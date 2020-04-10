John Amaechi on Ann Coulter’s Anti-gay Slur

—

Human Rights Campaign Coming Out Project Spokesperson John Amaechi speaks out against Ann Coulter’s use of an anti-gay slur at the Conservtive Political Action Committee meeting on March 2, 2007.

—

—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:02

hello I’m John Amaechi a spokesman for

00:05

the Human Rights Campaign coming out

00:06

project yesterday an Coulter in a speech

00:09

before the conservative political action

00:10

committee used the f-word that has long

00:12

been used as a hateful and harmful slur

00:14

against gay people I have worked as a

00:16

youth mentor since I was in college and

00:18

in the week since I publicly came out

00:20

I’ve heard from young people from all

00:21

over the globe coming out and living

00:24

openly can be challenging and that

00:26

challenge only grows when people like

00:27

Ann Coulter mockingly use slurs for a

00:29

cheap laugh words have power and this

00:33

word in particular has a ricochet effect

00:34

as it in Boldin’s bullies in the

00:36

schoolyard in the workplace and on the

00:38

streets and it tells them that this kind

00:40

of hate speech is okay

00:42

Ann Coulter knows better yet continues

00:45

to disparage the GLBT community those in

00:48

the room with her yesterday would do

00:49

well to speak out loudly against her

00:50

remarks and more importantly her

00:52

sentiment and send a message that

00:54

harmful slurs never have a place in the

00:56

public discourse

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video