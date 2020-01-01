Fidel Castro Biography: To the Brink of Nuclear Holocaust

—
He was the personification of the evil dictator – clad in his familiar khaki uniform and cap and chomping on his cigar, he ruled with an iron fist over his island nation.
—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
He was the personification of the evil dictator – clad in his familiar khaki uniform and cap
00:05
and chomping on his cigar, he ruled with an iron fist over his island nation.
00:10
He took on the United States and brought the world to the brink of nuclear holocaust.
00:15
Shifting attention to his own country he decimated the economy, creating a Communistic dictatorship
00:20
that forced the people to revere him, even as he ruined their lives.
00:24
In this week’s Biogragphics we take a close look at the life of Fidel Castro.
00:32
Birth of a Dictator
00:45
Fidel Castro was born on August 13th, 1926 in the small farming village of Manacas in
00:51
northern Oriente, Cuba.
00:53
His father,Angel Castro y Igas, had immigrated from Spain in 1898 and picked up work as a
00:58
bricklayer and railroad worker before starting his own business selling lemonade to field
01:03
workers.
01:04
From this humble start, he built a small sugarcane empire comprising 26,000 acres and 300 worker
01:11
families.
01:12
Angel’s first wife, Maria Argota, gave birth to two children and then either died or simply
01:16
walked out on the family.
01:17
Angel soon took up with his young maid, Lina Ruz Gonzalez, who bore him three children;
01:22
Angela, Ramon and Fidel.
01:24
The couple were married shortly after Fidel’s birth.
01:27
They were a relatively wealthy family who lived in a Galician style two storey country
01:32
house.
01:33
Still, they lived a decidedly country lifestyle with chickens and pigs wandering through the
01:37
house.
01:38
Fidel was named after a local politician, with his name meaning ‘Faithful’.
01:41
He had his father’s temperament, which meant that he was prone to violent outbursts.
01:45
His sister recalls that if he was playing baseball and his team were losing he would
01:49
simply gather up the equipment and walk off the field.
01:52
Close friend and future novelist Gabriel Garcia Marquez recalled that Fidel was the worst
01:56
loser he had ever met.
01:58
When he reached school age, Fidel was sent to study in Santiago, the second largest city
02:03
in Cuba.
02:04
For the first two years he stayed with his Godparents and as homeschooled by them.
02:07
After that he was enrolled at the Marist La Salle School along with brothers Ramon and
02:11
Raul.
02:12
Fidel soon gained a reputation as a troublemaker and a bully.
02:15
When he was in the fourth grade, Fidel’s father received a letter stating that his
02:18
three boys were the biggest bullies in the entire school.
02:21
Angel was furious and pulled the boys out of the school.
02:24
This enraged Fidel who threatened to burn down the house.
02:27
He ended up being set to a more demanding Jesuit school in Havana, with his father threatening
02:32
to cut off his allowance if his grades dropped below a certain level.
02:35
Fidel responded by forging his school reports.
02:39
Castro proved to be a decidedly average student but there was one area in which he excelled.
02:43
He had a photographic memory, a fact which hugely impressed his fellow students.
02:48
They would call to him a page number from their textbooks and he would recite the page
02:51
word for word.
02:52
In his teens, Fidel began to develop his ability as a public speaker and debater.
02:57
After an initial rejection he gained acceptance into the Allevenada Literary Academy, which
03:01
was the literary wing at the Jesuit school.
03:03
At first he was paralyzed by stage fright but he gradually became more relaxed and confident
03:09
in his presentations.
03:10
In October, 1945, Fidel entered law school at the University of Havana.
03:14
At the time the university was a self governing body which forbade the police or army from
03:18
setting foot on campus.
03:20
As a result, it was a hotbed of clandestine activity by gangsters and political agitators.
03:24
It was a very attractive environment for the hotheaded Castro.
03:31
Political Agitator
03:36
Fidel’s first foray into political agitation was precipitated by a rise in bus fares that
03:44
had been authorized by Cuban President Ramon Grau.
03:48
Castro organized a protest against the fare rise and led a march to the Presidential palace.
03:52
The police beat the students, with Fidel himself receiving slight injuries.
03:56
He used the incident to his advantage by going to the press and receiving some sympathetic
04:01
coverage.
04:02
At the time that Castro enrolled at the University, there were two main gangster groups who were
04:06
vying for control; the Socialist Revolutionary Movement (MSR) and the Insurrectional Revolutionary
04:11
Union (UIR).
04:13
There were frequent violent clashes between the two groups.
04:16
Fidel quickly sized up the situation and began to maneuver between the two groups.
