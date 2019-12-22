Intro to Psychology: Crash Course Psychology #1

—

What does Psychology mean? Where does it come from? Hank gives you a 10 minute intro to one of the more tricky sciences and talks about some of the big names in the development of the field. Welcome to Crash Course Psychology!!!

—



—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

That dream about the dinosaur in the leotard, those times that you said that thing that

00:04

you know you shouldn’t have said, or even that thing you didn’t even know you were gonna

00:08

say. The little cogs of your consciousness cranking away, making your life possible,

00:12

making society function, all of the things that you’re so glad you can do and all of

00:17

the ones that you wish you could stop doing. Excluding other human minds, your mind is

00:21

the most complicated piece of the universe that humans currently know about. The rules

00:25

that govern it are mysterious and elusive. Maybe our brains just aren’t complex enough

00:30

to understand themselves. But that’s not going to stop us from trying!

00:34

The word ‘psychology’ comes from the Latin for the “study of the soul.” And while its

00:38

formal definition has evolved over the last several decades, today we can safely call

00:43

it the science of behavior and mental processes. The term ‘psychology’ wasn’t coined until

00:48

around the turn of the sixteenth century, and the practice that we would actually call

00:51

science today wasn’t established until the mid-1800s. But of course, humans have always

00:56

been curious about themselves and what’s going on up here. Aristotle pondered the seed of

01:01

human consciousness and decided that it was in the heart, not the head — being, as we

01:05

have seen quite a lot here on Crash Course, absolutely and completely wrong.

01:09

Two thousand years ago, Chinese rulers conducted the world’s first psychological exams, requiring

01:14

public officials to take personality and intelligence tests. And in the late 800s, Persian doctor

01:19

Muhammad ibn Zakariya al-Rhazes, also known as Rhazes, was one of the first to describe

01:23

mental illness, and even treated patients in what was essentially a very early psych

01:28

ward in his Baghdad hospital.

01:30

From the efforts of those early thinkers up until today, the field of psychology has been

01:34

all about tackling some of the big questions: How can humans do horrible things like commit

01:38

genocide and torture other humans, and how come we know those things are horrible? Do

01:42

we have free will, or are we simply driven by our environment, biology, and non-conscious

01:47

influences? What is mental illness, and what can we do about it? And what is consciousness?

01:52

Or the notion of self? If I lose my awareness of myself, am I still human?

01:57

I DON’T KNOW!

01:57

But over the next 6 months, these are the questions that we’re gonna be exploring together:

02:01

how our brains work, how they can break, how they can be healed, why we behave the way

02:05

we do, even when we don’t want to, and what it means to be thinking and feeling and alive.

02:16

[Intro]

02:21

When hearing the word psychology, most people probably think of a therapist listening to

02:25

a patient unpacking the details of his day while reclining on a couch. Maybe that therapist

02:29

is wearing glasses, chewing on a cigar, stroking his whiskered chin.

02:33

Admit it! If you’re thinking about psychology, you’re probably picturing Freud.

02:37

Sigmund Freud was one of the most tremendously influential and controversial thinkers of

02:40

his time, maybe of all time. His theories helped build our views on childhood, personality,

02:46

dreams and sexuality. And his work fueled a legacy of both support and opposition.

02:50

His life was long and spanned an important swath of history from the American Civil War

02:54

to World War II. But like most great scientists, Freud developed his revolutionary ideas by

02:58

building on the work of others, and of course innovation in the field didn’t stop with him.

03:02

In truth, psychology is one of the most wildly diverse sciences in terms of the questions

03:07

it proposes, the methods it applies, and the different schools of thought and disciplines

03:11

it contains.

03:12

Perhaps more than any other science, psychology is just a big old integrated melting pot.

03:16

For instance, right around Freud’s time, there were a lot of different schools of thought

03:20

of about how the study of the human mind should be tackled. Mainly, there were the ideas of

03:25

structuralism, functionalism and psychoanalysis.

