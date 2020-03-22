Jimmy Fallon, Jay Leno, Regis and Kelly, Rachael Ray, and Rainn Wilson (SoulPancake Book)

—
Regis and Kelly, Rachael Ray, Jimmy Fallon, and Jay Leno gush about the SoulPancake Book.
alright y’all know my first guess from
this Emmy nominated role is Dwight
Schrute on NBC’s hit comedy the office
is on Thursdays at 9:00 it’s new book
soul pancake soul pancake soul pancake
call soul pancake a lot of interesting
questions in this book in his the Answer
Man Rainn Wilson
SoulPancake is it’s not a comedy book
it’s based on a website that some
friends and I of mine started coastal
pancake calm and it’s kind of inspired
by that and I just when I got well known
for the office I just wanted to create
something really positive on the
Internet you know there’s so much crap
out there is a crap on the church so
this is I wanted to make something
really uplifting and positive and this
is this blends philosophy creativity and
spirituality