04:20
In December, 1946 there was an assassination attempt on a leading member of the UIR and
04:25
Castro was fingered as the triggerman, his assumed motive being to ingratiate himself
04:30
with MSR leadership.
04:31
As it turned out, it was the leader of UIR, Emilio Tro, who took Castro under his wing.
04:36
He gave Fidel a pistol, which the young budding revolutionary carried with him at all times.
04:40
Tro had been planning an invasion of the Dominican Republic in conjunction with a group of Dominican
04:44
exiles in response to the terrible conditions brought about by the rule of Rafael Trujillo.
04:49
Castro quickly jumped on board and sailed with about 12,000 fellow revolutionaries to
04:53
Cayo Confites on July 29th, 1947.
04:56
For two months they underwent paramilitary training before setting off for the Dominican
05:00
mainland.
05:01
Meanwhile,Trujillo had learned of the planned attack and had even appealed to the United
05:05
States for aid.
05:06
The revolutionary leaders got cold feet and called off the invasion and the embarrassed
05:10
Cuban army began rounding up the ships and taking the would-be attackers into custody.
05:15
Castro manage to evade custody by jumping ship and swimming the eight miles to shore.
05:20
In 1947, Castro visited a new model prison on the Isle of Pines as part of his legal
05:25
studies.
05:26
When he returned to Havana he criticized the prison and its inhumane treatment of its inhabitants.
05:31
The following year he was part of a student congress that travelled to Bogota, Colombia.
05:35
On April 7th, the group met with the leader of the Liberal Party, Jorge Gaitan, who looked
05:40
likely to win the upcoming general election.
05:41
Two days later, Gaitan was shot dead.
05:44
Bogota erupted in violence and the students from Cuba were caught in the middle of it.
05:49
Castro became actively involved, participating in the takeover of a police station.
05:53
After three days, the authorities restod order, but not before some 3,500 people had been
05:59
killed.
06:00
Castro returned to Havana where he became a follower of Senator Eddie Chibas, the main
06:04
opponent of President Grau.
06:06
Chibas was the founder of the Cuban People’s Party.
06:08
Castro campaigned hard for Chibas in his unsuccessful bid for the presidency in 1948.
06:12
Still, the two men were never close.
06:14
Chibas saw Fidel as somewhat of an embarrassment due to his gangster background and Fidel only
06:19
ever viewed the leader as an obstacle to his own path to power.
06:25
Budding Politician
06:32
In order to gain political respectability, Fidel cut off association with his gangster
06:37
associates.
06:38
He gave speeches on campus denouncing the two main gangs and naming names of those who
06:43
were responsible for criminal activity.
06:45
This made him a target for both groups and he was forced into hiding.
06:48
Around this time Fidel, who was generally awkward and shy around women, met Mirta Diaz-Balart,
06:54
the daughter of one of the wealthiest men in Cuba.
06:56
The couple fell in love and were married in 1948, with Mirta’s father gifting them $10,000
07:01
for ap three month honeymoon in the United States.
07:04
Most of their time was sent in New York, where Fidel learned some English.
07:08
Returning to Cuba, the newlyweds moved into a hotel across the street from a military
07:12
camp in Havana.
07:13
In September, 1949 Mirta gave birth to a son, who would come to be known as Fidelito.
07:18
Having graduated from University, Fidel began a small law practice.
07:22
Most of his time, however, was spent dabbling in politics.
07:25
On August 15th, 1951, People’s Party leader Eddie Chibas was giving his usual Sunday radio
07:31
address, urging the people to stop accepting the corruption of the government and take
07:35
action.
07:36
He then pulled out a pistol and shot himself in the stomach.
07:39
The dramatic act was intended to rouse the people but Chibas had spoken for too long
07:43
and his suicide attempt was not broadcast.
07:46
For the next eleven days, Chibas lay in a hospital bed in terrible agony.
07:50
At his side the whole time was Fidel Castro.
07:54
When the leader died, Castro was prominent as part of the honor guard that stood outside
07:58
the University Hall of Honor, where Chibas lay in state.
08:01
As the military escort prepared to lead the body through the streets in a large procession,
08:05
Castro entreated the captain to divert the route to the Presidential Palace.
08:09
Fidel was convinced that he could rouse the people to overthrow the government.
08:13
But the army captain refused, fearing that a bloodbath would ensue.
08:17
The following year, Castro ran for a seat on the Chamber of Deputies.
08:21
He managed to garner the support of the majority of the People’s Party members and looked
08:26
in line to win in the upcoming election.
08:28
However, on March 10th, former president Fulgencio Batista staged a military coup and seized
08:33
power.
