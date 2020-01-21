Feeling All the Feels: Crash Course Psychology #25

—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
Mel Gibson did it, Tom Cruise nearly busted Oprah’s couch doing it, and Kanye pretty much
00:05
has owned it for years now.
00:06
I’m talking about expressing too much emotion, usually in public and in weird and often insensitive
00:13
ways.
00:14
Such regrettable outbursts are not unique to celebrities, of course, and they can be
00:17
enough to make us think of our emotions as irrational.
00:20
But they’re not… well, not usually.
00:23
When they’re not getting the better of us, they have work to do.
00:26
Part of their job is to provide the energy and motivation that lets us meet our goals
00:30
and our needs, and despite the occasional public fail, they often improve our performance
00:36
in a given situation.
00:37
So emotions play an important role in how we think and behave.
00:40
Of course, when they blow up and someone screams at a flight attendant or punches a paparazzo
00:44
or jumps on stage and grabs the mic away from a teenager in the middle of her acceptance
00:48
speech to say that someone else deserve the honor more – all hail Beyoncé – you’re kind
00:52
of off the rails of normal emotional function.
00:55
Okay, definition time, general idea.
00:58
Emotion is a mind and body’s integrated response to a stimulus of some kind.
01:03
Emotions involve physiological arousal, expressive behaviors and conscious experience.
01:08
These can be short flashes or long, lingering responses, and they can be very clear or very
01:13
confusing.
01:14
Say, you’re walking home at night and you hear footsteps behind you.
01:18
Physiological arousal occurs in the form of your heart pounding, your expressive behaviors
01:22
could be like quickening your pace or moving toward a streetlight, and your conscious experience
01:27
may include thinking “Oh I’m…
01:28
I’m… gonna get mugged now?
01:30
Is this like a werewolf behind me?”
01:32
Feeling, you know, fear and panic.
01:34
We know those three pieces are there, but psychologists are still puzzling out exactly
01:38
how they fit together.
01:39
How do thinking and feeling interact?
01:41
Which one comes first?
01:42
And do these bodily reactions – the pounding heart, the need to pee, the sweaty palms – come
01:47
as a result of the thought “I”m scared”, or did my tweaking out body trigger the thought
01:52
in my brain?
01:53
These are just some of the questions that we’ll be looking at in this messy, exhilarating,
01:57
and terrifying world of emotions – no one gets out unscathed.
02:05
[Intro]
02:11
Our emotions represent and construct a big part of who we are.
02:14
Think of how boring we would be – how boring the world would be without joy, embarrassment,
02:19
heartache, or fear.
02:21
What would motivate us to make decisions, be cautious, or bold, or strive to understand
02:25
each other?
02:26
What would keep our humanity intact?
02:29
Where would punk rock come from?
02:30
No doubt, we need our emotions, but how do they work?
02:35
Well, like, apparently everything in psychology, there are a few different theories.
02:39
In the late 1800s, pioneering American psychologist William James suggested that our feelings
02:44
follow our bodily reactions to external situations; that, for example, you feel sad because you
02:50
are crying, or you’re scared because you’re shaking like a leaf.
02:53
This idea was also proposed by Danish psychologist Carl Lange, and so, this concept that physiological
02:58
arousal precedes emotion is called the James-Lange theory.
03:01
But American physiologist Walter Cannon wasn’t feeling it.
03:04
He thought that too many of the body’s reactions were too similar: a racing heart, fluttering
03:09
stomach, and sweaty hands could be attributed to passion, fear, excitement, or anger.
03:14
So how could they cause such different emotions?
03:17
His colleague, Philip Bard, agreed, concluding that bodily responses and emotions occur separately,
03:22
but simultaneously – and this idea is the base of the Cannon-Bard theory of emotion.
03:27
In other words, a racing heart doesn’t cause fear, nor does the feeling of fear result
03:32
in a racing heart, rather, both things just happen together.
