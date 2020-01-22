Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Learning / Emotion, Stress, and Health: Crash Course Psychology #26

Emotion, Stress, and Health: Crash Course Psychology #26

by Leave a Comment


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
Did you know that astronauts in space
00:02
have a hard time communicating without words
00:03
because their weightless bodily fluids make
00:05
their faces all puffy and hard to read?
00:07
Have you heard that Botox can actually
00:09
improve your mood, and not by smoothing wrinkles but
00:11
actually by easing depression?
00:13
Or that this “come here” gesture is
00:15
common in the US but is considered so rude in the
00:17
Philippines that it could actually get you arrested.
00:19
Yeah. All true!
00:21
Emotions and the ways we express them
00:23
are strange and powerful things.
00:25
And emotions aren’t just ephemeral psychological
00:27
phenomena, they affect our bodies and our health.
00:30
Because so many emotions have a certain
00:32
contagious quality, our feelings and the behaviors
00:34
they drive also affect the minds, and bodies,
00:36
and health of those around us.
00:38
This is true whether your emotions of the moment
00:40
are of the feel-good variety.
00:42
Or not.
00:43
The powers of both positivity and negativity are
00:45
stronger than you may know.
00:47
Lots of studies have shown that people with a positive
00:48
outlook on life tend to live longer, more fulfilling lives
00:52
than their mean and grumpy neighbors.
00:53
Fear, anger, and other more difficult emotions
00:55
and how we handle them are pretty closely
00:57
related to this thing called stress.
00:59
And stress is so powerful that it can straight up kill you
01:02
in any number of ways, given the right opportunity.
01:05
For better or worse we spend a lot of our lives
01:07
swirling around like leaves on the winds of
01:09
competing emotions. Before we can hope to harness
01:12
these feelings, we first have to understand them.
01:15
[Intro]
01:25
What do you think this person is feeling?
01:27
How about him?
01:28
And her?
01:28
What about this one?
01:29
It’s not really hard to tell, is it?
01:31
Most of us are better than we think at
01:32
reading non-verbal cues and subtle expressions.
01:34
The understanding among some, but not all,
01:36
psychologists, like emotion expert Paul Ekman,
01:39
is that facial expressions are culturally universal.
01:42
So a Greek, Britain, American, Samoan, or Nigerian
01:45
would all be able to discern the same basic emotions;
01:48
happiness, sadness, disgust, anger, fear, and surprise,
01:52
just by looking at your face.
01:53
And our expressions don’t just communicate emotions.
01:55
According to the Facial Feedback Hypothesis,
01:57
they can help regulate our emotions, too.
02:00
The act of smiling broadly, even if you aren’t happy,
02:03
can actually lift your mood just as scowling can lower it.
02:06
This is how, bizarrely enough, a recent randomized
02:09
controlled clinical trial suggested that a little Botox
02:12
injection in the forehead might actually lessen
02:15
depression.
02:15
‘Cause it’s apparently hard to feel down if your
02:17
frowny muscles are frozen.
02:19
Of course whether your face is paralyzed or not, some
02:21
people are better at reading your emotions than others.
02:23
For example, introverts are usually better at interpreting
02:26
people’s feelings, while extroverts are often better at
02:28
expressing them.
02:29
And you’ve probably heard embarrassing stories or even
02:31
experienced first-hand how different cultures express
02:34
emotions through particular gestures that are far from universal.
02:37
For example, in the United States, this is a peace sign,
02:40
but you don’t want to flip it around in the UK.
02:43
And the iconic thumbs up gesture means “good job” in
02:45
many cultures, but if you toss that thumb around in
02:47
Greece, well let’s just say you won’t make any new
02:49
friends.
02:50
But of course emotions involve a lot more than making faces
02:52
and hand gestures, they’re also about our
02:54
conscious experience of what we’re feeling.
02:57
So how do we actually feel all these feels, and how
03:01
many different emotions are there?
03:02
Back in the 1970s, American psychologist Carol Izard
03:05
identified ten distinct basic human emotions present
03:07
from infancy on.
03:09
They are: joy, surprise, sadness, anger, disgust,
03:13
contempt, shame, fear, guilt, and interest or excitement.
03:17
Others have since suggested that “pride” should be
03:19
added to that list, and still others believe that love should
03:21
be classified as a basic emotion as well, but Izard has
03:24
argued that these and other emotions are just familiar
03:27
combinations of the classic ten.
03:29
