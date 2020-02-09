How Do You Want to Die? People at the Beach Talk About Death

—
Host and comedian Rose Surnow asked people some of life’s big questions about death. How do you want to die? What happens after death?
—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:02
– How would you like to die?
00:03
– Oh god.
00:04
– Um.
00:05
– Oh, that’s a tough one.
00:06
– Having sex.
00:08
– That’s a great answer!
00:10
By yourself or with another person?
00:11
– Doesn’t matter.
00:13
– Hi, I’m Rose Surnow and this is Inside Intimacy
00:16
And today we’re going to be talking
00:17
about death.
00:21
What do you think happens after you die?
00:23
– Nothing.
00:24
– You goin’ to heaven.
00:25
You gotta have in God and then its just paradise.
00:28
– Unfortunately, I think we’re farm food.
00:30
– Yeah, I feel like we go somewhere.
00:31
Something happens after we die.
00:33
– It’s just like that .
00:34
I don’t really think there’s anything afterwards.
00:37
– This is just one of many lives.
00:39
– I am in between the idea that we are worm food
00:42
and that another dimension exists.
00:44
– That’s like a huge in between.
00:46
– Yeah, that’s a big in between.
00:47
– I haven’t thought about it.
00:49
– Ever? – Not really, no.
00:50
– There’s a heaven and a hell, you know,
00:52
and you either go to heaven or you go to hell.
00:54
– I had heart surgery at six years old
00:56
and I died on the table.
00:58
It took a while to revive me
01:00
but I don’t remember any great, white light or anything.
01:03
It’s just dead.
01:04
– I do believe that existence remain for many lifetimes.
01:07
– Do you remember any of your past lives?
01:09
– One of the past lives that I remember
01:11
is when I was a spiritual leader in the year 1,400
01:15
and I got assassinated.
01:17
– What is the good thing that you get out
01:20
of tapping into your past lives?
01:21
How does it help you?
01:22
– The benefit of tapping into past life
01:25
is knowing your soul.
01:26
When you get to know your soul,
01:27
you get to know yourself.
01:29
– Are you afraid of dying?
01:30
– No, I’ve died before
01:32
and it was no big deal.
01:33
– Oh absolutely, yeah.
01:34
You think about it and you’re like, whoa,
01:35
like there’s going to be a point in my life
01:37
where I just cease to exist.
01:38
– No, I’m not afraid of death.
01:39
– When its my time its my time.
01:40
– Interesting.
01:41
Were you ever scared of it?
01:42
– Yeah, but–
01:44
– What changed?
01:45
– I started, I got a better relationship with God.
01:47
Had more faith in Him.
01:49
– I’m not afraid of dying, no.
01:50
Right now I understand that we have an eternity
01:54
ahead of us and–
01:55
– That’s relaxing.
01:57
– Oh I’m definitely so scared.
01:58
I think the fear is just
01:59
that I’m not happy with where I am now
02:02
so if I were to die now
02:04
then I wouldn’t have accomplished really anything.
02:05
And I’m so young
02:06
so I don’t want to feel like I could have done more,
02:09
I could be doing more now
02:10
if this is really like it.
02:11
– I choked on a lobster when I was a teenager.
02:14
My mom and my sister were sitting across from me
02:17
and I couldn’t talk
02:18
and I was like–
02:20
and they couldn’t notice anything
02:21
and I was getting tunnel vision,
02:22
then I saw light and then it went down.
02:25
– Well you’re probably, your eyes
02:27
were just going out, that’s all.
02:28
– Okay, well way to take the magic out
02:30
of it Greg. – Sorry!
02:31
– How do you want to die?
02:32
– I want to die a legend so like–
02:34
– You want to get assassinated?
02:36
– That would be tight cause then like a lot
02:38
of people would know like,
02:39
hey, like I’m poppin’.
02:40
Like they really have to come after me.
02:42
– I think floated out to sea sounds good.
02:45
– I would have to say surfing.
02:47
I mean either you drown or you hit your head
02:48
on the reef or something.
02:49
– So which one sounds better?
02:50
– Ah–
02:51
– If you had to choose, dealer’s choice.
02:53
– I would hit my head on the reef.
02:55
– Such a funny, ideal way to die.
02:56
Sounds so violent .
02:57
– When I was seven, I was at my grandpa’s funeral,
03:00
you know, you’re listening to the pastor,
03:01
and you’re like, okay this is boring
03:02
so I just sat and stared at the candles
03:04
and I was like, oh my gosh the candles are moving,
03:05
like that’s him.
03:06
– You don’t think it was just like a light breeze?
03:09
– Before I die I want to make sure
03:10
my mom’s taken care of, my sister’s taken care of.
03:13
– Well I want to work with juvenile like, criminals
03:15
like in juvenile justice.
03:17
So I just to like be somebody that really like fought
03:19
for what was right.
03:20
– What do you need to accomplish before you drop dead?
03:22
– Oh I want to fall in love I think.
03:24
– Aww.
03:24
– Aww – I want you to.
03:25
– Oh my God, thank you.
03:26
– Before I die, I want to get married
03:28
to the woman in my life.
03:30
– Do you already have her?
03:30
– I do.
03:31
– What are you waiting for?
03:33
– I’m waiting for the perfect time to tell her.
03:36
– Greg, what if you just are one of those people
03:37
that just decide not to die.
03:39
So like its gonna happen again
03:40
and you’re just going to like, will yourself back.
03:42
– No no no.
03:43
I’ve had my life.
03:44
My kids are gone.
03:46
They’re grown up so you know,
03:47
it’s like I’m finished.
03:49
I’m just riding a bike around.
03:53
– I fucking love you Greg.
03:54
– Death is making life worth it
03:58
for every second of it.
04:00
If you were gonna reincarnate,
04:01
what would you want to come back as?
04:03
– Pigeon
04:03
– No definitely not a pigeon they’re disgusting.
04:06
Maybe like a butterfly.
04:07
– The bar’s pretty low over here, right?
04:09
– Yeah, no, just shit on everyone I hate.
04:12
SoulPancake, subscribe.
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
Leave a Reply
.