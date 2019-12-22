Intro to Psychology: Crash Course Psychology #1

—
What does Psychology mean? Where does it come from? Hank gives you a 10 minute intro to one of the more tricky sciences and talks about some of the big names in the development of the field. Welcome to Crash Course Psychology!!!
—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
That dream about the dinosaur in the leotard, those times that you said that thing that
00:04
you know you shouldn’t have said, or even that thing you didn’t even know you were gonna
00:08
say. The little cogs of your consciousness cranking away, making your life possible,
00:12
making society function, all of the things that you’re so glad you can do and all of
00:17
the ones that you wish you could stop doing. Excluding other human minds, your mind is
00:21
the most complicated piece of the universe that humans currently know about. The rules
00:25
that govern it are mysterious and elusive. Maybe our brains just aren’t complex enough
00:30
to understand themselves. But that’s not going to stop us from trying!
00:34
The word ‘psychology’ comes from the Latin for the “study of the soul.” And while its
00:38
formal definition has evolved over the last several decades, today we can safely call
00:43
it the science of behavior and mental processes. The term ‘psychology’ wasn’t coined until
00:48
around the turn of the sixteenth century, and the practice that we would actually call
00:51
science today wasn’t established until the mid-1800s. But of course, humans have always
00:56
been curious about themselves and what’s going on up here. Aristotle pondered the seed of
01:01
human consciousness and decided that it was in the heart, not the head — being, as we
01:05
have seen quite a lot here on Crash Course, absolutely and completely wrong.
01:09
Two thousand years ago, Chinese rulers conducted the world’s first psychological exams, requiring
01:14
public officials to take personality and intelligence tests. And in the late 800s, Persian doctor
01:19
Muhammad ibn Zakariya al-Rhazes, also known as Rhazes, was one of the first to describe
01:23
mental illness, and even treated patients in what was essentially a very early psych
01:28
ward in his Baghdad hospital.
01:30
From the efforts of those early thinkers up until today, the field of psychology has been
01:34
all about tackling some of the big questions: How can humans do horrible things like commit
01:38
genocide and torture other humans, and how come we know those things are horrible? Do
01:42
we have free will, or are we simply driven by our environment, biology, and non-conscious
01:47
influences? What is mental illness, and what can we do about it? And what is consciousness?
01:52
Or the notion of self? If I lose my awareness of myself, am I still human?
01:57
I DON’T KNOW!
01:57
But over the next 6 months, these are the questions that we’re gonna be exploring together:
02:01
how our brains work, how they can break, how they can be healed, why we behave the way
02:05
we do, even when we don’t want to, and what it means to be thinking and feeling and alive.
02:16
[Intro]
02:21
When hearing the word psychology, most people probably think of a therapist listening to
02:25
a patient unpacking the details of his day while reclining on a couch. Maybe that therapist
02:29
is wearing glasses, chewing on a cigar, stroking his whiskered chin.
02:33
Admit it! If you’re thinking about psychology, you’re probably picturing Freud.
02:37
Sigmund Freud was one of the most tremendously influential and controversial thinkers of
02:40
his time, maybe of all time. His theories helped build our views on childhood, personality,
02:46
dreams and sexuality. And his work fueled a legacy of both support and opposition.
02:50
His life was long and spanned an important swath of history from the American Civil War
02:54
to World War II. But like most great scientists, Freud developed his revolutionary ideas by
02:58
building on the work of others, and of course innovation in the field didn’t stop with him.
03:02
In truth, psychology is one of the most wildly diverse sciences in terms of the questions
03:07
it proposes, the methods it applies, and the different schools of thought and disciplines
03:11
it contains.
03:12
Perhaps more than any other science, psychology is just a big old integrated melting pot.
03:16
For instance, right around Freud’s time, there were a lot of different schools of thought
03:20
of about how the study of the human mind should be tackled. Mainly, there were the ideas of
03:25
structuralism, functionalism and psychoanalysis.
