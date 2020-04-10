Get Daily Email
John Amaechi on Ann Coulter's Anti-gay Slur

John Amaechi on Ann Coulter’s Anti-gay Slur

by Leave a Comment


Human Rights Campaign Coming Out Project Spokesperson John Amaechi speaks out against Ann Coulter’s use of an anti-gay slur at the Conservtive Political Action Committee meeting on March 2, 2007.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:02
hello I’m John Amaechi a spokesman for
00:05
the Human Rights Campaign coming out
00:06
project yesterday an Coulter in a speech
00:09
before the conservative political action
00:10
committee used the f-word that has long
00:12
been used as a hateful and harmful slur
00:14
against gay people I have worked as a
00:16
youth mentor since I was in college and
00:18
in the week since I publicly came out
00:20
I’ve heard from young people from all
00:21
over the globe coming out and living
00:24
openly can be challenging and that
00:26
challenge only grows when people like
00:27
Ann Coulter mockingly use slurs for a
00:29
cheap laugh words have power and this
00:33
word in particular has a ricochet effect
00:34
as it in Boldin’s bullies in the
00:36
schoolyard in the workplace and on the
00:38
streets and it tells them that this kind
00:40
of hate speech is okay
00:42
Ann Coulter knows better yet continues
00:45
to disparage the GLBT community those in
00:48
the room with her yesterday would do
00:49
well to speak out loudly against her
00:50
remarks and more importantly her
00:52
sentiment and send a message that
00:54
harmful slurs never have a place in the
00:56
public discourse

Previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign is organized and will be operated for the promotion of the social welfare of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. By inspiring and engaging individuals and communities, HRC strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ people and realize a world that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is organized for the charitable and educational purposes of promoting public education and welfare for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. HRC Foundation envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

The Human Rights Campaign envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

