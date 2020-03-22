Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Learning / Jimmy Fallon, Jay Leno, Regis and Kelly, Rachael Ray, and Rainn Wilson (SoulPancake Book)

Jimmy Fallon, Jay Leno, Regis and Kelly, Rachael Ray, and Rainn Wilson (SoulPancake Book)

by Leave a Comment


Regis and Kelly, Rachael Ray, Jimmy Fallon, and Jay Leno gush about the SoulPancake Book.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:01
alright y’all know my first guess from
00:05
this Emmy nominated role is Dwight
00:07
Schrute on NBC’s hit comedy the office
00:09
is on Thursdays at 9:00 it’s new book
00:10
soul pancake soul pancake soul pancake
00:13
call soul pancake a lot of interesting
00:16
questions in this book in his the Answer
00:18
Man Rainn Wilson
00:30
SoulPancake is it’s not a comedy book
00:34
it’s based on a website that some
00:36
friends and I of mine started coastal
00:38
pancake calm and it’s kind of inspired
00:40
by that and I just when I got well known
00:43
for the office I just wanted to create
00:45
something really positive on the
00:47
Internet you know there’s so much crap
00:48
out there is a crap on the church so
00:53
this is I wanted to make something
00:54
really uplifting and positive and this
00:56
is this blends philosophy creativity and
00:59
spirituality


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Soul Pancake

We love to connect with YOU, no matter what language you speak. Help SoulPancake create captions in your language by clicking here:
http://bit.ly/27FqhGH

▃ ▅ ▆ SUBSCRIBE to SoulPancake ▆ ▅ ▃
http://bitly.com/SoulPancakeSubscribe

THE SPOONFUL, our weekly dose of good stuff from across the web: http://ow.ly/t7K7p

MERCH STORE: http://bit.ly/soulpancakeshop
Buy our BOOK: http://book.soulpancake.com

Follow us on FACEBOOK: http://facebook.com/soulpancake
TWEET us at: http://twitter.com/soulpancake
Visit our WEBSITE: http://soulpancake.com

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.