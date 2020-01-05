How to Train a Brain: Crash Course Psychology #11

—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
So if the name Ivan Pavlov rings a bell, it’s because his experiments are among the most
00:05
famous in the history of psychology.
00:08
His work contributed to the foundation of the behaviorist school of thought that viewed
00:12
psychology as an empirically rigorous science focused on observable behaviors and not unobservable
00:18
internal mental processes. Even though today we view psychology as the
00:21
science of both behavior AND mental processes, Pavlov’s influence was tremendous. His research
00:27
helped pave the path for more experimental rigor in behavioral research, right up to
00:31
the present day. Born in 1849 in Russia, Pavlov was never much
00:35
for psychology. After giving up on his original aspirations to become a Russian Orthodox priest
00:40
like his father, he instead earned a medical degree and spent nearly twenty years studying
00:45
the digestive system, earning Russia’s first Nobel Prize in his mid-50s for his research
00:50
expanding our understanding of how stomachs worked.
00:53
He didn’t study human stomachs though…cause the procedures were terrible and cruel…he
00:59
studied dog stomachs.
01:01
And while researching those dogs, he noticed how the animals would salivate at a mere whiff
01:05
of their dinner.
01:06
At first he found all that slobber annoying, but soon started to suspect that this behavior
01:10
was actually a simple but important form of learning.
01:14
For us scholars of psychology, we can define learning as the process of acquiring, through
01:18
experience, new and relatively enduring information or behaviors.
01:23
Whether through association, observation, or just plain thinking, learning is what allows
01:27
us to adapt to our environments and to survive. And as Pavlov began to discover, it wasn’t
01:32
only humans who learned.
01:34
Soon enough he was turning out his famous series of experiments, in which he paired
01:37
the presence of meat powder – yummy – which got the dogs to drooling, with lots of different
01:43
neutral stimuli — things that wouldn’t normally make you drool, like a certain sound,
01:47
a shining light, or a touch on the leg. Then Pavlov observed, after several of these
01:52
pairings, a dog would start to drool just at the sound or the light or the touch, even
01:56
if there wasn’t any slobber-inducing meat powder around.
01:59
Animals, he found, can exhibit associative learning. That’s when a subject links certain
02:03
events, behaviors, or stimuli together in the process of conditioning.
02:07
This may be the most elemental, basic form of learning a brain can do. But that doesn’t
02:12
mean that the processes behind conditioning are, or ever were, obvious. Or, for that matter,
02:16
simple.
02:17
In fact, the research that’s gone into how we’re conditioned by our environments has
02:20
helped shape the science of psychology, from a still-kinda-subjective-thought-exercise
02:25
into the more rigorous discipline we know today.
02:27
And it also starred some of psychology’s most notable, and often controversial, figures,
02:32
including Pavlov, B. F. Skinner — aaaand that guy who trained kids to be terrified
02:37
of furry animals… [INTRO]
02:41
OK, I’m not a licensed dog-trainer – do they license dog trainers? But I can break
02:51
down for you the sequence of steps in Pavlov’s famous experiment, to help you get a sense
02:55
of how conditioning works: First, before conditioning, the dog just drools
02:59
when it smells food. That smell is the unconditioned stimulus, and the slobbering, the unconditioned,
03:05
or natural response. The ringing sound, which at this point means nothing to the dog, is
03:10
the neutral stimulus, and it produces no drooling. During conditioning, the unconditioned stimulus
03:15
— that food smell — is paired with the neutral stimulus — the bell sound — and results
03:19
in drooling. This is repeated many times until the association between the two stimuli is
03:24
made, in a stage called acquisition. By the time you get to the after-conditioning
03:28
phase, that old neutral stimulus has become a conditioned stimulus, because it now elicits
03:33
the conditioned response of drooling. Sounds super simple, right? If you have a
03:37
dog, you’ve probably seen it tapdance at the sight of a leash, but in Pavlov’s day,
03:42
this whole series of steps hadn’t really been studied in a lab setting, or thought
03:46
about in scientific terms. Pavlov’s work suggested that classical conditioning
03:49
— as this kind of learning came to be known — could be an adaptive form of learning that
03:53
helps an animal survive by changing its behavior to better suit its environment. In this case,
03:59
a bell means food, and food means survival. So get ready!
