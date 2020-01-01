Fidel Castro Biography: To the Brink of Nuclear Holocaust

—

He was the personification of the evil dictator – clad in his familiar khaki uniform and cap and chomping on his cigar, he ruled with an iron fist over his island nation.

—

—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

He was the personification of the evil dictator – clad in his familiar khaki uniform and cap

00:05

and chomping on his cigar, he ruled with an iron fist over his island nation.

00:10

He took on the United States and brought the world to the brink of nuclear holocaust.

00:15

Shifting attention to his own country he decimated the economy, creating a Communistic dictatorship

00:20

that forced the people to revere him, even as he ruined their lives.

00:24

In this week’s Biogragphics we take a close look at the life of Fidel Castro.

00:32

Birth of a Dictator

00:45

Fidel Castro was born on August 13th, 1926 in the small farming village of Manacas in

00:51

northern Oriente, Cuba.

00:53

His father,Angel Castro y Igas, had immigrated from Spain in 1898 and picked up work as a

00:58

bricklayer and railroad worker before starting his own business selling lemonade to field

01:03

workers.

01:04

From this humble start, he built a small sugarcane empire comprising 26,000 acres and 300 worker

01:11

families.

01:12

Angel’s first wife, Maria Argota, gave birth to two children and then either died or simply

01:16

walked out on the family.

01:17

Angel soon took up with his young maid, Lina Ruz Gonzalez, who bore him three children;

01:22

Angela, Ramon and Fidel.

01:24

The couple were married shortly after Fidel’s birth.

01:27

They were a relatively wealthy family who lived in a Galician style two storey country

01:32

house.

01:33

Still, they lived a decidedly country lifestyle with chickens and pigs wandering through the

01:37

house.

01:38

Fidel was named after a local politician, with his name meaning ‘Faithful’.

01:41

He had his father’s temperament, which meant that he was prone to violent outbursts.

01:45

His sister recalls that if he was playing baseball and his team were losing he would

01:49

simply gather up the equipment and walk off the field.

01:52

Close friend and future novelist Gabriel Garcia Marquez recalled that Fidel was the worst

01:56

loser he had ever met.

01:58

When he reached school age, Fidel was sent to study in Santiago, the second largest city

02:03

in Cuba.

02:04

For the first two years he stayed with his Godparents and as homeschooled by them.

02:07

After that he was enrolled at the Marist La Salle School along with brothers Ramon and

02:11

Raul.

02:12

Fidel soon gained a reputation as a troublemaker and a bully.

02:15

When he was in the fourth grade, Fidel’s father received a letter stating that his

02:18

three boys were the biggest bullies in the entire school.

02:21

Angel was furious and pulled the boys out of the school.

02:24

This enraged Fidel who threatened to burn down the house.

02:27

He ended up being set to a more demanding Jesuit school in Havana, with his father threatening

02:32

to cut off his allowance if his grades dropped below a certain level.

02:35

Fidel responded by forging his school reports.

02:39

Castro proved to be a decidedly average student but there was one area in which he excelled.

02:43

He had a photographic memory, a fact which hugely impressed his fellow students.

02:48

They would call to him a page number from their textbooks and he would recite the page

02:51

word for word.

02:52

In his teens, Fidel began to develop his ability as a public speaker and debater.

02:57

After an initial rejection he gained acceptance into the Allevenada Literary Academy, which

03:01

was the literary wing at the Jesuit school.

03:03

At first he was paralyzed by stage fright but he gradually became more relaxed and confident

03:09

in his presentations.

03:10

In October, 1945, Fidel entered law school at the University of Havana.

03:14

At the time the university was a self governing body which forbade the police or army from

03:18

setting foot on campus.

03:20

As a result, it was a hotbed of clandestine activity by gangsters and political agitators.

03:24

It was a very attractive environment for the hotheaded Castro.

03:31

Political Agitator

03:36

Fidel’s first foray into political agitation was precipitated by a rise in bus fares that

03:44

had been authorized by Cuban President Ramon Grau.

03:48

Castro organized a protest against the fare rise and led a march to the Presidential palace.

03:52

The police beat the students, with Fidel himself receiving slight injuries.

03:56

He used the incident to his advantage by going to the press and receiving some sympathetic

04:01

coverage.

04:02

At the time that Castro enrolled at the University, there were two main gangster groups who were

04:06

vying for control; the Socialist Revolutionary Movement (MSR) and the Insurrectional Revolutionary

04:11

Union (UIR).

04:13

There were frequent violent clashes between the two groups.

04:16

Fidel quickly sized up the situation and began to maneuver between the two groups.

