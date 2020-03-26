Get Daily Email
Building Your Resume: Marketing Your Resume

Building Your Resume: Marketing Your Resume

Sometimes it can be overwhelming. Learn where to post your resume and other ways to help you get hired by watching this video.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

now that you’ve completed your resume
the next step in the process is to
market your resume there are many
different opportunities of different
resources that you can use to market
your resume here are a list of 10
different areas are different resources
that you can use to market your resume
now this isn’t an all-inclusive list and
there are certainly many different
places that you can advertise and post
your resume I listed some of the items
here that aren’t necessarily really
popular but are becoming more popular
some of the ones that you may or may not
already be aware of that aren’t on this
list are career builder monster com and
there’s different other local city sites
that you could use on yahoo jobs hot
jobs there are many different resources
that you can use to post your resume on
and this is something that will be very
beneficial for you to do because then
you’ll have the opportunity to have
recruiters search for your resume and
find you versus you having to find them
one on here that I do want to take note
of is the second one that’s listed which
is linkedin linkedin is a professional
network and i believe it’s a very
helpful and useful resource there are
jobs that are posted on there this will
help you to link into any other
professionals that you may have known
through previous jobs or organizations
or education that you have been involved
in and the nice thing about this is this
will allow you to then connect with
other people who may know somebody else
who is hiring for a particular job this
also gives you the opportunity to
receive references from previous
employers co-workers friends family
members or just people that you’ve
worked with in general and it really
beneficial tool to use to help you link
in to other people so for example if I
have a previous employer that I’ve
worked at and 10 of those people who
worked at ABC company join linkedin and
I invite them to link in with me then
now I’m connected to those 10 people
well obviously those 10 people know 10
other people as well and so if I have a
friend named Mary that I worked with and
she also worked at a company XYZ and
they know somebody who is now hiring for
job I can ask Mary to refer me to Jack
who’s actually seeking somebody at his
company for a skill that I have and so
this is a nice way to lincoln it’s not
anything like a facebook or a myspace
it’s a professional network and it is
limited to that and they also have job
postings on there as well so it I would
encourage you to get on linkedin as soon
as possible and really linking with
other professionals and you’ll be amazed
on how many people you know and how many
people can actually refer you to other
prospective employers again all of these
other different references listed here I
would encourage you to check them out
and use them as you feel appropriate
doesn’t necessarily mean that you want
to post your resume every single
location because obviously you don’t
want to look like you’re desperate for
employment I would use definitely
discretion but do some research but if I
would recommend no others I would look
into LinkedIn and then as we’ve talked
about the different visual resumes or
online resumes I would use the visual CV
as well as an opportunity to post your
resume online for marketing your resume
there’s probably three different areas
that I would categorize that you would
want to make sure that you address and
we’ll talk more about this in their next
course of the job search process but I
did want to highlight it and discuss it
a little bit here so we have the
internet we’ve talked a little bit about
that already as far as different job
posting sites you want to make sure that
you’ve done that you can do a search
engine on a search engine research on
the internet and Google in the
particular job that you’re looking for
in the tick particular city and you’ll
be amazed because of the way different
search engines like Google are you may
be able to find something so let’s say
you’re looking for a customer service
representative position in San Diego
California you could google that and you
might be surprised that you’ll find
particular job postings within that
search engine company websites go to the
company website directly so if you know
there’s a particular company either in
your neighborhood or nearby or no matter
where it’s at you have a particular
company that you want to work for go to
their website and see what their job
postings are and
submit your resume for it different
community websites there’s different
community websites that are available
that you can post your resumes on such
as Craigslist and different places like
that so I would encourage you to do an
easy internet search again use your
discretion you don’t want to post your
resume everywhere networking networking
online as I mentioned earlier LinkedIn
is a great networking tool there are
other items such as plaxo and other
areas that you can network online I’d
also look specific to as far as this
kind of ties in together online and
organizations based on your career
filled there are things that are in your
industry such as if you were in the HR
area there’s an organization called
Sherm SHRM and those are for a network
for HR professionals within your
particular career feel there’s probably
many different specialized networks and
if you’re not sure then get on a search
engine and kind of look and see what
else is out available out there many of
those organizations allow you to post
your resume on their website so that’s
something you want to look into as well
job fairs can be very helpful so you
want to keep them in mind what are
different job fairs that are available
out there nowadays they even have online
job fairs so it’s not even just a job
fair in person but you may want to
google and look and see what job fairs
are available out there that you could
participate in whether it be online or
in person and then of course networking
with people let other people know that
you are searching for employment take
your resume and email it out to
different friends I’ve seen people do
this and obtain employment before by
just talking with different individuals
and saying hey you know what I’m looking
for work can you help me if you know
anybody who is looking for this type of
skill and then i wouldn’t take for
granted employment agencies your
government employment agencies such as
your job services can be very helpful in
obtaining employment there may be many
postings that are on there you’re not
even aware of and a lot of these you can
even find those postings online as well
to begin to see if that’s something you
even want to move towards
industry-specific there may be some
industry specific employment agencies
that could assist you based on the
career field that you’re seeking
temporary agencies I would definitely
look into
for agencies there’s many times and
especially nowadays that companies are
using temp agencies in this type of
economy to help them find temporary
workers now you may be thinking well I
don’t want a temporary job well
oftentimes a temporary job can kind of
get your foot in the door to therefore
lead into a full-time career and that’s
something you may want to consider is
applying with different temporary
agencies and look you know check with
other people you don’t want to just
apply with everybody and everything you
want to see you know what are some of
the agencies that I want to work with
and that I feel would really help me
find the employment that I need versus
just putting me in something that I’m
not really looking for you may consider
a headhunter or somebody who’s who can
specifically help you and find
employment although I think with all the
resources online I don’t know that I
would necessarily pay anyone to help me
find a job and most people probably
aren’t in the position of being able to
do that however if you are at the senior
executive level that may be something
that you want to consider school and
career centers you don’t want to take
this for granted even if you have
already graduated let’s say four or five
years ago you want to keep in mind that
many career service centers will help
out alumni and so you want to go back
there and kind of look and see okay what
are some of the postings that they have
available and what is it that they could
assist me with because they may have
access to access to many different
resources that you may not be aware of
otherwise so I wouldn’t limit myself I
would look into many of these different
areas as possible when searching for
employment and then use some discretion
to kind of determine okay is the
resource that I want to work with or is
this a resource that I don’t feel
comfortable with and then go from there
but this will help you significantly and
taking your resume in to the next step
of marketing it and finding that
somebody to be able to look at it think
of it this way when we talked about
brochures this is your way of taking
your brochure and passing it out to
everybody to those target audiences

About Knowledge City

https://www.knowledgecity.com/ | Online Employee Training Platform. KnowledgeCity offers 12,000+ online video tutorials in Business, Computer, Safety, Compliance and Finance.

In 2007, the need for a better method of obtaining new job skills was never more apparent. Employment opportunities were becoming harder to come by and the crowds of people seeking out those jobs were more qualified than ever before.

This is when we had the idea of creating a system to help teach people important job skills that would make them more valuable employee prospects. What started out as a series of training seminars quickly morphed into the KnowledgeCity eLearning platform that you see today.

The introduction of online video training enabled us to spread the gift of knowledge to organizations worldwide, providing a better training experience for employees.