04:02
Not only that, but methodologically, classical conditioning shows how a process like learning
04:07
can actually be studied through direct observation of behavior, in real time, without all those
04:12
messy feelings and emotions. This was something Pavlov especially appreciated
04:15
given his disdain for “mentalistic” concepts like consciousness and introspection championed
04:21
by Freud. Behaviorist psychologists, like Pavlov’s
04:24
younger American analogues B.F. Skinner and John B. Watson, also embraced the notion that
04:28
psychology was all about objective, observable behavior.
04:32
In his 1930 book Behaviorism, he argued that given a dozen healthy infants he could train
04:37
any one of them to be a doctor, artist, lawyer, or even a thief, regardless of their talents,
04:41
tendencies, or ancestry.
04:43
Whoa there, Watson! Thankfully no one gave him any infants.
04:46
In his most famous and, yes, controversial experiment, Watson conditioned a young child,
04:51
dubbed “Little Albert,” to fear a white rat. Maybe that doesn’t sound so bad, but
04:55
he accomplished this by pairing the rat with a loud, scary noise, over and over and then
05:01
demonstrated that the child’s terror could branch out and be generalized to include other
05:04
furry, white objects… like bunnies, dogs, or even fur coats.
05:08
So yeah, that’d never fly today, obviously, but Watson’s research did make other psychologists
05:13
wonder whether adults, too, were just holding tanks of conditioned emotions — and if so,
05:20
whether new conditioning could be used to undo old conditioning. Like, if you’re terrified
05:24
of roller coasters, but you made yourself ride one ten times a day for two weeks, would
05:27
your fears fade? For the record, recent exploration has revealed
05:30
that the boy known at Little Albert sadly died a few years after these experiments,
05:35
while Watson eventually left academia and got into advertising, where he put all that
05:40
associative learning to lucrative use.
05:42
So that’s classical conditioning. But we’ve also got another kind of associative learning:
05:47
operant conditioning. If classical conditioning is all about forming
05:49
associations between stimuli, operant conditioning involves associating our own behavior with
05:55
consequences. The kid who gets a cookie for saying please, or the aquarium seal that gets
05:59
a sardine for balancing a ball on its nose, they’ve both been trained with operant conditioning.
06:04
The basic premise here is that behaviors increase when followed by a reinforcement, or reward,
06:09
but they decrease when followed by a punishment. And the most well-known champion of operant
06:13
conditioning is American behaviorist B.F. Skinner. He designed the famous operant chamber,
06:18
or “Skinner Box”–a confined space containing a lever or button that an animal could touch
06:23
to get some sort of reward, typically food, along with a device that keeps track of its
06:28
responses. Okay, time for a debunking break!
06:30
Other than maybe Freud, no other figure in psychology seems to be as shrouded in lore
06:35
and misinformation as B. F. Skinner. So I’m just going to tell you straight that, no,
06:40
Skinner never put any kids in this box. And no, he didn’t raise his children without
06:46
love or affection, and his daughter didn’t hate his guts until the day she committed
06:50
suicide. Deborah Skinner is alive and well, and she loved her dad plenty.
06:54
Skinner DID, however, invent something called an air crib–a climate controlled box with
06:59
a window on the front that was meant to keep babies warm and safe while moms ran around
07:04
doing their 1950’s-lady thang. It’s not exactly where I’d like to spend the night,
07:08
but it wasn’t remotely the same as the Skinner Box.
07:11
No one knows where all of these myths came from, but being a somewhat controversial guy,
07:14
Skinner had a lot of haters, some of whom were probably happy to perpetuate misinformation.
07:18
But back to the rat in the box. Basically, the box provided an observable stage to demonstrate
07:23
Skinner’s concept of reinforcement, which is anything that increases the behavior that
07:28
it follows. In other words, you push the lever, you get a snack, and then you want to keep
07:32
pushing the lever. But most rats aren’t going to push a lever
07:35
for no reason. I mean, there aren’t food-dispensing levers in a natural environment, so operant-conditioning
07:41
behavior requires shaping.
07:43
Maybe you give the rat a nibble of food each time it gets closer to the bar, then only
07:46
when it touches the bar, until little by little, in a series of successive approximations to
07:50
the desired behavior, you only reward them only when they do what you’re trying to
07:54
shape them to do. In everyday life, we’re all continually
07:57
reinforcing, shaping, and refining each other’s behaviors, both intentionally and accidentally.