04:20

In December, 1946 there was an assassination attempt on a leading member of the UIR and

04:25

Castro was fingered as the triggerman, his assumed motive being to ingratiate himself

04:30

with MSR leadership.

04:31

As it turned out, it was the leader of UIR, Emilio Tro, who took Castro under his wing.

04:36

He gave Fidel a pistol, which the young budding revolutionary carried with him at all times.

04:40

Tro had been planning an invasion of the Dominican Republic in conjunction with a group of Dominican

04:44

exiles in response to the terrible conditions brought about by the rule of Rafael Trujillo.

04:49

Castro quickly jumped on board and sailed with about 12,000 fellow revolutionaries to

04:53

Cayo Confites on July 29th, 1947.

04:56

For two months they underwent paramilitary training before setting off for the Dominican

05:00

mainland.

05:01

Meanwhile,Trujillo had learned of the planned attack and had even appealed to the United

05:05

States for aid.

05:06

The revolutionary leaders got cold feet and called off the invasion and the embarrassed

05:10

Cuban army began rounding up the ships and taking the would-be attackers into custody.

05:15

Castro manage to evade custody by jumping ship and swimming the eight miles to shore.

05:20

In 1947, Castro visited a new model prison on the Isle of Pines as part of his legal

05:25

studies.

05:26

When he returned to Havana he criticized the prison and its inhumane treatment of its inhabitants.

05:31

The following year he was part of a student congress that travelled to Bogota, Colombia.

05:35

On April 7th, the group met with the leader of the Liberal Party, Jorge Gaitan, who looked

05:40

likely to win the upcoming general election.

05:41

Two days later, Gaitan was shot dead.

05:44

Bogota erupted in violence and the students from Cuba were caught in the middle of it.

05:49

Castro became actively involved, participating in the takeover of a police station.

05:53

After three days, the authorities restod order, but not before some 3,500 people had been

05:59

killed.

06:00

Castro returned to Havana where he became a follower of Senator Eddie Chibas, the main

06:04

opponent of President Grau.

06:06

Chibas was the founder of the Cuban People’s Party.

06:08

Castro campaigned hard for Chibas in his unsuccessful bid for the presidency in 1948.

06:12

Still, the two men were never close.

06:14

Chibas saw Fidel as somewhat of an embarrassment due to his gangster background and Fidel only

06:19

ever viewed the leader as an obstacle to his own path to power.

06:25

Budding Politician

06:32

In order to gain political respectability, Fidel cut off association with his gangster

06:37

associates.

06:38

He gave speeches on campus denouncing the two main gangs and naming names of those who

06:43

were responsible for criminal activity.

06:45

This made him a target for both groups and he was forced into hiding.

06:48

Around this time Fidel, who was generally awkward and shy around women, met Mirta Diaz-Balart,

06:54

the daughter of one of the wealthiest men in Cuba.

06:56

The couple fell in love and were married in 1948, with Mirta’s father gifting them $10,000

07:01

for ap three month honeymoon in the United States.

07:04

Most of their time was sent in New York, where Fidel learned some English.

07:08

Returning to Cuba, the newlyweds moved into a hotel across the street from a military

07:12

camp in Havana.

07:13

In September, 1949 Mirta gave birth to a son, who would come to be known as Fidelito.

07:18

Having graduated from University, Fidel began a small law practice.

07:22

Most of his time, however, was spent dabbling in politics.

07:25

On August 15th, 1951, People’s Party leader Eddie Chibas was giving his usual Sunday radio

07:31

address, urging the people to stop accepting the corruption of the government and take

07:35

action.

07:36

He then pulled out a pistol and shot himself in the stomach.

07:39

The dramatic act was intended to rouse the people but Chibas had spoken for too long

07:43

and his suicide attempt was not broadcast.

07:46

For the next eleven days, Chibas lay in a hospital bed in terrible agony.

07:50

At his side the whole time was Fidel Castro.

07:54

When the leader died, Castro was prominent as part of the honor guard that stood outside

07:58

the University Hall of Honor, where Chibas lay in state.

08:01

As the military escort prepared to lead the body through the streets in a large procession,

08:05

Castro entreated the captain to divert the route to the Presidential Palace.

08:09

Fidel was convinced that he could rouse the people to overthrow the government.

08:13

But the army captain refused, fearing that a bloodbath would ensue.

08:17

The following year, Castro ran for a seat on the Chamber of Deputies.

08:21

He managed to garner the support of the majority of the People’s Party members and looked

08:26

in line to win in the upcoming election.

08:28

However, on March 10th, former president Fulgencio Batista staged a military coup and seized

08:33

power.

