it out to

different friends I’ve seen people do

this and obtain employment before by

just talking with different individuals

and saying hey you know what I’m looking

for work can you help me if you know

anybody who is looking for this type of

skill and then i wouldn’t take for

granted employment agencies your

government employment agencies such as

your job services can be very helpful in

obtaining employment there may be many

postings that are on there you’re not

even aware of and a lot of these you can

even find those postings online as well

to begin to see if that’s something you

even want to move towards

industry-specific there may be some

industry specific employment agencies

that could assist you based on the

career field that you’re seeking

temporary agencies I would definitely

look into

for agencies there’s many times and

especially nowadays that companies are

using temp agencies in this type of

economy to help them find temporary

workers now you may be thinking well I

don’t want a temporary job well

oftentimes a temporary job can kind of

get your foot in the door to therefore

lead into a full-time career and that’s

something you may want to consider is

applying with different temporary

agencies and look you know check with

other people you don’t want to just

apply with everybody and everything you

want to see you know what are some of

the agencies that I want to work with

and that I feel would really help me

find the employment that I need versus

just putting me in something that I’m

not really looking for you may consider

a headhunter or somebody who’s who can

specifically help you and find

employment although I think with all the

resources online I don’t know that I

would necessarily pay anyone to help me

find a job and most people probably

aren’t in the position of being able to

do that however if you are at the senior

executive level that may be something

that you want to consider school and

career centers you don’t want to take

this for granted even if you have

already graduated let’s say four or five

years ago you want to keep in mind that

many career service centers will help

out alumni and so you want to go back

there and kind of look and see okay what

are some of the postings that they have

available and what is it that they could

assist me with because they may have

access to access to many different

resources that you may not be aware of

otherwise so I wouldn’t limit myself I

would look into many of these different

areas as possible when searching for

employment and then use some discretion

to kind of determine okay is the

resource that I want to work with or is

this a resource that I don’t feel

comfortable with and then go from there

but this will help you significantly and

taking your resume in to the next step

of marketing it and finding that

somebody to be able to look at it think

of it this way when we talked about

brochures this is your way of taking

your brochure and passing it out to

everybody to those target audiences