03:35
Today, most psychologists agree that our emotions are also tangled up with our cognition: whether
03:40
or not we’re afraid of a dog on the sidewalk depends a lot on whether we’re interpreting
03:45
the animal’s behavior as threatening or friendly, probably also, what our personal history with
03:50
dogs is.
03:51
In the 1960s, American psychologist Stanley Schachter and Jerome Singer interpreted this
03:55
idea that cognition can define emotion, into what they called their “two-factor theory”.
04:01
They believed that to experience emotion, you must both fear physiological arousal,
04:05
and cognitively label that arousal.
04:07
And again, please remember that in psychology, arousal is different from how you’re used
04:12
to using it.
04:13
Here, arousal can be thought of as activation or stress, or even energy – an increase in
04:18
reactivity or wakefulness that primes us for some kind of action.
04:22
So sometimes, arousal can spill over from one event to the next: say you just watched
04:26
a heated soccer match, and you’re all revved up, and someone looks at you funny.
04:30
Suddenly, you might label that lingering arousal as anger, and the next thing you know, the
04:35
whole stadium is one big rioting aggro chain reaction.
04:37
Schachter and Singer examine this so-called “spillover effect” with an experiment that
04:42
involved an usual combination of college guys and drugs.
04:45
First, they injected a bunch of college guys with the hormone epinephrine.
04:48
This is basically adrenaline, and as you yourself have probably experienced, it induces a level
04:53
of physiological activation that can go any number of ways emotionally.
04:57
But then they threw a curve ball – some of the subjects were told to expect symptoms
05:01
of feeling all revved up, while others were told the injection wouldn’t produce any effects
05:06
at all.
05:07
Then, after being injected, each subject was left in a waiting room, and with them in the
05:11
room was an actor, pretending to wait as well, and acting either all jerky and irritated,
05:16
or super happy and euphoric.
05:18
So the dude’s just sitting there, jacked up on this hormone, and his heart is racing,
05:22
and his cheeks are all flushed, and in the case where the subject was told not to expect
05:26
the effects, the study found that the guy would actually adopt the emotion of the actor
05:30
in the room, becoming happy or testy, depending on how the person was acting.
05:34
His body was having a physiological response to the hormone, but he ended up effectively
05:38
deciding which emotion he was feeling.
05:41
But, if the subject had been told that the injection would make him feel all pumped up,
05:44
he’d actually report very little emotion, just because he was blaming that racing heart
05:50
and flushed face on the drug, not a particular state of mind.
05:53
So in terms of the two-factor theory, the cause of physiological arousal had to be identified
05:58
before a person could feel and label the response as a particular emotion.
06:02
To Schachter, Singer, and their disciples, this meant that arousal spurs emotion, but
06:06
cognition directs it.
06:08
And yet, some researchers like Polish-born American psychologist Robert Zajonc, contend
06:13
that all emotions are the result of just putting a name to our arousal – he suggests that many
06:18
of our emotional reactions occur separately, or even before our cognition kicks in.
06:23
If you hear a sudden crash outside your window, you’ll automatically react with a jolt before
06:28
your brain has the chance to think, “Gee, what was that crazy noise?
06:31
Should I feel startled?”
06:32
This is, in part, because when it comes to emotions, it’s thought that our brains process
06:36
sensory input by two different kinds of roots – top-down, or bottom-up approaches, and neuroscientists
06:42
can actually chart these two pathways in action.
06:45
Some bigger, more complex feelings, like love and hatred take what we call the “high-road.”
06:50
Say, you read a love letter from your sweetie.
06:52
You can pin that mushy feeling in your heart to the sensory stimulus of reading traveling
06:57
from your eyes all the way through your thalamus to your brain’s cortex.
07:00
There, it can be analyzed by means of your cognitive process, perhaps, consciously, perhaps
07:05
implicitly – and labelled with, like, “Aw, so sweet,” at which point, it heads to your
07:10
limbic system, the central brain region that drives emotion, motivation.
07:14
At that point, you respond with all the warm-fuzzies.