Today, some psychologists describe our emotional
03:31
experience as using a 2-dimensional model.
03:33
The idea there is that any of the emotions you might feel
03:35
while, like, reading Harry Potter or something are
03:37
expressed on a spectrum, and as a combination of
03:40
valence, roughly speaking “good” or “bad”, and
03:42
arousal–excited or not excited, basically.
03:45
So if you’re feeling both really excited and super
03:48
positive when Harry finally bested Voldemort,
03:50
you could say you were elated. On the other hand,
03:52
if you’re at that part in Deathly Hallows when Harry, Ron
03:54
and Hermoine are just sort of wandering around on the
03:57
lam in a heavy mood, maybe your emotions fell more on
03:59
the opposite side of the spectrum.
04:01
In this instance, feeling depressed might be a
04:03
combination of negative emotion and lack of excitement.
04:06
So potentially every emotion can fall in degrees on this
04:08
2-dimensional scale. Like being terrified means you’re
04:11
more frightened than if you’re just scared, just as being
04:13
enraged is a more extreme form of anger than simply
04:16
being mad. These polarities–positive versus negative,
04:20
high arousal versus low arousal–affect our psychological
04:23
states, and therefore our bodies as well. Because, you’ll
04:26
remember that what is psychological is ultimately
04:29
biological. And when it comes to the physical effects of
04:31
our emotions, it pretty much goes the way you might
04:33
expect. Happiness is helpful while chronic anger or
04:36
depression makes us vulnerable to all kinds of problems
04:38
with health and well-being. The good news is that if
04:40
we’re angry or sad, we often over-estimate the duration
04:44
of our bad moods and under-estimate our capacity
04:46
to adapt and bounce back from traumas,
04:48
even if things feel hopeless, depressing, or stressful
04:51
in the thick of it.
04:52
And we’ve all experienced stress before, sometimes on
04:55
a daily or even hourly basis. Much like anger or joy,
04:59
stress can slowly build and simmer, or it can
05:02
strike suddenly and with great intensity.
05:04
And yeah, stress, certainly the chronic or extreme type
05:07
can be bad for your health, but defining stress
05:09
is trickier than you might think.
05:11
Psychologists would define stress as the process by
05:13
which we perceive and respond to certain events, or
05:15
stressors, that we view as challenging or threatening.
05:18
In other words, stress isn’t technically an emotion, it’s
05:20
more of a reaction to a disturbing or disruptive stimulus.
05:24
And our reactions stem in part from our appraisal of that
05:27
stimulus. A person can either roll with, or get worked up
05:30
about a missed flight, an increased workload, or a
05:32
strange thump in the house. These external stressors
05:35
typically fall into three main categories: catastrophes, or
05:38
unpredictable large scale events like war, natural
05:41
disasters and terrorist attacks; significant life changes,
05:44
things like moving, having a child, losing or getting a
05:47
job, or the death of a loved on; and then just everyday
05:50
inconveniences like getting caught in traffic, running
05:52
late, or feuding with your roommates.
05:54
Any of these stressful events, big or small, even the
05:56
good things, can fire up your sympathetic nervous
05:58
system and trigger that old fight or flight response.
06:01
In this way, it’s important to understand that stress
06:03
is ultimately natural. You experience it for a reason
06:06
and a bit of short-lived stress can actually be a good
06:08
thing. It can make you active and alert when you need to
06:11
be, like an upcoming chemistry test might be stressing
06:13
you out, but that might help you find focus so you can
06:16
dominate that thing. And in your body, moderate stress
06:18
can kick the immune system into action to do things
06:20
like heal wounds, and fight infections. It does this by
06:23
triggering the release of stress hormones like
06:25
adrenaline and cortisol. These chemical messengers
06:28
are what get your organ systems to respond the way
06:30
you need them to when you’re getting charged by a
06:32
bear, or focusing really hard on the gas law
06:35
for your chemistry test. But to also why chronic stress
06:38
can really wreck a body and mind, research has shown
06:40
that abused children have a high risk of chronic disease
06:43
and people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder,
06:45
PTSD, which we’ll talk about in an upcoming episode,
06:48
experience higher rates of digestive, respiratory,
06:51
circulatory, and infectious diseases. A lot of these
06:54
negative connections between your body’s systems
06:56
have to do with the fact that many of its most basic
06:58
functions, like blood pressure, breathing, body
07:01
temperature, digestion, and heartbeat, are in part
07:03
