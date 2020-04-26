Nj Lady Answers: Can Men and Women Really Be Just Friends?

—

Have you ever wanted to ask a Lady from New Jersey something? We have. Can men and women really be “just friends”?

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

alright grandma we are here because the

good people of soulpancake calm want to

know if you think men and women can

really just be friends and men and women

were not married or in any sort of

physical relationship just be friends I

think so particularly if one is only

very easy to be friends but however you

could two attractive people together

they’re not going to stay platonically

friends forever or else they just

stopping breakup but there are stories

because I’ve never known one where a man

and a woman have been friends

platonically when people say oh he’s

00:45

just my friend I don’t believe it did a

lot of your friends growing up and in

you know the years you were married have

Affairs on each other of course they did

only those days no one talked about it

it was secret everybody knew but no one

hated you know what I fact I once knew a

couple with woman’s best friend took her

to the motel where her husband was

having an affair which of course is

wonderful for a good friend to do that

which took the best friend took her to

the motel that your husband’s in room 9

exact with his secretary exactly did she

catch him of course didn’t she let me

guess they stayed married right you know

why because he happened to have a great

deal of money and she wasn’t going to

give it up so I got to make some money

yeah that’s right

Previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video