Home / Learning / How to Train a Brain: Crash Course Psychology #11

How to Train a Brain: Crash Course Psychology #11

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
So if the name Ivan Pavlov rings a bell, it’s because his experiments are among the most
00:05
famous in the history of psychology.
00:08
His work contributed to the foundation of the behaviorist school of thought that viewed
00:12
psychology as an empirically rigorous science focused on observable behaviors and not unobservable
00:18
internal mental processes. Even though today we view psychology as the
00:21
science of both behavior AND mental processes, Pavlov’s influence was tremendous. His research
00:27
helped pave the path for more experimental rigor in behavioral research, right up to
00:31
the present day. Born in 1849 in Russia, Pavlov was never much
00:35
for psychology. After giving up on his original aspirations to become a Russian Orthodox priest
00:40
like his father, he instead earned a medical degree and spent nearly twenty years studying
00:45
the digestive system, earning Russia’s first Nobel Prize in his mid-50s for his research
00:50
expanding our understanding of how stomachs worked.
00:53
He didn’t study human stomachs though…cause the procedures were terrible and cruel…he
00:59
studied dog stomachs.
01:01
And while researching those dogs, he noticed how the animals would salivate at a mere whiff
01:05
of their dinner.
01:06
At first he found all that slobber annoying, but soon started to suspect that this behavior
01:10
was actually a simple but important form of learning.
01:14
For us scholars of psychology, we can define learning as the process of acquiring, through
01:18
experience, new and relatively enduring information or behaviors.
01:23
Whether through association, observation, or just plain thinking, learning is what allows
01:27
us to adapt to our environments and to survive. And as Pavlov began to discover, it wasn’t
01:32
only humans who learned.
01:34
Soon enough he was turning out his famous series of experiments, in which he paired
01:37
the presence of meat powder – yummy – which got the dogs to drooling, with lots of different
01:43
neutral stimuli — things that wouldn’t normally make you drool, like a certain sound,
01:47
a shining light, or a touch on the leg. Then Pavlov observed, after several of these
01:52
pairings, a dog would start to drool just at the sound or the light or the touch, even
01:56
if there wasn’t any slobber-inducing meat powder around.
01:59
Animals, he found, can exhibit associative learning. That’s when a subject links certain
02:03
events, behaviors, or stimuli together in the process of conditioning.
02:07
This may be the most elemental, basic form of learning a brain can do. But that doesn’t
02:12
mean that the processes behind conditioning are, or ever were, obvious. Or, for that matter,
02:16
simple.
02:17
In fact, the research that’s gone into how we’re conditioned by our environments has
02:20
helped shape the science of psychology, from a still-kinda-subjective-thought-exercise
02:25
into the more rigorous discipline we know today.
02:27
And it also starred some of psychology’s most notable, and often controversial, figures,
02:32
including Pavlov, B. F. Skinner — aaaand that guy who trained kids to be terrified
02:37
of furry animals… [INTRO]
02:41
OK, I’m not a licensed dog-trainer – do they license dog trainers? But I can break
02:51
down for you the sequence of steps in Pavlov’s famous experiment, to help you get a sense
02:55
of how conditioning works: First, before conditioning, the dog just drools
02:59
when it smells food. That smell is the unconditioned stimulus, and the slobbering, the unconditioned,
03:05
or natural response. The ringing sound, which at this point means nothing to the dog, is
03:10
the neutral stimulus, and it produces no drooling. During conditioning, the unconditioned stimulus
03:15
— that food smell — is paired with the neutral stimulus — the bell sound — and results
03:19
in drooling. This is repeated many times until the association between the two stimuli is
03:24
made, in a stage called acquisition. By the time you get to the after-conditioning
03:28
phase, that old neutral stimulus has become a conditioned stimulus, because it now elicits
03:33
the conditioned response of drooling. Sounds super simple, right? If you have a
03:37
dog, you’ve probably seen it tapdance at the sight of a leash, but in Pavlov’s day,
03:42
this whole series of steps hadn’t really been studied in a lab setting, or thought
03:46
about in scientific terms. Pavlov’s work suggested that classical conditioning
03:49
— as this kind of learning came to be known — could be an adaptive form of learning that
03:53
helps an animal survive by changing its behavior to better suit its environment. In this case,
03:59
a bell means food, and food means survival. So get ready!
