John Amaechi on Ann Coulter’s Anti-gay Slur

Human Rights Campaign Coming Out Project Spokesperson John Amaechi speaks out against Ann Coulter’s use of an anti-gay slur at the Conservtive Political Action Committee meeting on March 2, 2007.
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:02
hello I’m John Amaechi a spokesman for
00:05
the Human Rights Campaign coming out
00:06
project yesterday an Coulter in a speech
00:09
before the conservative political action
00:10
committee used the f-word that has long
00:12
been used as a hateful and harmful slur
00:14
against gay people I have worked as a
00:16
youth mentor since I was in college and
00:18
in the week since I publicly came out
00:20
I’ve heard from young people from all
00:21
over the globe coming out and living
00:24
openly can be challenging and that
00:26
challenge only grows when people like
00:27
Ann Coulter mockingly use slurs for a
00:29
cheap laugh words have power and this
00:33
word in particular has a ricochet effect
00:34
as it in Boldin’s bullies in the
00:36
schoolyard in the workplace and on the
00:38
streets and it tells them that this kind
00:40
of hate speech is okay
00:42
Ann Coulter knows better yet continues
00:45
to disparage the GLBT community those in
00:48
the room with her yesterday would do
00:49
well to speak out loudly against her
00:50
remarks and more importantly her
00:52
sentiment and send a message that
00:54
harmful slurs never have a place in the
00:56
public discourse
Previously published on YouTube.
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