08:34

He began rounding up political adversaries, including members of the People’s Party.

08:38

Fidel and his brother Raoul went into hiding.

08:40

The Batista coup diverted Castro from what could have been a promising diplomatic career

08:45

in favor of becoming a fully fledged revolutionary.

08:48

He gathered together his own political group, drawn from former People’s Party members

08:51

and followers from his University days.

08:53

Traveling up and down the country, he put his oratorical and propaganda skills to full

08:57

effect.

08:58

After fourteen months, he had a following of 12,000 people.

09:06

Rebel Leader

09:12

Castro ran his organization with military precision and discipline.

09:15

Drinking alcohol was forbidden and he imposed strict sexual standards.

09:19

He also organized his forces at a cellular level, with members of each cell being unaware

09:24

of the existence of other cells.

09:26

By the middle of 1953, Castro had the support base he needed to stage his own coup.

09:31

What he didn’t have were weapons – or the money to buy them.

09:34

His solution was to attack a military base and seize its weapons.

09:37

The base selected was located at Moncado.

09:41

The attack, however, was bungled from the start – one of the twenty six vehicles en

09:44

route to the base had a flat tire; another took a wrong turn and did not arrive until

09:48

the attack was well under way.

09:50

When the remainder of the vehicles arrived at the base they were surprised to find it

09:53

heavily fortified.

09:54

The military defenders soon beat back the invaders, with eight of Castro’s men being

09:59

killed.

10:00

The remainder fled, but over the next few days many of them were rounded up by the authorities.

10:04

Sixty-nine of them were tortured and then put to death.

10:07

Castro himself was put on trial before a military tribunal.

10:10

He used the opportunity to speak out about the regime of Batista and the harsh treatment

10:14

of his fellow revolutionaries.

10:15

His courtroom defense statement ‘History Will Absolve Me’ would become probably his

10:19

most famous speech.

10:21

Still, he was convicted and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.

10:25

Castro and his followers were sent to Isle of Pines prison.

10:29

Fidel used his time there to instill a supreme level of order and discipline in his men.

10:34

The Castro rebels gained a reputation for their good behavior and were given ever greater

10:38

freedoms.

10:39

On May 6th, 1954, bowing to public pressure, president Batista granted amnesty to Castro

10:45

and his men.

10:46

The show of good faith from the president, however, did not stop Castro from speaking

10:49

about the regime.

10:50

When two of his men were badly beaten by Batista enforcers, Fidel became increasingly concerned

10:55

for his own safety.

10:56

He would move houses every two to three days and then, just two months after being released

11:00

from prison, he left Cuba for Mexico.

11:03

It was Castro’s plan to build up and train a new wing of his revolutionary army in Mexico

11:07

and then return to join forces with those already in Havana in a huge push to oust the

11:12

Batista regime.

11:13

His Mexican army began as a group of about sixty Cuban defectors who lived in six small

11:18

houses under strict disciplinary conditions imposed by Fidel.

11:22

It was during this period that Castro met Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara, who would play

11:26

a key role on the coming revolution.

11:28

Castro launched his revolution in late November, 1956 from the port of Tuxpan on the Mexican

11:34

coast.

11:35

It was planned to coincide with another uprising organized by a rival anti-Batista group.

11:39

Fidel had bought a 60 foot boat that was designed to take a maximum of 25 passengers and piled

11:44

82 of his men onboard.

11:47

As it chugged its way toward Cub, the boat was in constant danger of capsizing.

11:51

The journey was so slow that the planned five day trip took seven days, meaning that they

11:56

would miss the uprising of the other group.

11:58

The boat beached at a place called Purgatory Point on December 2nd.

12:01

But by now Batista’s army, who had already put down the first rebellion, had learned

12:05

that Castro was on his way and had planes overhead ready to strafe the invaders and

12:10

bomb the area.

12:11

Only about a dozen men survived, Castro and Guevara among them.

12:14

They began a three day march through the forest, constantly being hounded from the air by the

12:18

Cuban air force.

12:19

They finally reached the Sierra Maestra region where they settled with the local villagers

12:23

and began to regroup.

12:25

Six weeks later Castro led thirty three men on a guerilla raid on a tiny army garrison

12:30

in La Plata.

12:31

Two soldiers were killed and the rebels stole off with a number of weapons.

12:34

A month after this attack, Castro decided it was time to get his propaganda machine

12:38

in motion.

12:39

He sent one of his men to Havana to bring a foreign journalist back to the camp.

12:42

The man chosen was from the New York Times and soon a three part story had appeared in

12:46

that paper describing the massive military buildup that Castro was organizing in the

12:51

south of Cuba.