03:28

Scientific psychology got its start in 1879 in Germany when physician Wilhelm Wundt set

03:34

up the first psychology laboratory at the University of Leipzig just a few years after

03:38

publishing his Principles of Physiological Psychology, considered the first true psychology

03:44

textbook.

03:44

Wundt and his student Edward Bradford Titchener took cues from chemists and physicists and

03:49

argued that if those people could break down all matter into simple elements or structures,

03:54

why couldn’t they do the same for the brain?

03:56

They tried to understand the structures of consciousness by getting patients to look

04:01

inward, asking them how they felt when they watched the sun set, or smelled a coffee,

04:06

or licked a kitten, or whatever.

04:07

Titchener named this approach ‘structuralism’, but despite its rigid sounding name, it really

04:11

relied so much on introspection that it became too subjective. I mean, you may sense and

04:16

feel something different that I do, even if we lick the same kitten. Psychologists, of

04:20

course, can’t actually observe a patient’s inner thoughts or feelings, so ultimately,

04:25

the structuralist school of thought was fairly short-lived.

04:27

By contrast, American physician and philosopher William James proposed a different set of

04:32

questions, focusing on why we think and feel and smell and lick, or whatever. Basically,

04:38

he focused on the function of behavior. This approach, ‘functionalism’, was based on Charles

04:43

Darwin’s idea that adaptive behaviors are conserved throughout the evolutionary process.

04:47

James published his seminal book, The Principles of Psychology, in 1890, defining psychology

04:52

as the science of mental life, just as Freud was starting to flex his big brain.

04:58

Sigmund Freud began his medical career at a Viennese hospital, but in 1886, he started

05:02

his own practice, specializing in nervous disorders. During this time, Freud witnessed

05:07

his colleague Josef Breuer treat a patient called Anna O with a new talking cure. Basically,

05:13

he just let her talk about her symptoms. The more she talked and pulled up traumatic memories,

05:18

the more her symptoms were reduced. It was a breakthrough, and it changed Freud forever.

05:23

From then on, Freud encouraged his patients to talk freely about whatever came to mind,

05:28

to free associate. This technique provided the basis for his career, and an entire branch

05:33

of psychology.

05:34

In 1900 he published his book The Interpretation of Dreams, where he introduced his theory

05:39

of psychoanalysis. Now, you probably think of psychoanalysis as a treatment — the whole

05:44

patient on the couch scenario. And that’s definitely part of it. But Freud’s concept

05:48

was actually a lot more complex than that, and it was revolutionary.

05:52

A radical kernel of psychoanalysis was the theory that our personalities are shaped by

05:57

unconscious motives. Basically Freud suggested that we’re all profoundly affected by mental

06:02

processes that we’re not even aware of.

06:05

Now that sounds almost obvious to us now, but part of the genius of Freud’s theory was

06:09

that in 1900, it wasn’t obvious at all. The idea that our minds could be driven by something

06:14

that our minds themselves didn’t know about was hard to grasp. As hard as like, uhh, maybe

06:20

organisms evolving by natural selection. It was abstract, invisible, and there was something

06:25

about it that seemed irrational.

06:26

But the other important part of Freud’s theory was that the unconscious, literally the thing

06:30

below consciousness, was still discoverable. Even though you weren’t aware of it, you could

06:35

come to understand it through a therapeutic technique that used dreams, projections and

06:39

free association to root out repressed feelings and and gain self-insight.

06:44

So what Freud was really saying was that mental disorders could be healed through talk therapy

06:48

and self-discovery. And this was a really big breakthrough. Because prior to this, people

06:54

with mental illnesses would be confined to sanatoriums and at best given menial labor

06:58

to do and at worst, shackled to a bed frame.

