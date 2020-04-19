Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Learning / NJ Lady Answers: What’s the Key to a Successful Marriage?

NJ Lady Answers: What’s the Key to a Successful Marriage?

by Leave a Comment


Have you ever wanted to ask a Lady from New Jersey something? We have. What’s the key to a successful marriage, NJLady?


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:04
alright grandma the good people of
00:06
soulpancake calm brought us here today
00:08
because they want to know what you think
00:10
is the key and the secret to a
00:13
successful marriage well you know what
00:15
George Burns said George Burns said a
00:17
happy family is a family that live in
00:18
two different states but however a
00:22
successful marriage you know I got
00:25
married and I never thought about what
00:27
makes a successful marriage I just did
00:30
what you do I you know I took care of my
00:34
family compromise arguments many people
00:39
at selling at all you are insane
00:42
no unless one of them of course is an
00:45
idiot my mother always used to say one
00:48
thing you have to do in your life has
00:49
never go to bed angry well that’s fine
00:53
some talks into your merit 30 woody did
00:55
you do that a bit angry but that’s okay
00:57
too it is normal nobody has this
01:01
marriage where it runs sews leave
01:05
without a pop all the time because it’s
01:09
got to be very boring people say are you
01:11
happy thanks about it you’re as happy as
01:14
you live so mean my opinion we’re coming
01:18
close to though you were there flip ups
01:21
leave this ready watch it oh how can you
01:24
see without them this son okay now that
01:26
they’re an awful invention whoever came
01:28
up with us why did you buy them another
01:30
four bucks not kind of cool so they kind
01:32
of cool do you like a strange things
01:34
Boyd outlets he attend your legs up in
01:36
the end I’m sorry penny saved is funny
01:38
here I would not throw out four dollars
01:41
on them that’s for sure that’s where I
01:43
had a decent marriage you know think
01:47
before you act you don’t act and then
01:49
think
01:51
these put the money day somebody apply
01:56
them


Previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Soul Pancake

We love to connect with YOU, no matter what language you speak. Help SoulPancake create captions in your language by clicking here:
http://bit.ly/27FqhGH

▃ ▅ ▆ SUBSCRIBE to SoulPancake ▆ ▅ ▃
http://bitly.com/SoulPancakeSubscribe

THE SPOONFUL, our weekly dose of good stuff from across the web: http://ow.ly/t7K7p

MERCH STORE: http://bit.ly/soulpancakeshop
Buy our BOOK: http://book.soulpancake.com

Follow us on FACEBOOK: http://facebook.com/soulpancake
TWEET us at: http://twitter.com/soulpancake
Visit our WEBSITE: http://soulpancake.com

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.