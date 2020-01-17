Meet Our Delivery Partners: Alison Lewy, Fashion Angel

—

We run monthly workshops from the British Library’s Business & IP Centre (BIPC) based on the popular book, Design Create Sell, a guide to starting and running a successful fashion business, written by Fashion Angel founder Alison Lewy MBE.

These practical and informative workshops cover the key aspects of starting and growing a fashion business. The workshops are aimed at pre-start and early stage fashion businesses, as well as for those that have been trading a while but need assistance on how to take the business to the next level.

The workshop programme includes the following topics:

Fashion Business Planning Made Easy – advice on how to build a business plan and understand the necessary financial forecasts

Getting It Made – guidance on sourcing and production management and working effectively with manufacturers

Routes to Market – a review of both B2B and B2C sales channels and how to develop a successful sales strategy

Selling Fashion Online – focuses on how to build an online brand and increase brand awareness and sales

Range Planning and Retail Merchandising – covers the principals of effective range planning & merchandising, to ensure you have the product your customer wants, when they want it

Plan, Pitch, Sell – how to approach and pitch to buyers and be stocked in retail stores

Pitching For Fashion funding – how to create a compelling Pitch Deck. This session is for businesses already trading that are looking to reach out to investors or lenders

The workshops can be taken individually to fill in specific knowledge gaps, but collectively form a comprehensive programme covering everything an entrepreneur needs to know to start and scale a successful fashion business.

Most of the sessions are facilitated by Alison Lewy, a fashion industry expert, speaker, author and Fashion Angel Founder. Alison has extensive experience having run her brand for over 15 years, being a consultant for numerous luxury brands such as Preen and Matthew Williamson, before she went on to be Commercial Director for the Fashion and Textile Museum.

This post was previously published on blogs.bl.uk