08:02
We do this with both positive and negative reinforcement.
08:06
Positive reinforcement obviously strengthens responses by giving rewards after a desired
08:11
event, like the rat snack after a lever push, or getting a cookie when you say please.
08:15
Negative reinforcement is a little trickier. It’s what increases a behavior by taking
08:19
away an aversive or upsetting stimulus. Like, say, you get in your car and it does that
08:24
infernal beeping thing until you fasten your seatbelt. The car is reinforcing your seatbelt-wearing
08:29
by getting rid of that horrible beeping. And it’s good, because you should wear your
08:33
seatbelt. It’s important to recognize here that negative
08:35
reinforcement is NOT the same as punishment.
08:38
Punishment decreases a behavior either positively, by say, giving a speeding ticket, or negatively,
08:43
by taking away a driver’s license. But negative reinforcement removes the punishing
08:48
event to increase a behavior. So, painkillers negatively reinforce the behavior of swallowing
08:53
them by ending the headache.
08:55
So by now hopefully you’re getting the picture. There are things that we want and things that
08:58
we don’t want, and we can be taught by way of those impulses to behave certain ways.
09:03
But it’s worth pointing out that conditioning is way more complex than just the cookie and
09:07
the beeping car. For one thing ending annoyance or getting
09:10
a cookie, are types of primary reinforcers–you don’t have to learn that, they just make
09:15
innate biological sense. Beeping is annoying, cookies are delicious.
09:19
But there are other kinds of reinforcers that we only recognize after we learn to associate
09:23
them with primary reinforcers. Like, a paycheck is a conditioned reinforcer–we want money
09:29
because we need food and shelter, which are still the primary drivers.
09:32
Plus, just as there are different kinds of reinforcers, so are there various reinforcement
09:37
schedules. Like, those boxed rats were getting continuous reinforcement when they got a treat
09:41
every single time they hit that lever, so they picked it up pretty quickly.
09:45
But if one day the rat chow doesn’t come, that connection quickly dwindles, and the
09:49
rat stops hitting the lever. This is a process called extinction.
09:53
And it is important, because that’s how real life works. Outside of a Skinner box,
09:58
you’re not gonna get continuous reinforcement. All of life is a series of partial, or intermittent
10:03
reinforcements, that occur only sometimes. Learning under these conditions takes longer,
10:08
but it holds up better in the long run and is less susceptible to that extinction.
10:11
So, say a cafe gives out a free cup of coffee for every ten you buy, while another shop
10:16
pours a free double shots every Tuesday morning, and yet another has a free-coffee lottery
10:20
that customers win at random. These are all different kinds of intermittent reinforcement
10:25
techniques that get customers coming back for more.
10:28
Now, Pavlov, Watson, and Skinner’s ideas were definitely controversial — as well as
10:32
the whole scary-rat experiments. Plenty of folks disagreed with their insistence that
10:36
only external influences, and not internal thoughts and feelings, shaped behavior.
10:40
It was clear to many of the behaviorists’ rivals that our cognitive processes – our
10:45
thoughts, perceptions, feelings, memories – also influence the way we learn.
10:49
We’re going talk about how these other things factor into learning next week when we look
10:52
more at conditioning, cognition and observational learning — and yeah, also watch kids beat
10:59
the face iff blow-up dolls. Today you learned about how associative learning
11:03
works, the essentials of behaviorist theory, the basic components of classical and operant
11:07
conditioning, including positive and negative reinforcement, and reinforcement scheduling.
11:13
Thanks for watching this, especially to all of our Subbable subscribers, who make this
11:16
whole channel possible. If you’d like to sponsor an episode of Crash Course, or get
11:20
a special Laptop Decal, or even be animated into an upcoming episode, just go to Subbable.com.
11:26
This episode was written by Kathleen Yale, edited by Blake de Pastino, and our consultant
11:29
is Dr. Ranjit Bhagwat. Our director and editor is Nicholas Jenkins, the script supervisor
11:34
is Michael Aranda, who is also our sound designer, and the graphics team is Thought Café.
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
Leave a Reply
.