03:28
Scientific psychology got its start in 1879 in Germany when physician Wilhelm Wundt set
03:34
up the first psychology laboratory at the University of Leipzig just a few years after
03:38
publishing his Principles of Physiological Psychology, considered the first true psychology
03:44
textbook.
03:44
Wundt and his student Edward Bradford Titchener took cues from chemists and physicists and
03:49
argued that if those people could break down all matter into simple elements or structures,
03:54
why couldn’t they do the same for the brain?
03:56
They tried to understand the structures of consciousness by getting patients to look
04:01
inward, asking them how they felt when they watched the sun set, or smelled a coffee,
04:06
or licked a kitten, or whatever.
04:07
Titchener named this approach ‘structuralism’, but despite its rigid sounding name, it really
04:11
relied so much on introspection that it became too subjective. I mean, you may sense and
04:16
feel something different that I do, even if we lick the same kitten. Psychologists, of
04:20
course, can’t actually observe a patient’s inner thoughts or feelings, so ultimately,
04:25
the structuralist school of thought was fairly short-lived.
04:27
By contrast, American physician and philosopher William James proposed a different set of
04:32
questions, focusing on why we think and feel and smell and lick, or whatever. Basically,
04:38
he focused on the function of behavior. This approach, ‘functionalism’, was based on Charles
04:43
Darwin’s idea that adaptive behaviors are conserved throughout the evolutionary process.
04:47
James published his seminal book, The Principles of Psychology, in 1890, defining psychology
04:52
as the science of mental life, just as Freud was starting to flex his big brain.
04:58
Sigmund Freud began his medical career at a Viennese hospital, but in 1886, he started
05:02
his own practice, specializing in nervous disorders. During this time, Freud witnessed
05:07
his colleague Josef Breuer treat a patient called Anna O with a new talking cure. Basically,
05:13
he just let her talk about her symptoms. The more she talked and pulled up traumatic memories,
05:18
the more her symptoms were reduced. It was a breakthrough, and it changed Freud forever.
05:23
From then on, Freud encouraged his patients to talk freely about whatever came to mind,
05:28
to free associate. This technique provided the basis for his career, and an entire branch
05:33
of psychology.
05:34
In 1900 he published his book The Interpretation of Dreams, where he introduced his theory
05:39
of psychoanalysis. Now, you probably think of psychoanalysis as a treatment — the whole
05:44
patient on the couch scenario. And that’s definitely part of it. But Freud’s concept
05:48
was actually a lot more complex than that, and it was revolutionary.
05:52
A radical kernel of psychoanalysis was the theory that our personalities are shaped by
05:57
unconscious motives. Basically Freud suggested that we’re all profoundly affected by mental
06:02
processes that we’re not even aware of.
06:05
Now that sounds almost obvious to us now, but part of the genius of Freud’s theory was
06:09
that in 1900, it wasn’t obvious at all. The idea that our minds could be driven by something
06:14
that our minds themselves didn’t know about was hard to grasp. As hard as like, uhh, maybe
06:20
organisms evolving by natural selection. It was abstract, invisible, and there was something
06:25
about it that seemed irrational.
06:26
But the other important part of Freud’s theory was that the unconscious, literally the thing
06:30
below consciousness, was still discoverable. Even though you weren’t aware of it, you could
06:35
come to understand it through a therapeutic technique that used dreams, projections and
06:39
free association to root out repressed feelings and and gain self-insight.
06:44
So what Freud was really saying was that mental disorders could be healed through talk therapy
06:48
and self-discovery. And this was a really big breakthrough. Because prior to this, people
06:54
with mental illnesses would be confined to sanatoriums and at best given menial labor
06:58
to do and at worst, shackled to a bed frame.