04:02
Not only that, but methodologically, classical conditioning shows how a process like learning
04:07
can actually be studied through direct observation of behavior, in real time, without all those
04:12
messy feelings and emotions. This was something Pavlov especially appreciated
04:15
given his disdain for “mentalistic” concepts like consciousness and introspection championed
04:21
by Freud. Behaviorist psychologists, like Pavlov’s
04:24
younger American analogues B.F. Skinner and John B. Watson, also embraced the notion that
04:28
psychology was all about objective, observable behavior.
04:32
In his 1930 book Behaviorism, he argued that given a dozen healthy infants he could train
04:37
any one of them to be a doctor, artist, lawyer, or even a thief, regardless of their talents,
04:41
tendencies, or ancestry.
04:43
Whoa there, Watson! Thankfully no one gave him any infants.
04:46
In his most famous and, yes, controversial experiment, Watson conditioned a young child,
04:51
dubbed “Little Albert,” to fear a white rat. Maybe that doesn’t sound so bad, but
04:55
he accomplished this by pairing the rat with a loud, scary noise, over and over and then
05:01
demonstrated that the child’s terror could branch out and be generalized to include other
05:04
furry, white objects… like bunnies, dogs, or even fur coats.
05:08
So yeah, that’d never fly today, obviously, but Watson’s research did make other psychologists
05:13
wonder whether adults, too, were just holding tanks of conditioned emotions — and if so,
05:20
whether new conditioning could be used to undo old conditioning. Like, if you’re terrified
05:24
of roller coasters, but you made yourself ride one ten times a day for two weeks, would
05:27
your fears fade? For the record, recent exploration has revealed
05:30
that the boy known at Little Albert sadly died a few years after these experiments,
05:35
while Watson eventually left academia and got into advertising, where he put all that
05:40
associative learning to lucrative use.
05:42
So that’s classical conditioning. But we’ve also got another kind of associative learning:
05:47
operant conditioning. If classical conditioning is all about forming
05:49
associations between stimuli, operant conditioning involves associating our own behavior with
05:55
consequences. The kid who gets a cookie for saying please, or the aquarium seal that gets
05:59
a sardine for balancing a ball on its nose, they’ve both been trained with operant conditioning.
06:04
The basic premise here is that behaviors increase when followed by a reinforcement, or reward,
06:09
but they decrease when followed by a punishment. And the most well-known champion of operant
06:13
conditioning is American behaviorist B.F. Skinner. He designed the famous operant chamber,
06:18
or “Skinner Box”–a confined space containing a lever or button that an animal could touch
06:23
to get some sort of reward, typically food, along with a device that keeps track of its
06:28
responses. Okay, time for a debunking break!
06:30
Other than maybe Freud, no other figure in psychology seems to be as shrouded in lore
06:35
and misinformation as B. F. Skinner. So I’m just going to tell you straight that, no,
06:40
Skinner never put any kids in this box. And no, he didn’t raise his children without
06:46
love or affection, and his daughter didn’t hate his guts until the day she committed
06:50
suicide. Deborah Skinner is alive and well, and she loved her dad plenty.
06:54
Skinner DID, however, invent something called an air crib–a climate controlled box with
06:59
a window on the front that was meant to keep babies warm and safe while moms ran around
07:04
doing their 1950’s-lady thang. It’s not exactly where I’d like to spend the night,
07:08
but it wasn’t remotely the same as the Skinner Box.
07:11
No one knows where all of these myths came from, but being a somewhat controversial guy,
07:14
Skinner had a lot of haters, some of whom were probably happy to perpetuate misinformation.
07:18
But back to the rat in the box. Basically, the box provided an observable stage to demonstrate
07:23
Skinner’s concept of reinforcement, which is anything that increases the behavior that
07:28
it follows. In other words, you push the lever, you get a snack, and then you want to keep
07:32
pushing the lever. But most rats aren’t going to push a lever
07:35
for no reason. I mean, there aren’t food-dispensing levers in a natural environment, so operant-conditioning
07:41
behavior requires shaping.
07:43
Maybe you give the rat a nibble of food each time it gets closer to the bar, then only
07:46
when it touches the bar, until little by little, in a series of successive approximations to
07:50
the desired behavior, you only reward them only when they do what you’re trying to
07:54
shape them to do. In everyday life, we’re all continually
07:57