12:52

Castro’s support base grew exponentially, with more and more disaffected Cubans joining

12:56

his ranks.

12:57

In March, 1958, younger brother Raoul began to establish a second force out of Oriente,

13:02

which soon grew in number.

13:03

Raoul proved to be a highly capable military commander, with his force capturing and destroying

13:08

many planes, tanks and military vehicles.

13:10

In April, Fidel called upon the people of Cuba to stage a nationwide strike.

13:14

He believed that this would be the start of his long planned for uprising.

13:17

President Bautista responded by threatening to shoot anyone who participated in the strike.

13:21

As a result, more than 140 people were shot down in the street.

13:25

But this action only fuelled Castro’s support base and even more people streamed to him.

13:31

With the tide now decidedly turned in his favor, Castro decided to move.

13:34

He sent Che Guevara and another of his commanders, Camilo Cienfuegos, on a westward march toward

13:40

Havana, along with their rebel forces.

13:42

The government forces put up virtually no resistance and the rebels were able to take

13:46

control, one town after another.

13:48

On December 31st, 1958, with Castro’s men closing in, Batista resigned and fled the

13:53

country.

13:54

Three days later, Castro arrived in Santiago to a hero’s welcome.

13:57

He gave a speech in front of 200,000 people.

14:00

Hours later, Guevara and Cienfuegos marched into Havana and seized control of the reigns

14:05

of power.

14:07

The Castro era had begun.

14:11

Castro’s Cuba

14:16

The transfer of power was amazingly orderly.

14:21

Castro had wanted his men against looting or destroying property.

14:24

He had come to power on the backs of a huge army of poor and illiterate peasants.

14:29

Now that he had gained power, he would need educated men to help him to govern.

14:32

He chose to appoint his former professor, Jose Miro Cardona, as prime minister and Manuel

14:37

Urrutia to be president.

14:39

He made himself supreme commander of armed forces.

14:41

Behind the scenes, however, Castro put the organization in place to ensure that he was

14:45

the holder of overall power.

14:47

In the weeks following the revolution more than 500 Batista officials were tried, convicted

14:52

and put to death.

14:53

That number would rise to 1,900 over the coming year.

14:57

Within 7 months of seizing power, Castro decided that he no longer had any need for the puppet

15:02

government.

15:03

On July 16th, he announced that he was resigning his position as army commander because he

15:07

could no longer work with President Urrutia, who he accused of corruption.

15:11

Castro then disappeared for a number of days.

15:13

Just as Fidel had intended, the people rose up in protest and demanded that the President

15:17

must go.

15:18

A frightened Urrutia sought sanctuary in the Venezuelan embassy before escaping the country.

15:22

This allowed Castro to return in triumph and appoint himself as President.

15:27

Castro now imposed totalitarian rule.

15:29

Those who did not give him their absolute support were in danger of being seized and

15:33

put on trial or simply shot.

15:36

Within a few short months all signs of resistance within Cuba, including critical media, had

15:41

been removed.

15:42

Now Castro fixed his attention on securing external security.

15:46

A focus was put on increasing the size and strength of the army.

15:50

Six months after seizing power, Castro visited the United States, where he was greeted with

15:54

enthusiasm by the media, politicians and public alike.

15:58

Behind the scenes, however, the Eisenhower government were already making plans for Castro’s

16:05

removal.

16:06

International Tensions

16:09

In February 1960, the Cuban leader signed an agreement with the Russians, by which Cuban

16:17

sugar would be traded for military arms and oil.

16:20

This was at the height of the Cold War and many of the oil refineries in Cuba were American

16:25

owned.

16:26

When the owners refused to process Soviet oil imports, Castro seized their businesses.

16:30

The US Government responded by cutting 700,000 tons from the US annual purchase commitment.

16:35

In turn, Castro nationalized US owned agricultural and industrial businesses.

16:39

Castro’s’ move had a huge impact on the US Mafia, which lost about $100 million worth

16:43

of property in the tourist industry alone.

16:45

During the period of the nationalization of industry, more than 200,000 professional and

16:50

upper class citizens fled the country.

16:52

Relations between the United States and Cuban governments became so strained that, in March

16:56

1960, President Eisenhower green lighted the training of a group of Cuban exiles to stage

17:01

an invasion to seek control.

17:03

The ball was picked up by President Kennedy, resulting in the disastrous Bay of Pigs invasion.

17:09

Castro had gotten wind of the invasion and had his forces ready and waiting.

17:13

With the lack of promised US air support, the Cuban rebels were cut to pieces.

