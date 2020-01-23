Let’s Talk About Sex: Crash Course Psychology #27

—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
People have been having sex and writing songs about it and carving statues of it and changing
00:05
fashion for it since the dawn of humanity, but it wasn’t until fairly recently in the
00:09
1940s that serious Western scientific study of sex began. And by most accounts you can
00:14
thank one guy for that: Alfred Kinsey.
00:17
Kinsey was born in 1894 in New Jersey, to poor strict Methodist parents. He studied
00:23
etymology in college, graduated with degrees in biology and psychology before heading to
00:27
Harvard. His doctoral thesis was on the genealogy of Gall wasps, a subject he tackled with intensity;
00:33
meticulously collecting over five million samples, measuring hundreds of thousands of
00:38
specimens.
00:39
And wasps are interesting and everything, but Kinsey’s interests drifted toward human
00:43
sexuality and his research in Indiana University paved the way for decades of study into sex.
00:49
He surveyed thousands of men and women about their sexual habits and histories, and found
00:53
all sorts of interesting things related to sexual preferences, masturbation, orgasms,
00:57
and pre-marital sex. He established the “Kinsey scale” indicating degrees of sexual orientation)
01:02
and went on to write the seminal texts on sexual behavior in the human male and female
01:07
respectively.
01:08
Like many researchers of human behavior, Kinsey and his colleagues were – and in some ways
01:13
still are – pretty controversial. But he definitely succeeded in two very important tasks. One:
01:18
he was an early adopter of a scientific approach to studying sex, and two: he showed that the
01:23
popular perception of what people do and don’t do sexually, versus what people actually do
01:29
and feel, was often very different.
01:31
Since then we’ve seen innumerable sex-related studies examining the physiological and psychological
01:36
and social elements of sex.
01:38
And, there’s a whole lot of lingering misinformation and judging morality swirling around the subject
01:43
of sex. It can be a tricky topic for sure but we are here to clear some things up. It’s
01:48
the entire purpose of life so there’s no reason to blush.
01:57
So. Sex.
02:04
That one little word has complicated so many lives. The desire for or lack of sex has spawned
02:10
poetry and made babies and transmitted diseases and cost money and driven people batty and
02:14
kept late-night cable in business.
02:17
Even the word itself can mean many different things.
02:19
First we’ve got the verb kind of sex, the physical process of engaging in sexual acts
02:24
and intercourse, which, probably I don’t need to describe to you.
02:27
Then we’ve got the biological definition, having to do with the anatomical parts that
02:30
go with the designations of male or female or intersex – those who were born with the
02:35
reproductive parts that don’t fall into the predominant definitions of male or female.
02:38
And these are quite separate from gender, or an individual’s sense of identifying as
02:43
male or female or another gender identity regardless of how that corresponds with their
02:48
actual reproductive plumbing. For transgender people, for instance, gender identity typically
02:52
doesn’t match biological sex.
02:54
And remember that gender identity is completely different from sexual orientation, which we’ll
02:58
talk about in a minute.
02:59
So beyond definitions, we have the physiological and psychological aspects of sex.
03:04
Let’s start with the physiological, and with that, Masters and Johnson.
03:08
In the late 1950’s and 60’s, American gynecologists Williams Masters, and his collaborator and
03:13
future wife, sexologist Virginia Johnson, did something no researchers had ever done
03:18
before. They invited nearly 700 male and female volunteers, many of them sex workers, to come
03:23
into their lab and get it on, either alone or with their partners.
03:27
Their aim? To record the body’s physiological response to sex. This involved wearing a whole
03:32
lot of wires and heart monitors and such, and is probably about as sexy as it sounds.
03:38
All the volunteers had to be willing and able to show arousal and be capable of orgasm.
03:42
And over the years, Masters and Johnson recorded more than ten thousand “sexual cycles”. The
03:47
main thing they documented was that a complete sexual response cycle involved four distinct
03:52
stages – excitement, plateau, orgasm, and resolution – which Masters and Johnson maintained
03:58
happened in a linear way, one after the other.
