Federalism: Crash Course Government and Politics #4

—

In which Craig Benzine teaches you about federalism, or the idea that in the United States, power is divided between the national government and the 50 state governments. Craig will teach you about how federalism has evolved over the history of the US, and what powers are given to the federal government, and what stuff the states control on their own. And he punches an eagle, which may not surprise you at all.

—

—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:02

Hi, I’m Craig and this is Crash Course Government and Politics. And today we’re going to talk about

00:07

a fundamental concept to American government: federalism.

00:11

Sorry. I’m not sorry. You’re not even endangered anymore.

00:14

Federalism is a little confusing because it includes the word, “federal,” as in federal

00:17

government, which is what we use to describe the government of the United States as a whole.

00:21

Which is kind of the opposite of what we mean when we say federalism. Confused? Google it.

00:26

This video will probably come up. And then just watch this video. Or, just continue watching this video.

00:29

[Theme Music]

00:38

So what is federalism? Most simply, it’s the idea that in the US, governmental power is

00:42

divided between the government of the United States and the government of the individual

00:45

states. The government of the US, the national government, is sometimes called the federal

00:49

government, while the state governments are just called the state governments. This is

00:52

because technically the US can be considered a federation of states. But this means different

00:56

things to different people. For instance, federation of states means ham sandwich to

00:59

me. I’ll have one federation of states, please, with a side of tater tots. Thank you. I’m kind of dumb.

01:05

In the federal system, the national government takes care of some things, like for example,

01:09

war with other countries and delivering the mail, while the state government takes care

01:12

of other things like driver’s license, hunter’s licenses, barber’s licences, dentist’s licenses,

01:17

license to kill – nah, that’s James Bond. And that’s in England. And I hope states don’t do that.

01:22

Pretty simple right? Maybe not. For one thing, there are some aspects of government that

01:25

are handled by both the state and national government. Taxes, American’s favorite government

01:29

activity, are an example. There are federal taxes and state taxes. But it gets even more

01:33

complicated because there are different types of federalism depending on what period in

01:36

American history you’re talking about. UGH! Stan! Why is history so confusing!? UGH!

01:43

Stan, are you going to tell me? Can you talk Stan?

01:46

Basically though, there are two main types of federalism -dual federalism, which has

01:50

nothing to do Aaron Burr, usually refers to the period of American history that stretches

01:54

from the founding of our great nation until the New Deal, and cooperative federalism,

01:58

which has been the rule since the 1930s. Let’s start with an easy one and start with dual

02:01

federalism in the Thought Bubble.

02:03

From 1788 until 1937, the US basically lived under a regime of dual federalism, which meant

02:09

government power was strictly divided between the state and national governments.

02:12

Notice that I didn’t say separated, because I don’t want you to confuse federalism with

02:16

the separation of powers. DON’T DO IT! With dual federalism, there are some things that

02:19

only the federal government does and some things that only the state governments do.

02:22

This is sometimes called jurisdiction.

02:24

The national government had jurisdiction over internal improvements like interstate roads

02:28

and canals, subsidies to the states, and tariffs, which are taxes on imports and thus falls

02:32

under the general heading of foreign policy. The national government also owns public lands

02:36

and regulates patents which need to be national for them to offer protection for inventors

02:39

in all the states. And because you want a silver dollar in Delaware to be worth the

02:42

same as a silver dollar in Georgia, the national government also controls currency.

02:46

The state government had control over property laws, inheritance laws, commercial laws, banking

02:51

laws, corporate laws, insurance, family law, which means marriage and divorce, morality

02:55

— stuff like public nudeness and drinking – which keeps me in check — public health,

02:59

education, criminal laws including determining what is a crime and how crimes are prosecuted,

03:03

land use, which includes water and mineral rights, elections, local government, and licensing

03:07

of professions and occupations, basically what is required to drive a car, or open a

03:11

bar or become a barber or become James Bond.

03:13

So, under dual federalism, the state government has jurisdiction over a lot more than the

03:17

national government. These powers over health, safety and morality are sometimes called police

03:21

power and usually belong to the states. Because of the strict division between the two types

03:25

of government, dual federalism is sometimes called layer cake federalism. Delicious. And

03:29

it’s consistent with the tradition of limited government that many Americans hold dear.

03:33

Thanks Thought Bubble.

03:34

Now, some of you might be wondering, Craig, where does the national government get the

03:37

power to do anything that has do to with states? Yeah, well off the top of my head, the US

03:40

Constitution in Article I, Section 8 Clause 3 gives Congress the power “to regulate commerce

03:46

with foreign nations, and among the several states, and with the Indian tribes.” This

03:49

is what is known as the Commerce Clause, and the way that it’s been interpreted is the

03:53

basis of dual federalism and cooperative federalism.

03:55

For most of the 19th century, the Supreme Court has decided that almost any attempt

03:58

by any government, federal or state, to regulate state economic activity would violate the

04:02

Commerce Clause. This basically meant that there was very little regulation of business at all.

04:06

FREEDOOOOOOMM!

04:07

And this is how things stood, with the US following a system of dual federalism, with very little

04:11

government regulation and the national government not doing much other than going to war or

04:15

buying and conquering enormous amounts of territories and delivering the mail.

04:18

Then the Great Depression happened, and Franklin Roosevelt and Congress enacted the New Deal,

04:22

which changed the role of the federal government in a big way. The New Deal brought us cooperative

04:25

federalism, where the national government encourages states and localities to pursue

04:29

nationally-defined goals. The main way that the federal government does this is through

04:33

dollar-dollar bills, y’all. Money is what I’m saying. Stan, can I make it rain? Yeah?