07:01

After The Interpretations of Dreams, Freud went on to publish over 20 more books and

07:05

countless papers with an iconic cigar in hand all the while. He believed smoking helped

07:10

him think, but it also helped him get jaw cancer. During the last sixteen years of his

07:14

life, he underwent at least thirty painful operations while continuing to smoke.

07:19

By the late 1930s, the Nazis had taken over Austria, and Freud and his Jewish family narrowly

07:24

escaped to England. By September 1939, the pain in his cancerous jaw was too great and

07:29

a doctor friend assisted him in suicide through morphine injection. He was eighty-three.

07:34

Whether you love him or hate him – and make no mistake, plenty of people vehemently disagreed

07:38

with him – there is no question that Freud’s impact on psychology was monumental. While

07:43

competing theories in the young field of psychology either fell away or evolved into something

07:47

else, psychoanalysis remains an important concept and practice today.

07:51

The next big shake-up rolled in during the first half of the 20th century when behaviorism

07:55

gained a higher profile. Heavy hitters like Ivan Pavlov, John B. Watson, and B. F. Skinner

08:00

were key players here. They focused on the study of observable behavior. You may remember

08:05

Skinner as the dude who put rats and pigeons and babies in boxes and conditioned them to

08:10

perform certain behaviors. Right around when Freud escaped to England, Skinner published

08:14

his Behavior of Organisms, ushering in the era of behaviorism which remained all the

08:19

rage well into the 1960s.

08:21

The other major force at the time was, of course, Freud’s psychoanalysis, and its many

08:25

descendents collectively known as the psychodynamic theories. These focused on the importance

08:30

of early experiences in shaping the unconsciousness and how that process affects our thoughts,

08:35

feelings, behaviors, and personalities.

08:37

By the mid-20th century, other major forces in psychology were also brewing — schools

08:41

we’ll explore later in this course including humanist psychology, which focuses on nurturing

08:46

personal growth; cognitive science and neuroscience, all of which contributed their own unique

08:51

takes on the study of mind.

08:53

Today’s formal definition of psychology, the study of behavior and mental processes, is

08:57

a nice amalgamation that pulls from all these different schools of thought. It recognizes

09:02

the need for observing and recording behavior, whether that’s screaming, crying or playing

09:06

air saxophone to an imaginary audience, but it also gives credit to our mental processes:

09:11

what we think and feel and believe while we’re tearing it up on our invisible instruments.

09:15

Because again, the point I really want you to take home is that psychology is an integrative

09:20

science. Yes, folks still get grumpy and disagree plenty, but the essence of the discipline

09:24

has everything to do with creating different ways of asking interesting questions and attempting

09:29

to answer them through all kinds of data-gathering methods. The human mind is complicated. There

09:34

is no single way to effectively crack it open; it must be pried at from all sides.

09:40

Harvard astronomer Owen Gingerich has gazed into the distant horizon of space, and even

09:44

he has acknowledged that the human brain is by far the most complex physical object known

09:49

to us in the entire cosmos. And we all get to have one! Of our very own! Just knocking

09:55

around right up in here.

09:56

We here at Crash Course are really excited to spend the next several months delving into

09:59

the world of psychology — how it applies to our lives, our minds, and our hearts, and

10:04

how it deepens our understanding of each other, our world, and ourselves.

10:08

Thanks for watching this first lesson in Crash Course Psychology, and I’d like to especially

10:12

thank all of our Subbable subscribers, without whom we would literally not be able to do

10:17

this. Would you like a personalized signed Crash Course Chemistry Periodic Table, or

10:22

even to see yourself animated in one of our episodes? To find out about these and other

10:26

perks, go to Subbable.com/CrashCourse.

10:28

And thanks to our crew. This episode was written by Kathleen Yale and edited by Blake de Pastino.

10:33

Our psychology consultant is Dr. Ranjit Bhagwat, our director and editor is Nicholas Jenkins.

10:38

The script supervisor was Michael Aranda who was also our sound designer, and our graphic

10:42

team is Thought Cafe.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.