04:01
In the excitement phase, things are gettin’ goin’, blood is rushing to all the necessary
04:06
places, genital areas are becoming engorged and secreting lubricant. Next comes the plateau
04:10
phase. Pulse, blood pressure, and breathing rates keep increasing and genitals are becoming
04:15
fully engorged. The penis is often secreting pre-ejaculate as vaginal secretions increase
04:20
until the big event orgasm during which muscles all over the body contract and breathing and
04:26
pulse rates hit their peak.
04:27
Of course, a biological male orgasm typically releases sperm that may lead to fertilization,
04:32
depending on the situation, but female arousal and orgasm also help facilitate conception,
04:37
again depending on the situation as those muscle contractions and lubrication help draw
04:41
up and retain sperm in the uterus.
04:43
Finally, the body comes back down to its normal state of affairs during the resolution phase.
04:48
It’s during this phase that biosex males enter a refractory period during which they’re unable
04:52
to orgasm again for a few minutes to a day or more whereas biological females refractory
04:57
period is very short in comparison.
04:59
While the four stage model of sexual response is still taught today, some have criticized
05:04
both its rigid linear setup, arguing that things don’t always work so tidily in the
05:09
bedroom, and it’s insistence in including orgasm which doesn’t happen for everyone all
05:13
the time. Others also question the model’s clinical focus on only physiological factors
05:17
arguing the cultural attitudes, psychological and relationship factors, and other external
05:22
details should also be considered when looking at sexual response.
05:26
I’ll get back to that in a minute, but before we move on to the psychology of sex, we got
05:30
to talk about hormones.
05:31
You remember hormones, those chemical messengers brewed up by the endocrine system that travel
05:35
through the bloodstream and regulate all sorts of physiological and behavioral activities
05:39
from growth to digestion to sleep to sex.
05:42
Our sex hormones serve two major purposes. One, they direct the physical development
05:47
of biological sex characteristics, and two, they help activate sexual behavior.
05:52
Estrogens like estradiol contribute to female sex characteristics and are secreted in greater
05:56
amounts by females than males and while all humans make testosterone, it’s the predominate
06:01
sex hormone for males, stimulating the growth and development of male sex characteristics.
06:05
Now most female mammals become sexually receptive when their estrogens peak during ovulation,
06:11
but it doesn’t really work that way for humans. Our hormones are more loosely related to sexual
06:15
behavior, although studies have found that in general female’s sexual desire spikes slightly
06:20
around ovulation, when woman are most fertile and males can also be affected by this spike,
06:26
responding with higher levels of testosterone when ovulating women are around.
06:29
But these short term changes hardly compare to the larger more major hormonal shifts that
06:35
occur throughout a life time.
06:36
Puberty, for one, tends to get everyone a lot more hot and bothered and interested in
06:40
dating and gazing at posters of their favorite celebrity crushes and later in life, as sex
06:46
hormone production normally decreases, our amorous urges and endeavors tend to decrease
06:50
as well.
06:51
Age affects our libido. But in the end you might think of sex hormones as fuel for your
06:56
sexual engine, and while an engine can’t run on a totally empty tank, it also won’t run
07:02
any better or worse on a full tank versus a half tank. We need our sex hormones, but
07:06
we also need the right psychological stimuli to turn us on and keep us going sexually.
07:12
So, finally, let’s look at some of these psychological aspects of sex. First, there are the very
07:18
important social and cultural influences. Things like your families, your societies,
07:23
your religions, and your personal values. Does your community view sex merely as the
07:27
means for reproduction or can it be fun too? What are the views on premarital sex, and
07:31
homosexuality, showing some skin or kissing in public?
07:34
Then there are the influences of external stimuli. In western society, we’re constantly
07:38
bombarded with sexually charged content from movies and TV to advertisements, R&B; slow
07:44
jams, and Victoria Secret catalogs. And constantly looking at images of things that you find
07:49
extremely attractive can lead to folks viewing more average people, even their own partners,
07:54
as being less attractive.