07:01
After The Interpretations of Dreams, Freud went on to publish over 20 more books and
07:05
countless papers with an iconic cigar in hand all the while. He believed smoking helped
07:10
him think, but it also helped him get jaw cancer. During the last sixteen years of his
07:14
life, he underwent at least thirty painful operations while continuing to smoke.
07:19
By the late 1930s, the Nazis had taken over Austria, and Freud and his Jewish family narrowly
07:24
escaped to England. By September 1939, the pain in his cancerous jaw was too great and
07:29
a doctor friend assisted him in suicide through morphine injection. He was eighty-three.
07:34
Whether you love him or hate him – and make no mistake, plenty of people vehemently disagreed
07:38
with him – there is no question that Freud’s impact on psychology was monumental. While
07:43
competing theories in the young field of psychology either fell away or evolved into something
07:47
else, psychoanalysis remains an important concept and practice today.
07:51
The next big shake-up rolled in during the first half of the 20th century when behaviorism
07:55
gained a higher profile. Heavy hitters like Ivan Pavlov, John B. Watson, and B. F. Skinner
08:00
were key players here. They focused on the study of observable behavior. You may remember
08:05
Skinner as the dude who put rats and pigeons and babies in boxes and conditioned them to
08:10
perform certain behaviors. Right around when Freud escaped to England, Skinner published
08:14
his Behavior of Organisms, ushering in the era of behaviorism which remained all the
08:19
rage well into the 1960s.
08:21
The other major force at the time was, of course, Freud’s psychoanalysis, and its many
08:25
descendents collectively known as the psychodynamic theories. These focused on the importance
08:30
of early experiences in shaping the unconsciousness and how that process affects our thoughts,
08:35
feelings, behaviors, and personalities.
08:37
By the mid-20th century, other major forces in psychology were also brewing — schools
08:41
we’ll explore later in this course including humanist psychology, which focuses on nurturing
08:46
personal growth; cognitive science and neuroscience, all of which contributed their own unique
08:51
takes on the study of mind.
08:53
Today’s formal definition of psychology, the study of behavior and mental processes, is
08:57
a nice amalgamation that pulls from all these different schools of thought. It recognizes
09:02
the need for observing and recording behavior, whether that’s screaming, crying or playing
09:06
air saxophone to an imaginary audience, but it also gives credit to our mental processes:
09:11
what we think and feel and believe while we’re tearing it up on our invisible instruments.
09:15
Because again, the point I really want you to take home is that psychology is an integrative
09:20
science. Yes, folks still get grumpy and disagree plenty, but the essence of the discipline
09:24
has everything to do with creating different ways of asking interesting questions and attempting
09:29
to answer them through all kinds of data-gathering methods. The human mind is complicated. There
09:34
is no single way to effectively crack it open; it must be pried at from all sides.
09:40
Harvard astronomer Owen Gingerich has gazed into the distant horizon of space, and even
09:44
he has acknowledged that the human brain is by far the most complex physical object known
09:49
to us in the entire cosmos. And we all get to have one! Of our very own! Just knocking
09:55
around right up in here.
09:56
We here at Crash Course are really excited to spend the next several months delving into
09:59
the world of psychology — how it applies to our lives, our minds, and our hearts, and
10:04
how it deepens our understanding of each other, our world, and ourselves.
10:08
Thanks for watching this first lesson in Crash Course Psychology, and I’d like to especially
10:12
thank all of our Subbable subscribers, without whom we would literally not be able to do
10:17
this. Would you like a personalized signed Crash Course Chemistry Periodic Table, or
10:22
even to see yourself animated in one of our episodes? To find out about these and other
10:26
perks, go to Subbable.com/CrashCourse.
10:28
And thanks to our crew. This episode was written by Kathleen Yale and edited by Blake de Pastino.
10:33
Our psychology consultant is Dr. Ranjit Bhagwat, our director and editor is Nicholas Jenkins.
10:38
The script supervisor was Michael Aranda who was also our sound designer, and our graphic
10:42
team is Thought Cafe.
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
Leave a Reply
.