08:34
He began rounding up political adversaries, including members of the People’s Party.
08:38
Fidel and his brother Raoul went into hiding.
08:40
The Batista coup diverted Castro from what could have been a promising diplomatic career
08:45
in favor of becoming a fully fledged revolutionary.
08:48
He gathered together his own political group, drawn from former People’s Party members
08:51
and followers from his University days.
08:53
Traveling up and down the country, he put his oratorical and propaganda skills to full
08:57
effect.
08:58
After fourteen months, he had a following of 12,000 people.
09:06
Rebel Leader
09:12
Castro ran his organization with military precision and discipline.
09:15
Drinking alcohol was forbidden and he imposed strict sexual standards.
09:19
He also organized his forces at a cellular level, with members of each cell being unaware
09:24
of the existence of other cells.
09:26
By the middle of 1953, Castro had the support base he needed to stage his own coup.
09:31
What he didn’t have were weapons – or the money to buy them.
09:34
His solution was to attack a military base and seize its weapons.
09:37
The base selected was located at Moncado.
09:41
The attack, however, was bungled from the start – one of the twenty six vehicles en
09:44
route to the base had a flat tire; another took a wrong turn and did not arrive until
09:48
the attack was well under way.
09:50
When the remainder of the vehicles arrived at the base they were surprised to find it
09:53
heavily fortified.
09:54
The military defenders soon beat back the invaders, with eight of Castro’s men being
09:59
killed.
10:00
The remainder fled, but over the next few days many of them were rounded up by the authorities.
10:04
Sixty-nine of them were tortured and then put to death.
10:07
Castro himself was put on trial before a military tribunal.
10:10
He used the opportunity to speak out about the regime of Batista and the harsh treatment
10:14
of his fellow revolutionaries.
10:15
His courtroom defense statement ‘History Will Absolve Me’ would become probably his
10:19
most famous speech.
10:21
Still, he was convicted and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.
10:25
Castro and his followers were sent to Isle of Pines prison.
10:29
Fidel used his time there to instill a supreme level of order and discipline in his men.
10:34
The Castro rebels gained a reputation for their good behavior and were given ever greater
10:38
freedoms.
10:39
On May 6th, 1954, bowing to public pressure, president Batista granted amnesty to Castro
10:45
and his men.
10:46
The show of good faith from the president, however, did not stop Castro from speaking
10:49
about the regime.
10:50
When two of his men were badly beaten by Batista enforcers, Fidel became increasingly concerned
10:55
for his own safety.
10:56
He would move houses every two to three days and then, just two months after being released
11:00
from prison, he left Cuba for Mexico.
11:03
It was Castro’s plan to build up and train a new wing of his revolutionary army in Mexico
11:07
and then return to join forces with those already in Havana in a huge push to oust the
11:12
Batista regime.
11:13
His Mexican army began as a group of about sixty Cuban defectors who lived in six small
11:18
houses under strict disciplinary conditions imposed by Fidel.
11:22
It was during this period that Castro met Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara, who would play
11:26
a key role on the coming revolution.
11:28
Castro launched his revolution in late November, 1956 from the port of Tuxpan on the Mexican
11:34
coast.
11:35
It was planned to coincide with another uprising organized by a rival anti-Batista group.
11:39
Fidel had bought a 60 foot boat that was designed to take a maximum of 25 passengers and piled
11:44
82 of his men onboard.
11:47
As it chugged its way toward Cub, the boat was in constant danger of capsizing.
11:51
The journey was so slow that the planned five day trip took seven days, meaning that they
11:56
would miss the uprising of the other group.
11:58
The boat beached at a place called Purgatory Point on December 2nd.
12:01
But by now Batista’s army, who had already put down the first rebellion, had learned
12:05
that Castro was on his way and had planes overhead ready to strafe the invaders and
12:10
bomb the area.
12:11
Only about a dozen men survived, Castro and Guevara among them.
12:14
They began a three day march through the forest, constantly being hounded from the air by the
12:18
Cuban air force.
12:19
They finally reached the Sierra Maestra region where they settled with the local villagers
12:23
and began to regroup.
12:25
Six weeks later Castro led thirty three men on a guerilla raid on a tiny army garrison
12:30
in La Plata.
12:31
Two soldiers were killed and the rebels stole off with a number of weapons.
12:34
A month after this attack, Castro decided it was time to get his propaganda machine
12:38
in motion.
12:39
He sent one of his men to Havana to bring a foreign journalist back to the camp.
12:42
The man chosen was from the New York Times and soon a three part story had appeared in
12:46
that paper describing the massive military buildup that Castro was organizing in the
12:51
south of Cuba.
