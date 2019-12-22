Intro to Psychology: Crash Course Psychology #1

Get Daily Email
What does Psychology mean? Where does it come from? Hank gives you a 10 minute intro to one of the more tricky sciences and talks about some of the big names in the development of the field. Welcome to Crash Course Psychology!!!


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
That dream about the dinosaur in the leotard, those times that you said that thing that
00:04
you know you shouldn’t have said, or even that thing you didn’t even know you were gonna
00:08
say. The little cogs of your consciousness cranking away, making your life possible,
00:12
making society function, all of the things that you’re so glad you can do and all of
00:17
the ones that you wish you could stop doing. Excluding other human minds, your mind is
00:21
the most complicated piece of the universe that humans currently know about. The rules
00:25
that govern it are mysterious and elusive. Maybe our brains just aren’t complex enough
00:30
to understand themselves. But that’s not going to stop us from trying!
00:34
The word ‘psychology’ comes from the Latin for the “study of the soul.” And while its
00:38
formal definition has evolved over the last several decades, today we can safely call
00:43
it the science of behavior and mental processes. The term ‘psychology’ wasn’t coined until
00:48
around the turn of the sixteenth century, and the practice that we would actually call
00:51
science today wasn’t established until the mid-1800s. But of course, humans have always
00:56
been curious about themselves and what’s going on up here. Aristotle pondered the seed of
01:01
human consciousness and decided that it was in the heart, not the head — being, as we
01:05
have seen quite a lot here on Crash Course, absolutely and completely wrong.
01:09
Two thousand years ago, Chinese rulers conducted the world’s first psychological exams, requiring
01:14
public officials to take personality and intelligence tests. And in the late 800s, Persian doctor
01:19
Muhammad ibn Zakariya al-Rhazes, also known as Rhazes, was one of the first to describe
01:23
mental illness, and even treated patients in what was essentially a very early psych
01:28
ward in his Baghdad hospital.
01:30
From the efforts of those early thinkers up until today, the field of psychology has been
01:34
all about tackling some of the big questions: How can humans do horrible things like commit
01:38
genocide and torture other humans, and how come we know those things are horrible? Do
01:42
we have free will, or are we simply driven by our environment, biology, and non-conscious
01:47
influences? What is mental illness, and what can we do about it? And what is consciousness?
01:52
Or the notion of self? If I lose my awareness of myself, am I still human?
01:57
I DON’T KNOW!
01:57
But over the next 6 months, these are the questions that we’re gonna be exploring together:
02:01
how our brains work, how they can break, how they can be healed, why we behave the way
02:05
we do, even when we don’t want to, and what it means to be thinking and feeling and alive.
02:16
[Intro]
02:21
When hearing the word psychology, most people probably think of a therapist listening to
02:25
a patient unpacking the details of his day while reclining on a couch. Maybe that therapist
02:29
is wearing glasses, chewing on a cigar, stroking his whiskered chin.
02:33
Admit it! If you’re thinking about psychology, you’re probably picturing Freud.
02:37
Sigmund Freud was one of the most tremendously influential and controversial thinkers of
02:40
his time, maybe of all time. His theories helped build our views on childhood, personality,
02:46
dreams and sexuality. And his work fueled a legacy of both support and opposition.
02:50
His life was long and spanned an important swath of history from the American Civil War
02:54
to World War II. But like most great scientists, Freud developed his revolutionary ideas by
02:58
building on the work of others, and of course innovation in the field didn’t stop with him.
03:02
In truth, psychology is one of the most wildly diverse sciences in terms of the questions
03:07
it proposes, the methods it applies, and the different schools of thought and disciplines
03:11
it contains.
03:12
Perhaps more than any other science, psychology is just a big old integrated melting pot.
03:16
For instance, right around Freud’s time, there were a lot of different schools of thought
03:20
of about how the study of the human mind should be tackled. Mainly, there were the ideas of
03:25
structuralism, functionalism and psychoanalysis.
03:28
