How Do You Want to Die? People at the Beach Talk About Death

Host and comedian Rose Surnow asked people some of life’s big questions about death. How do you want to die? What happens after death?

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:02

– How would you like to die?

00:03

– Oh god.

00:04

– Um.

00:05

– Oh, that’s a tough one.

00:06

– Having sex.

00:08

– That’s a great answer!

00:10

By yourself or with another person?

00:11

– Doesn’t matter.

00:13

– Hi, I’m Rose Surnow and this is Inside Intimacy

00:16

And today we’re going to be talking

00:17

about death.

00:21

What do you think happens after you die?

00:23

– Nothing.

00:24

– You goin’ to heaven.

00:25

You gotta have in God and then its just paradise.

00:28

– Unfortunately, I think we’re farm food.

00:30

– Yeah, I feel like we go somewhere.

00:31

Something happens after we die.

00:33

– It’s just like that .

00:34

I don’t really think there’s anything afterwards.

00:37

– This is just one of many lives.

00:39

– I am in between the idea that we are worm food

00:42

and that another dimension exists.

00:44

– That’s like a huge in between.

00:46

– Yeah, that’s a big in between.

00:47

– I haven’t thought about it.

00:49

– Ever? – Not really, no.

00:50

– There’s a heaven and a hell, you know,

00:52

and you either go to heaven or you go to hell.

00:54

– I had heart surgery at six years old

00:56

and I died on the table.

00:58

It took a while to revive me

01:00

but I don’t remember any great, white light or anything.

01:03

It’s just dead.

01:04

– I do believe that existence remain for many lifetimes.

01:07

– Do you remember any of your past lives?

01:09

– One of the past lives that I remember

01:11

is when I was a spiritual leader in the year 1,400

01:15

and I got assassinated.

01:17

– What is the good thing that you get out

01:20

of tapping into your past lives?

01:21

How does it help you?

01:22

– The benefit of tapping into past life

01:25

is knowing your soul.

01:26

When you get to know your soul,

01:27

you get to know yourself.

01:29

– Are you afraid of dying?

01:30

– No, I’ve died before

01:32

and it was no big deal.

01:33

– Oh absolutely, yeah.

01:34

You think about it and you’re like, whoa,

01:35

like there’s going to be a point in my life

01:37

where I just cease to exist.

01:38

– No, I’m not afraid of death.

01:39

– When its my time its my time.

01:40

– Interesting.

01:41

Were you ever scared of it?

01:42

– Yeah, but–

01:44

– What changed?

01:45

– I started, I got a better relationship with God.

01:47

Had more faith in Him.

01:49

– I’m not afraid of dying, no.

01:50

Right now I understand that we have an eternity

01:54

ahead of us and–

01:55

– That’s relaxing.

01:57

– Oh I’m definitely so scared.

01:58

I think the fear is just

01:59

that I’m not happy with where I am now

02:02

so if I were to die now

02:04

then I wouldn’t have accomplished really anything.

02:05

And I’m so young

02:06

so I don’t want to feel like I could have done more,

02:09

I could be doing more now

02:10

if this is really like it.

02:11

– I choked on a lobster when I was a teenager.

02:14

My mom and my sister were sitting across from me

02:17

and I couldn’t talk

02:18

and I was like–

02:20

and they couldn’t notice anything

02:21

and I was getting tunnel vision,

02:22

then I saw light and then it went down.

02:25

– Well you’re probably, your eyes

02:27

were just going out, that’s all.

02:28

– Okay, well way to take the magic out

02:30

of it Greg. – Sorry!

02:31

– How do you want to die?

02:32

– I want to die a legend so like–

02:34

– You want to get assassinated?

02:36

– That would be tight cause then like a lot

02:38

of people would know like,

02:39

hey, like I’m poppin’.

02:40

Like they really have to come after me.

02:42

– I think floated out to sea sounds good.

02:45

– I would have to say surfing.

02:47

I mean either you drown or you hit your head

02:48

on the reef or something.

02:49

– So which one sounds better?

02:50

– Ah–

02:51

– If you had to choose, dealer’s choice.

02:53

– I would hit my head on the reef.

02:55

– Such a funny, ideal way to die.

02:56

Sounds so violent .

02:57

– When I was seven, I was at my grandpa’s funeral,

03:00

you know, you’re listening to the pastor,

03:01

and you’re like, okay this is boring

03:02

so I just sat and stared at the candles

03:04

and I was like, oh my gosh the candles are moving,

03:05

like that’s him.

03:06

– You don’t think it was just like a light breeze?

03:09

– Before I die I want to make sure

03:10

my mom’s taken care of, my sister’s taken care of.

03:13

– Well I want to work with juvenile like, criminals

03:15

like in juvenile justice.

03:17

So I just to like be somebody that really like fought

03:19

for what was right.

03:20

– What do you need to accomplish before you drop dead?

03:22

– Oh I want to fall in love I think.

03:24

– Aww.

03:24

– Aww – I want you to.

03:25

– Oh my God, thank you.

03:26

– Before I die, I want to get married

03:28

to the woman in my life.

03:30

– Do you already have her?

03:30

– I do.

03:31

– What are you waiting for?

03:33

– I’m waiting for the perfect time to tell her.

03:36

– Greg, what if you just are one of those people

03:37

that just decide not to die.

03:39

So like its gonna happen again

03:40

and you’re just going to like, will yourself back.

03:42

– No no no.

03:43

I’ve had my life.

03:44

My kids are gone.

03:46

They’re grown up so you know,

03:47

it’s like I’m finished.

03:49

I’m just riding a bike around.

03:53

– I fucking love you Greg.

03:54

– Death is making life worth it

03:58

for every second of it.

04:00

If you were gonna reincarnate,

04:01

what would you want to come back as?

04:03

– Pigeon

04:03

– No definitely not a pigeon they’re disgusting.

04:06

Maybe like a butterfly.

04:07

– The bar’s pretty low over here, right?

04:09

– Yeah, no, just shit on everyone I hate.

04:12

SoulPancake, subscribe.