12:52
Castro’s support base grew exponentially, with more and more disaffected Cubans joining
12:56
his ranks.
12:57
In March, 1958, younger brother Raoul began to establish a second force out of Oriente,
13:02
which soon grew in number.
13:03
Raoul proved to be a highly capable military commander, with his force capturing and destroying
13:08
many planes, tanks and military vehicles.
13:10
In April, Fidel called upon the people of Cuba to stage a nationwide strike.
13:14
He believed that this would be the start of his long planned for uprising.
13:17
President Bautista responded by threatening to shoot anyone who participated in the strike.
13:21
As a result, more than 140 people were shot down in the street.
13:25
But this action only fuelled Castro’s support base and even more people streamed to him.
13:31
With the tide now decidedly turned in his favor, Castro decided to move.
13:34
He sent Che Guevara and another of his commanders, Camilo Cienfuegos, on a westward march toward
13:40
Havana, along with their rebel forces.
13:42
The government forces put up virtually no resistance and the rebels were able to take
13:46
control, one town after another.
13:48
On December 31st, 1958, with Castro’s men closing in, Batista resigned and fled the
13:53
country.
13:54
Three days later, Castro arrived in Santiago to a hero’s welcome.
13:57
He gave a speech in front of 200,000 people.
14:00
Hours later, Guevara and Cienfuegos marched into Havana and seized control of the reigns
14:05
of power.
14:07
The Castro era had begun.
14:11
Castro’s Cuba
14:16
The transfer of power was amazingly orderly.
14:21
Castro had wanted his men against looting or destroying property.
14:24
He had come to power on the backs of a huge army of poor and illiterate peasants.
14:29
Now that he had gained power, he would need educated men to help him to govern.
14:32
He chose to appoint his former professor, Jose Miro Cardona, as prime minister and Manuel
14:37
Urrutia to be president.
14:39
He made himself supreme commander of armed forces.
14:41
Behind the scenes, however, Castro put the organization in place to ensure that he was
14:45
the holder of overall power.
14:47
In the weeks following the revolution more than 500 Batista officials were tried, convicted
14:52
and put to death.
14:53
That number would rise to 1,900 over the coming year.
14:57
Within 7 months of seizing power, Castro decided that he no longer had any need for the puppet
15:02
government.
15:03
On July 16th, he announced that he was resigning his position as army commander because he
15:07
could no longer work with President Urrutia, who he accused of corruption.
15:11
Castro then disappeared for a number of days.
15:13
Just as Fidel had intended, the people rose up in protest and demanded that the President
15:17
must go.
15:18
A frightened Urrutia sought sanctuary in the Venezuelan embassy before escaping the country.
15:22
This allowed Castro to return in triumph and appoint himself as President.
15:27
Castro now imposed totalitarian rule.
15:29
Those who did not give him their absolute support were in danger of being seized and
15:33
put on trial or simply shot.
15:36
Within a few short months all signs of resistance within Cuba, including critical media, had
15:41
been removed.
15:42
Now Castro fixed his attention on securing external security.
15:46
A focus was put on increasing the size and strength of the army.
15:50
Six months after seizing power, Castro visited the United States, where he was greeted with
15:54
enthusiasm by the media, politicians and public alike.
15:58
Behind the scenes, however, the Eisenhower government were already making plans for Castro’s
16:05
removal.
16:06
International Tensions
16:09
In February 1960, the Cuban leader signed an agreement with the Russians, by which Cuban
16:17
sugar would be traded for military arms and oil.
16:20
This was at the height of the Cold War and many of the oil refineries in Cuba were American
16:25
owned.
16:26
When the owners refused to process Soviet oil imports, Castro seized their businesses.
16:30
The US Government responded by cutting 700,000 tons from the US annual purchase commitment.
16:35
In turn, Castro nationalized US owned agricultural and industrial businesses.
16:39
Castro’s’ move had a huge impact on the US Mafia, which lost about $100 million worth
16:43
of property in the tourist industry alone.
16:45
During the period of the nationalization of industry, more than 200,000 professional and
16:50
upper class citizens fled the country.
16:52
Relations between the United States and Cuban governments became so strained that, in March
16:56
1960, President Eisenhower green lighted the training of a group of Cuban exiles to stage
17:01
an invasion to seek control.
17:03
The ball was picked up by President Kennedy, resulting in the disastrous Bay of Pigs invasion.
17:09
Castro had gotten wind of the invasion and had his forces ready and waiting.
17:13
With the lack of promised US air support, the Cuban rebels were cut to pieces.