Scientific psychology got its start in 1879 in Germany when physician Wilhelm Wundt set
03:34
up the first psychology laboratory at the University of Leipzig just a few years after
03:38
publishing his Principles of Physiological Psychology, considered the first true psychology
03:44
textbook.
03:44
Wundt and his student Edward Bradford Titchener took cues from chemists and physicists and
03:49
argued that if those people could break down all matter into simple elements or structures,
03:54
why couldn’t they do the same for the brain?
03:56
They tried to understand the structures of consciousness by getting patients to look
04:01
inward, asking them how they felt when they watched the sun set, or smelled a coffee,
04:06
or licked a kitten, or whatever.
04:07
Titchener named this approach ‘structuralism’, but despite its rigid sounding name, it really
04:11
relied so much on introspection that it became too subjective. I mean, you may sense and
04:16
feel something different that I do, even if we lick the same kitten. Psychologists, of
04:20
course, can’t actually observe a patient’s inner thoughts or feelings, so ultimately,
04:25
the structuralist school of thought was fairly short-lived.
04:27
By contrast, American physician and philosopher William James proposed a different set of
04:32
questions, focusing on why we think and feel and smell and lick, or whatever. Basically,
04:38
he focused on the function of behavior. This approach, ‘functionalism’, was based on Charles
04:43
Darwin’s idea that adaptive behaviors are conserved throughout the evolutionary process.
04:47
James published his seminal book, The Principles of Psychology, in 1890, defining psychology
04:52
as the science of mental life, just as Freud was starting to flex his big brain.
04:58
Sigmund Freud began his medical career at a Viennese hospital, but in 1886, he started
05:02
his own practice, specializing in nervous disorders. During this time, Freud witnessed
05:07
his colleague Josef Breuer treat a patient called Anna O with a new talking cure. Basically,
05:13
he just let her talk about her symptoms. The more she talked and pulled up traumatic memories,
05:18
the more her symptoms were reduced. It was a breakthrough, and it changed Freud forever.
05:23
From then on, Freud encouraged his patients to talk freely about whatever came to mind,
05:28
to free associate. This technique provided the basis for his career, and an entire branch
05:33
of psychology.
05:34
In 1900 he published his book The Interpretation of Dreams, where he introduced his theory
05:39
of psychoanalysis. Now, you probably think of psychoanalysis as a treatment — the whole
05:44
patient on the couch scenario. And that’s definitely part of it. But Freud’s concept
05:48
was actually a lot more complex than that, and it was revolutionary.
05:52
A radical kernel of psychoanalysis was the theory that our personalities are shaped by
05:57
unconscious motives. Basically Freud suggested that we’re all profoundly affected by mental
06:02
processes that we’re not even aware of.
06:05
Now that sounds almost obvious to us now, but part of the genius of Freud’s theory was
06:09
that in 1900, it wasn’t obvious at all. The idea that our minds could be driven by something
06:14
that our minds themselves didn’t know about was hard to grasp. As hard as like, uhh, maybe
06:20
organisms evolving by natural selection. It was abstract, invisible, and there was something
06:25
about it that seemed irrational.
06:26
But the other important part of Freud’s theory was that the unconscious, literally the thing
06:30
below consciousness, was still discoverable. Even though you weren’t aware of it, you could
06:35
come to understand it through a therapeutic technique that used dreams, projections and
06:39
free association to root out repressed feelings and and gain self-insight.
06:44
So what Freud was really saying was that mental disorders could be healed through talk therapy
06:48
and self-discovery. And this was a really big breakthrough. Because prior to this, people
06:54
with mental illnesses would be confined to sanatoriums and at best given menial labor
06:58
to do and at worst, shackled to a bed frame.
07:01
After The Interpretations of Dreams, Freud went on to publish over 20 more books and
07:05
countless papers with an iconic cigar in hand all the while. He believed smoking helped
07:10
him think, but it also helped him get jaw cancer. During the last sixteen years of his
07:14
life, he underwent at least thirty painful operations while continuing to smoke.
07:19
By the late 1930s, the Nazis had taken over Austria, and Freud and his Jewish family narrowly
07:24
escaped to England. By September 1939, the pain in his cancerous jaw was too great and