07:55
But our sexual desire is also fueled by internal stimuli. Our imagination and memories and
08:01
fantasies. According to plenty of studies, at least 95% of people fantasize about sex
08:05
at some point. The thing you need to keep in mind is that none of these factors work
08:08
independently of each other. How we respond to both external and internal stimuli can
08:13
be really heavily influenced by social and cultural factors, and that is where a lot
08:18
of the thinking and studying of sex has gotten really complicated.
08:22
Human judgment and morality is often entangled with sex and desire and sadly, a lot of people
08:27
have been made to feel miserable for liking certain things or being attracted to certain
08:32
people. There’s also just been a lot of misinformation out there. For ages, a lot of folks believed
08:36
that masturbation could make you go blind, become mentally ill, or kill the neighborhood
08:41
kittens. It doesn’t do that.
08:43
And as I know, you’re thinking right now one area of sexuality has been needlessly associated
08:48
with conflict, fear, and shame in many cultures is sexual orientation.
08:52
For our purposes, sexual orientation can be defined as a relatively enduring physical
08:56
or romantic attraction to another person. Heterosexual, homosexual, and bisexual are
09:00
all types of sexual orientation. And although the field once stigmatized non-heterosexual
09:04
orientations, we now know that homosexuality and bisexuality are in no way related to mental
09:10
health.
09:10
Psychologists are also beginning to look more in depth at other sexual orientations. For
09:14
instance, Asexuality or nonsexuality, where no sexual attraction of any kind is experienced.
09:19
In any case, whether a culture itself is friendly to or tyrannical against any of these orientations,
09:25
all types prevail. Sexual orientation is neither chosen nor changed.
09:30
So, what might cause these differences? Hopefully you already know this but it’s worth repeating.
09:34
There’s no evidence that sexual orientation is determined by things like dominating mother
09:38
or passive father or sex hormone levels in your adult body or your history of childhood
09:43
abuse or whether your parents were gay or straight. In other words, decades of research
09:47
have led most researchers to believed that once you’re born, there are no clear environmental
09:52
factors that influence your sexual orientation.
09:55
And there’s been a lot of research into possible biological components of sexual orientation,
09:59
like genetics, brain anatomy, prenatal conditions, or other things. It’s also important to know
10:04
that we’re far from understanding sexual orientation on a purely biological level. If anything,
10:09
the evidence we’ve got simply strengthens the idea that sexual orientation isn’t choice,
10:13
but rather a naturally varying occurrence among human beings, like height.
10:17
So.
10:17
After all this talk about sex, perhaps you’re wondering why we do it at all. I mean, it
10:22
feels good obviously. But the biggest function of sex goes beyond pure pleasure. In fact,
10:27
sexual intimacy serves many of life’s most basic purposes: some times procreation, but
10:31
also stress reduction, maintaining healthy relationships, social bonding, and the expression
10:36
of love, and overall fulfillment.
10:37
People say he brain is the most significant sex organ for a reason. And intimacy is often
10:42
its own reward.
10:43
Today, you learned about Alfred Kinsey’s ground breaking sex surveys, the differences between
10:47
how we define biological sex and gender identity, and about Masters and Johnson’s four-part
10:52
sexual response cycle.
10:54
We also looked at the role of sex hormones, in our development and drive, how psychological
10:59
and social factors play into sex, how we think about sexual orientation and why we have sex
11:04
in the first place.
11:06
Thanks for watching, especially to our Subbable subscribers who make crash course possible.
11:09
To find out how you can become a supporter, just go to subbable.com/crashcourse.
11:14
This episode was written by Kathleen Yale, edited by Blake de Pastino, and our consultant
11:17
is Dr. Ranjit Bhagwat. Our director and editor is Nicholas Jenkins, our sound designer is
11:22
Michael Aranda, and the graphics team is Thought Cafe.
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
Leave a Reply
.