regulated by the autonomic nervous system.
07:06
We’ve talked before about how the sympathetic side
07:08
of that system cranks you up, and the parasympathetic
07:11
arm calms you down, but both those systems also
07:13
interact with the so-called “brain-in-the-gut”, the enteric
07:16
nervous system, which helps regulate gastrointestional
07:19
functioning. And it’s this brain-gut connection that
07:21
explains how stress causes digestive problems,
07:24
because when that werewolf pops out of the bushes
07:25
and a wave of cortisol washes through you, your body
07:28
wants to focus its energy on sending blood to your
07:30
muscles so that you can react quickly.
07:33
Which is good, right?
07:34
But it may do that partly by shutting down digestion
07:36
or decreasing the amount of digestive secretions
07:38
and making your colon spasm; an anxious mind can
07:42
lead to an anxious gut. Stress is an even bigger risk
07:44
factor in North America’s leading cause of death:
07:47
heart disease, because it contributes to increased blood
07:50
pressure, heart rate, and cholesterol levels in a number
07:52
of different ways. Essentially, when your stressed out
07:55
nervous system is redirecting all of its energy sources to
07:58
your muscles and brain, it pulls flow away from your
08:01
other organs. And one of those organs is the liver,
08:03
whose job includes removing the fat and cholesterol
08:05
from your blood. So basically, when a stressed liver
08:08
can’t filter properly, that extra fat and cholesterol
08:11
ends up circulating in your blood, which can settle
08:13
around the heart.
08:14
Don’t believe me?
08:15
One study monitored the blood cholesterol and clotting
08:17
speed of 40 male tax accountants throughout the year,
08:20
and it found that their cholesterol and clotting rates, and
08:23
thus risk of heart attacks, increased dramatically during
08:26
the weeks before tax day as they stressed out about
08:29
finishing their work.
08:30
And physiologically speaking, it’s worth pointing out that
08:32
some close relatives to stress, when it comes to their
08:35
effects on the body, are pessimism and depression,
08:38
which also have been linked to stress and heart
08:41
disease. Many types of studies have found that people
08:43
characterized by their optimism, happiness, love, and
08:46
positive feelings often live significantly longer than their
08:49
grumpy, dour counterparts. Researchers
08:51
don’t quite know exactly how chronic negative emotional
08:54
states influence health, but it may be some combination
08:57
of lifestyle or behavioral factors, like neglecting your
09:00
health, or not taking your heart meds when you’re
09:02
feeling blue, or social factors like the way the depression
09:06
can be isolating and thus prevent others from helping
09:08
you out. Or biological factors, like increases in certain
09:11
kinds of inflammatory proteins released by the immune
09:13
system in response to stress and sadness.
09:16
So in the end, while stress may not directly cause
09:18
disease, you could say that the two walk hand-in-hand.
09:21
In that way, it isn’t a stretch to say that chronic stress
09:23
can kill, so go ahead
09:25
take a deep breath,
09:26
feel your emotions,
09:27
appreciate them,
09:29
but don’t let them run your life.
09:30
Today, we talked more about how our emotions work
09:32
and how we use facial expressions to help us
09:34
communicate. We also looked at the 2-dimensional
09:37
model of emotional experience and how anger,
09:39
happiness, and depression can affect our health.
09:42
We also discussed what stress does to your nervous
09:44
system and how chronic stress can damage the
09:46
functioning of your biological systems.
09:48
Thanks for watching, especially to our Subbable
09:51
subscribers who make Crash Course possible.
09:53
To find out how you can become a supporter just go to
09:55
subbable.com.
09:56
This episode was written by Kathleen Yale,
09:58
edited by Blake de Pastino
09:59
and our consultant is Dr. Ranjit Bhagwat.
10:02
Our director and editor is Nicholas Jenkins,
10:04
the script supervisor is Michael Aranda,
10:05
who is also our sound designer,
10:07
and the graphics team is Thought Cafe.


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Crash Course

Tons of awesome courses in one awesome channel! Nicole Sweeney teaches you sociology, Carrie Anne Philbin teaches you computer science, Craig Benzine teaches film history, and Mike Rugnetta is teaching mythology!

Check out the playlists for past courses in physics, philosophy, games, economics, U.S. government and politics, astronomy, anatomy & physiology, world history, biology, literature, ecology, chemistry, psychology, and U.S. history.

Help support Crash Course at Patreon.com/CrashCourse.
Follow us on Twitter @TheCrashCourse and Facebook. See our videos on YouTube.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.