07:29
a doctor friend assisted him in suicide through morphine injection. He was eighty-three.
07:34
Whether you love him or hate him – and make no mistake, plenty of people vehemently disagreed
07:38
with him – there is no question that Freud’s impact on psychology was monumental. While
07:43
competing theories in the young field of psychology either fell away or evolved into something
07:47
else, psychoanalysis remains an important concept and practice today.
07:51
The next big shake-up rolled in during the first half of the 20th century when behaviorism
07:55
gained a higher profile. Heavy hitters like Ivan Pavlov, John B. Watson, and B. F. Skinner
08:00
were key players here. They focused on the study of observable behavior. You may remember
08:05
Skinner as the dude who put rats and pigeons and babies in boxes and conditioned them to
08:10
perform certain behaviors. Right around when Freud escaped to England, Skinner published
08:14
his Behavior of Organisms, ushering in the era of behaviorism which remained all the
08:19
rage well into the 1960s.
08:21
The other major force at the time was, of course, Freud’s psychoanalysis, and its many
08:25
descendents collectively known as the psychodynamic theories. These focused on the importance
08:30
of early experiences in shaping the unconsciousness and how that process affects our thoughts,
08:35
feelings, behaviors, and personalities.
08:37
By the mid-20th century, other major forces in psychology were also brewing — schools
08:41
we’ll explore later in this course including humanist psychology, which focuses on nurturing
08:46
personal growth; cognitive science and neuroscience, all of which contributed their own unique
08:51
takes on the study of mind.
08:53
Today’s formal definition of psychology, the study of behavior and mental processes, is
08:57
a nice amalgamation that pulls from all these different schools of thought. It recognizes
09:02
the need for observing and recording behavior, whether that’s screaming, crying or playing
09:06
air saxophone to an imaginary audience, but it also gives credit to our mental processes:
09:11
what we think and feel and believe while we’re tearing it up on our invisible instruments.
09:15
Because again, the point I really want you to take home is that psychology is an integrative
09:20
science. Yes, folks still get grumpy and disagree plenty, but the essence of the discipline
09:24
has everything to do with creating different ways of asking interesting questions and attempting
09:29
to answer them through all kinds of data-gathering methods. The human mind is complicated. There
09:34
is no single way to effectively crack it open; it must be pried at from all sides.
09:40
Harvard astronomer Owen Gingerich has gazed into the distant horizon of space, and even
09:44
he has acknowledged that the human brain is by far the most complex physical object known
09:49
to us in the entire cosmos. And we all get to have one! Of our very own! Just knocking
09:55
around right up in here.
09:56
We here at Crash Course are really excited to spend the next several months delving into
09:59
the world of psychology — how it applies to our lives, our minds, and our hearts, and
10:04
how it deepens our understanding of each other, our world, and ourselves.
10:08
Thanks for watching this first lesson in Crash Course Psychology, and I’d like to especially
10:12
thank all of our Subbable subscribers, without whom we would literally not be able to do
10:17
this. Would you like a personalized signed Crash Course Chemistry Periodic Table, or
10:22
even to see yourself animated in one of our episodes? To find out about these and other
10:26
perks, go to Subbable.com/CrashCourse.
10:28
And thanks to our crew. This episode was written by Kathleen Yale and edited by Blake de Pastino.
10:33
Our psychology consultant is Dr. Ranjit Bhagwat, our director and editor is Nicholas Jenkins.
10:38
The script supervisor was Michael Aranda who was also our sound designer, and our graphic
10:42
team is Thought Cafe.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Crash Course

Tons of awesome courses in one awesome channel! Nicole Sweeney teaches you sociology, Carrie Anne Philbin teaches you computer science, Craig Benzine teaches film history, and Mike Rugnetta is teaching mythology!

Check out the playlists for past courses in physics, philosophy, games, economics, U.S. government and politics, astronomy, anatomy & physiology, world history, biology, literature, ecology, chemistry, psychology, and U.S. history.

Help support Crash Course at Patreon.com/CrashCourse.
Follow us on Twitter @TheCrashCourse and Facebook. See our videos on YouTube.