04:39

All right, I’m doing it. I happen to have cash in my hand now. Oh yeah, take my federal money, states.

04:45

Regulating ya. Regulator.

04:48

This money that the federal government gives to the states is called a grant-in-aid. Grants-in-aid

04:52

can work like a carrot encouraging a state to adopt a certain policy or work like a stick

04:57

when the federal government withholds funds if a state doesn’t do what the national government

05:00

wants. Grants-in-aid are usually called categorical, because they’re given to states for a particular

05:04

purpose like transportation or education or alleviating poverty.

05:08

There are 2 types of categorical grants-in-aid: formula grants and project grants. Under a

05:12

formula grant, a state gets aid in a certain amount of money based on a mathematical formula;

05:16

the best example of this is the old way welfare was given in the US under the program called

05:19

Aid to Families with Dependent Children. AFDC. States got a certain amount of money for every

05:24

person who was classified as “poor.” The more poor people a state had, the more money it

05:28

got. Project grants require states to submit proposals in order to receive aid. The states

05:31

compete for a limited pool of resources. Nowadays, project grants are more common than formula

05:36

grants, but neither is as popular as block grants, which the government gives out Lego

05:40

Blocks and then you build stuff with Legos. It’s a good time.

05:43

No no, the national government gives a state a huge chunk of money for something big, like

05:47

infrastructure, which is made with concrete and steel, and not Legos, and the state is

05:51

allowed to decide how to spend the money. The basic type of cooperative federalism is

05:54

the carrot stick type which is sometimes called marble cake federalism because it mixes up

05:58

the state and federal governments in ways that makes it impossible to separate the two.

06:02

Federalism, it’s such a culinary delight.

06:04

The key to it is, you guessed it — dollar dollar bills y’all. Money. But there’s another

06:08

aspect of cooperative federalism that’s really not so cooperative, and that’s regulated federalism.

06:12

Under regulated federalism, the national governments sets up regulations and rules that the states

06:17

must follow. Some examples of these rules, also called mandates, are EPA regulations,

06:22

civil rights standards, and the rules set up by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

06:25

Sometimes the government gives the states money to implement the rules, but sometimes

06:28

it doesn’t and they must comply anyways. That’s called an unfunded mandate. Or as I like to

06:33

call it, an un-fun mandate. Because no money, no fun. A good example of example of this

06:37

is OSHA regulations that employers have to follow.

06:40

States don’t like these, and Congress tried to do something about them with the Unfunded

06:43

Mandates Reform Act or UMRA, but it hasn’t really worked. In the early 21st century,

06:48

Americans are basically living under a system of cooperative federalism with some areas

06:52

of activity that are heavily regulated. This is a stretch from the original idea that federalism

06:56

will keep the national government small and have most government functions belong to the states.

07:00

If you follow American politics, and I know you do, this small government ideal should

07:03

sound familiar because it’s the bedrock principle of many conservatives and libertarians in

07:07

the US. As conservatives made many political inroads during the 1970s, a new concept of

07:12

federalism, which was kind of an old concept of federalism, became popular. It was called,

07:16

SURPRISE, New Federalism, and it was popularized by Presidents Nixon and Reagan.

07:20

Just to be clear, it’s called New Federalism not Surprise New Federalism. New Federalism

07:24

basically means giving more power to the states, and this has been done in three ways. First,

07:28

block grants allow states discretion to decide what to do with federal money, and what’s

07:32

a better way to express your power than spending money? Or not spending money as the case may

07:36

be. Another form of New Federalism is devolution, which is the process of giving state and local

07:40

governments the power to enforce regulations, devolving power from the national to the state

07:44

level. Finally, some courts have picked up the cause of New Federalism through cases

07:47

based on the 10th Amendment, which states “The powers not delegated to the United States

07:51

by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States

07:56

respectively, or to the people.” The idea that some powers, like those police powers I talked about before,

08:01

are reserved by the states, have been used to put something of a brake on the Commerce Clause.

08:05

So as you can see, where we are with federalism today is kind of complicated. Presidents Reagan,

08:10

George H.W. Bush, and Clinton seem to favor New Federalism and block grants. But George

08:13

W. Bush seemed to push back towards regulated federalism with laws like No Child Left Behind

08:18

and the creation of the Department of Homeland Security. It’s pretty safe to say that we’re

08:21

going to continue to live under a regime of cooperative federalism, with a healthy dose

08:24

of regulation thrown in. But many Americans feel that the national government is too big

08:28

and expensive and not what the framers wanted.

08:30

If history is any guide, a system of dual federalism with most of the government in

08:33

the hands of the states is probably not going to happen. For some reason, it’s really difficult

08:37

to convince institutions to give up powers once they’ve got them. I’m never giving up

08:41

this power. Thanks for watching, I’ll see you next week.

08:44

Crash Course Government and Politics is produced in association with PBS Digital Studios. Support

08:49

for Crash Course US Government comes from Voqal. Voqal supports non-profits that use

08:53

technology and media to advance social equity. Learn more about their mission and initiatives

08:57

at Voqal.org. Crash Course is made with the help of these nice people. Thanks for watching.

09:02

You didn’t help make this video at all, did you? No. But you did get people to keep watching

09:07

until the end because you’re an adorable dog.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.