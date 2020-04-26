Nj Lady Answers: Can Men and Women Really Be Just Friends?

—
Have you ever wanted to ask a Lady from New Jersey something? We have. Can men and women really be “just friends”?
—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:03
alright grandma we are here because the
00:07
good people of soulpancake calm want to
00:10
know if you think men and women can
00:12
really just be friends and men and women
00:16
were not married or in any sort of
00:17
physical relationship just be friends I
00:19
think so particularly if one is only
00:22
very easy to be friends but however you
00:27
could two attractive people together
00:28
they’re not going to stay platonically
00:30
friends forever or else they just
00:34
stopping breakup but there are stories
00:37
because I’ve never known one where a man
00:40
and a woman have been friends
00:43
platonically when people say oh he’s
00:45
just my friend I don’t believe it did a
00:48
lot of your friends growing up and in
00:51
you know the years you were married have
00:52
Affairs on each other of course they did
00:54
only those days no one talked about it
00:56
it was secret everybody knew but no one
00:59
hated you know what I fact I once knew a
01:03
couple with woman’s best friend took her
01:05
to the motel where her husband was
01:07
having an affair which of course is
01:09
wonderful for a good friend to do that
01:11
which took the best friend took her to
01:14
the motel that your husband’s in room 9
01:16
exact with his secretary exactly did she
01:20
catch him of course didn’t she let me
01:23
guess they stayed married right you know
01:24
why because he happened to have a great
01:28
deal of money and she wasn’t going to
01:30
give it up so I got to make some money
01:32
yeah that’s right
—
Previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
Leave a Reply
.