Jimmy Fallon, Jay Leno, Regis and Kelly, Rachael Ray, and Rainn Wilson (SoulPancake Book)

Rainn Wilson discusses the SoulPancake Book.

00:01

alright y’all know my first guess from

00:05

this Emmy nominated role is Dwight

00:07

Schrute on NBC’s hit comedy the office

00:09

is on Thursdays at 9:00 it’s new book

00:10

soul pancake soul pancake soul pancake

00:13

call soul pancake a lot of interesting

00:16

questions in this book in his the Answer

00:18

Man Rainn Wilson

00:30

SoulPancake is it’s not a comedy book

00:34

it’s based on a website that some

00:36

friends and I of mine started coastal

00:38

pancake calm and it’s kind of inspired

00:40

by that and I just when I got well known

00:43

for the office I just wanted to create

00:45

something really positive on the

00:47

Internet you know there’s so much crap

00:48

out there is a crap on the church so

00:53

this is I wanted to make something

00:54

really uplifting and positive and this

00:56

is this blends philosophy creativity and

00:59

spirituality