reinforcing, shaping, and refining each other’s behaviors, both intentionally and accidentally.
08:02
We do this with both positive and negative reinforcement.
08:06
Positive reinforcement obviously strengthens responses by giving rewards after a desired
08:11
event, like the rat snack after a lever push, or getting a cookie when you say please.
08:15
Negative reinforcement is a little trickier. It’s what increases a behavior by taking
08:19
away an aversive or upsetting stimulus. Like, say, you get in your car and it does that
08:24
infernal beeping thing until you fasten your seatbelt. The car is reinforcing your seatbelt-wearing
08:29
by getting rid of that horrible beeping. And it’s good, because you should wear your
08:33
seatbelt. It’s important to recognize here that negative
08:35
reinforcement is NOT the same as punishment.
08:38
Punishment decreases a behavior either positively, by say, giving a speeding ticket, or negatively,
08:43
by taking away a driver’s license. But negative reinforcement removes the punishing
08:48
event to increase a behavior. So, painkillers negatively reinforce the behavior of swallowing
08:53
them by ending the headache.
08:55
So by now hopefully you’re getting the picture. There are things that we want and things that
08:58
we don’t want, and we can be taught by way of those impulses to behave certain ways.
09:03
But it’s worth pointing out that conditioning is way more complex than just the cookie and
09:07
the beeping car. For one thing ending annoyance or getting
09:10
a cookie, are types of primary reinforcers–you don’t have to learn that, they just make
09:15
innate biological sense. Beeping is annoying, cookies are delicious.
09:19
But there are other kinds of reinforcers that we only recognize after we learn to associate
09:23
them with primary reinforcers. Like, a paycheck is a conditioned reinforcer–we want money
09:29
because we need food and shelter, which are still the primary drivers.
09:32
Plus, just as there are different kinds of reinforcers, so are there various reinforcement
09:37
schedules. Like, those boxed rats were getting continuous reinforcement when they got a treat
09:41
every single time they hit that lever, so they picked it up pretty quickly.
09:45
But if one day the rat chow doesn’t come, that connection quickly dwindles, and the
09:49
rat stops hitting the lever. This is a process called extinction.
09:53
And it is important, because that’s how real life works. Outside of a Skinner box,
09:58
you’re not gonna get continuous reinforcement. All of life is a series of partial, or intermittent
10:03
reinforcements, that occur only sometimes. Learning under these conditions takes longer,
10:08
but it holds up better in the long run and is less susceptible to that extinction.
10:11
So, say a cafe gives out a free cup of coffee for every ten you buy, while another shop
10:16
pours a free double shots every Tuesday morning, and yet another has a free-coffee lottery
10:20
that customers win at random. These are all different kinds of intermittent reinforcement
10:25
techniques that get customers coming back for more.
10:28
Now, Pavlov, Watson, and Skinner’s ideas were definitely controversial — as well as
10:32
the whole scary-rat experiments. Plenty of folks disagreed with their insistence that
10:36
only external influences, and not internal thoughts and feelings, shaped behavior.
10:40
It was clear to many of the behaviorists’ rivals that our cognitive processes – our
10:45
thoughts, perceptions, feelings, memories – also influence the way we learn.
10:49
We’re going talk about how these other things factor into learning next week when we look
10:52
more at conditioning, cognition and observational learning — and yeah, also watch kids beat
10:59
the face iff blow-up dolls. Today you learned about how associative learning
11:03
works, the essentials of behaviorist theory, the basic components of classical and operant
11:07
conditioning, including positive and negative reinforcement, and reinforcement scheduling.
11:13
11:26
This episode was written by Kathleen Yale, edited by Blake de Pastino, and our consultant
11:29
is Dr. Ranjit Bhagwat. Our director and editor is Nicholas Jenkins, the script supervisor
11:34
is Michael Aranda, who is also our sound designer, and the graphics team is Thought Café.


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Crash Course

Tons of awesome courses in one awesome channel! Nicole Sweeney teaches you sociology, Carrie Anne Philbin teaches you computer science, Craig Benzine teaches film history, and Mike Rugnetta is teaching mythology!

Check out the playlists for past courses in physics, philosophy, games, economics, U.S. government and politics, astronomy, anatomy & physiology, world history, biology, literature, ecology, chemistry, psychology, and U.S. history.

Follow us on Twitter @TheCrashCourse and Facebook.