17:17
In December 1st, 1961 Castro went on national television and declared that he was a Marxist-Leninist
17:23
and would be one until the day he died.
17:25
The Soviets took a wary view of their newly declared Communist fellow but the Americans
17:30
responded immediately, imposing a total economic blockade of Cuba.
17:34
This led to economic disaster, with massive food shortages resulting.
17:39
Finally, the Soviet Government decided to embrace Castro.
17:41
They offered to station Soviet missiles on the island.
17:44
In mid October, 1962 the American government got concrete evidence of the missile operation,
17:49
leading to what became known as the Cuban Missile Crisis.
17:52
President Kennedy placed a total military blockade around Cuba and announced that a
17:56
military attack from Cuba on any nation would be seen as a direct attack by the Soviet Union
18:01
on the United States.
18:03
Castro urged the Russians to make a pre-emptive strike on the United States if the Americans
18:07
attacked his island.
18:08
After thirteen days, during the world was a hair trigger away from Nuclear destruction,
18:13
the Russians backed down and agreed to remove the missiles.
18:16
Castro was left completely out of the negotiation process – and he was not happy.
18:20
Soviet President Nikita Khrushchev tried to placate him by inviting Castro on a 40-day
18:25
trip through the Soviet Union.
18:26
Durg the trip, Khrushchev offered to provide economic aid to the struggling island.
18:31
In 1965 the United States announced that it was willing to take in Cuban refugees.
18:35
This led to a mass exodus with a resultant huge loss of skills and manpower.
18:40
The Sugar Cane Fiasco
18:51
With the international situation having settled, Castro set his focus on making agricultural
18:56
reforms to improve the economy.
18:58
He wanted to increase the sugar harvest and set a target for national production in 1965
19:03
of 5.5 million tons, increasing to 10 million tons by 1970.
19:07
These expectations, however, were totally unreasonable.
19:11
Still he poured nearly all of the country’s economic resources into the sugarcane industry,
19:16
leaving all other economic activity barren.
19:18
The whole country, including the elderly, young children and military workers were put
19:22
to work in the fields in a desperate quest to reach his targets.
19:26
Even Castro himself was said to have cut cane for four hours every day.
19:30
As the rest of the Cuban economy fell by between 20 and 40%, the sugarcane project failed dismally
19:36
to reach its projected targets.
19:37
In 1970, Castro announced that the plan had failed.
19:41
Typical of his flair for the dramatic he resigned his presidency.
19:44
The people demanded he return and soon he was back in power with the sugar cane crisis
19:49
behind him.
19:50
Throughout the 1970’s Castro began looking for ways to extend his influence abroad.
19:54
He began involving himself in revolutionary movements and sending forces to train and
19:58
lead various guerrilla operations.
20:00
His support of civil wars in Angola and Somalia ate up more of his country’s limited resources.
20:06
During the early 1980’s sugar prices and production had increased significantly.
20:10
This allowed the Cuban economy to grow at a rate of 24%.
20:14
But when the sugar price slumped dramatically, ballooning Cuba’s international debt to
20:19
the west to $6 billion.
20:20
At the same time, she owed $19 billion to the Soviet Union.
20:24
The Soviets tried to help by increasing trade but, with the fall of the Soviet Union in
20:28
1989, all the agreements fell apart.
20:30
The already weak Cuban economy was severely restricted.
20:33
Strict rationing was put in place, the electricity supply became sporadic and tractors were replaced
20:39
with ox-drawn carts.
20:40
With his country on the brink of collapse, in 1993 Castro allowed Cubans to start private
20:45
businesses.
20:46
The following year he permitted foreign investors to own Cuban businesses.
20:50
The economy, which had declined by 40% in the past three years, finally began to grow.
20:56
The Death of a Dictator
21:05
By the 1990’s Castro was an aging, isolated and largely depressed dictator.
21:10
The majority of his close associates were either dead or had been exiled.
21:14
He still kept up his habit of only staying in a place for two or three nights, so he
21:17
was constantly being moved around in a bulletproof Mercedes limousine.
21:21
During this period Castro’s tight grip on the country seemed to loosen slightly.
21:25
But then, in March 2003, he imposed a crack down which saw scores of journalists, students
21:30
and professional people arrested as dissidents of the regime.
21:34
In July 2006, the eighty-year-old Castro underwent surgery for internal bleeding.
21:38
The following year he handed over the Presidential reigns to his brother Raul.
21:42
From then, Fidel’s health gradually deteriorated.
21:45
The end came on November 26, 2016, though the exact cause of his death was never released.
21:51
The country was in mourning for nine days.
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
Leave a Reply
.