17:17

In December 1st, 1961 Castro went on national television and declared that he was a Marxist-Leninist

17:23

and would be one until the day he died.

17:25

The Soviets took a wary view of their newly declared Communist fellow but the Americans

17:30

responded immediately, imposing a total economic blockade of Cuba.

17:34

This led to economic disaster, with massive food shortages resulting.

17:39

Finally, the Soviet Government decided to embrace Castro.

17:41

They offered to station Soviet missiles on the island.

17:44

In mid October, 1962 the American government got concrete evidence of the missile operation,

17:49

leading to what became known as the Cuban Missile Crisis.

17:52

President Kennedy placed a total military blockade around Cuba and announced that a

17:56

military attack from Cuba on any nation would be seen as a direct attack by the Soviet Union

18:01

on the United States.

18:03

Castro urged the Russians to make a pre-emptive strike on the United States if the Americans

18:07

attacked his island.

18:08

After thirteen days, during the world was a hair trigger away from Nuclear destruction,

18:13

the Russians backed down and agreed to remove the missiles.

18:16

Castro was left completely out of the negotiation process – and he was not happy.

18:20

Soviet President Nikita Khrushchev tried to placate him by inviting Castro on a 40-day

18:25

trip through the Soviet Union.

18:26

Durg the trip, Khrushchev offered to provide economic aid to the struggling island.

18:31

In 1965 the United States announced that it was willing to take in Cuban refugees.

18:35

This led to a mass exodus with a resultant huge loss of skills and manpower.

18:40

The Sugar Cane Fiasco

18:51

With the international situation having settled, Castro set his focus on making agricultural

18:56

reforms to improve the economy.

18:58

He wanted to increase the sugar harvest and set a target for national production in 1965

19:03

of 5.5 million tons, increasing to 10 million tons by 1970.

19:07

These expectations, however, were totally unreasonable.

19:11

Still he poured nearly all of the country’s economic resources into the sugarcane industry,

19:16

leaving all other economic activity barren.

19:18

The whole country, including the elderly, young children and military workers were put

19:22

to work in the fields in a desperate quest to reach his targets.

19:26

Even Castro himself was said to have cut cane for four hours every day.

19:30

As the rest of the Cuban economy fell by between 20 and 40%, the sugarcane project failed dismally

19:36

to reach its projected targets.

19:37

In 1970, Castro announced that the plan had failed.

19:41

Typical of his flair for the dramatic he resigned his presidency.

19:44

The people demanded he return and soon he was back in power with the sugar cane crisis

19:49

behind him.

19:50

Throughout the 1970’s Castro began looking for ways to extend his influence abroad.

19:54

He began involving himself in revolutionary movements and sending forces to train and

19:58

lead various guerrilla operations.

20:00

His support of civil wars in Angola and Somalia ate up more of his country’s limited resources.

20:06

During the early 1980’s sugar prices and production had increased significantly.

20:10

This allowed the Cuban economy to grow at a rate of 24%.

20:14

But when the sugar price slumped dramatically, ballooning Cuba’s international debt to

20:19

the west to $6 billion.

20:20

At the same time, she owed $19 billion to the Soviet Union.

20:24

The Soviets tried to help by increasing trade but, with the fall of the Soviet Union in

20:28

1989, all the agreements fell apart.

20:30

The already weak Cuban economy was severely restricted.

20:33

Strict rationing was put in place, the electricity supply became sporadic and tractors were replaced

20:39

with ox-drawn carts.

20:40

With his country on the brink of collapse, in 1993 Castro allowed Cubans to start private

20:45

businesses.

20:46

The following year he permitted foreign investors to own Cuban businesses.

20:50

The economy, which had declined by 40% in the past three years, finally began to grow.

20:56

The Death of a Dictator

21:05

By the 1990’s Castro was an aging, isolated and largely depressed dictator.

21:10

The majority of his close associates were either dead or had been exiled.

21:14

He still kept up his habit of only staying in a place for two or three nights, so he

21:17

was constantly being moved around in a bulletproof Mercedes limousine.

21:21

During this period Castro’s tight grip on the country seemed to loosen slightly.

21:25

But then, in March 2003, he imposed a crack down which saw scores of journalists, students

21:30

and professional people arrested as dissidents of the regime.

21:34

In July 2006, the eighty-year-old Castro underwent surgery for internal bleeding.

21:38

The following year he handed over the Presidential reigns to his brother Raul.

21:42

From then, Fidel’s health gradually deteriorated.

21:45

The end came on November 26, 2016, though the exact cause of his death was never released.

21:51

The country was in mourning for nine days.