07:17
Other emotions, like simple likes, aversions, and fears, don’t have to involve actual thinking,
07:22
and take a sort of “low-road” neural path.
07:24
Like, that crash outside, or a baseball flying at your head.
07:27
Such “jump-out-of-your-chair” stimuli bypass the cortex and zip right from the ear or the
07:32
eye to the amygdala in the limbic system.
07:35
It’s a knee-jerk reaction that allows us to react quickly, often in the face of potential
07:39
danger.
07:40
In other words, that slower, high-road cortex route allows thinking about feeling, while
07:44
the quick low-road shortcut allows instant emotional reaction.
07:48
The stomach flip that happens when you see your ex, or the ten thousand pee breaks you
07:52
gotta take before you give a speech, or your heart racing after a really good kiss – it’s
07:56
hard to argue with the fact that we often feel emotions with our bodies as much as with
08:00
our brains.
08:01
And you can thank your autonomic nervous system the next time you’re freaking out or trying
08:05
to calm yourself down.
08:06
Perhaps, you recall when we talked about the roles of the sympathetic and parasympathetic
08:10
branches of our autonomic nervous system.
08:12
The sympathetic division is what arouses you in a crisis – it makes you hyper aware, makes
08:16
your heart rate and breathing increase, spikes your blood sugar for extra energy – all that
08:21
fun stuff.
08:22
It’s like a pit crew readying you for action, and once it’s done its job and the danger
08:26
has passed, the parasympathetic division steps in and talks you back down from the edge,
08:31
slowing down your heart and breathing rates, and shutting off those stress hormones.
08:35
Generally, rubbing your back and being all, “Everything’s gonna be okay, baby.”
08:39
What you need is the right degree of arousal for the situation: for example, if you’re
08:43
navigating through fast moving traffic in an unfamiliar city, you wanna hit the sweet
08:46
spot of optimal arousal that allows you to focus your attention without either freaking
08:51
out or getting all mellow and sleepy.
08:53
Like we said before, there’s a lot of overlap in the symptoms of different emotions.
08:57
If you monitor the heart rate, breathing, and perspiration of a group of people who
09:00
are watching three different movies, you probably couldn’t tell who was watching the grisly
09:04
horror movie, an angry fight, or a hot sex scene.
09:08
Fear, anger, and sexual arousal often deliver some of the same biological signals.
09:13
But those emotions certainly feel different to the people experiencing them, just as they
09:18
usually look different to others observing their expressions.
09:21
And though differences in emotion can appear subtle, or even undetectable on brain scans,
09:26
many of them do show distinctive patterns.
09:28
For most people, positive feelings tend to show more activity in the left frontal lobe,
09:33
while negative ones show up more in the right frontal lobe.
09:35
And someone who’s very afraid will show increased activity in the amygdala, our more primal
09:40
emotional center.
09:42
Emotions are fascinating things that drive us to do all sorts of brilliant and weird
09:46
stuff.
09:47
Understanding them and being able to read them both in yourself and others is vital
09:52
if you wanna make it through even an average day.
09:54
But misreading your emotions or someone else’s can be confusing – even dangerous – and it’s
10:00
just one of the things that we’ll be looking at next week.
10:03
Today, you learned about what emotions are, how they work, and why we need them.
10:07
We talked about the James-Lange, Cannon-Bard, Schachter & Singer, and Zajonc theories, and
10:13
we also looked at the relationship between cognition and emotion, and how the autonomic
10:16
nervous system mobilizes emotion.
10:19
Thanks for watching, especially to all of our Subbable subscribers who make Crash Course
10:22
possible – to find out how you can become a supporter, just go to Subbable.com.
10:26
This episode was written by Kathleen Yale, edited by Blake de Pastino, and our consultant
10:31
is Dr. Ranjit Bhagwat.
10:32
Our director and editor is Nicholas Jenkins, the script supervisor is Michael Aranda, who
10:36
is also the sound designer, and the graphics team is Thought Café.
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
Leave a Reply
.