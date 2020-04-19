NJ Lady Answers: What’s the Key to a Successful Marriage?

—

Have you ever wanted to ask a Lady from New Jersey something? We have. What’s the key to a successful marriage, NJLady?

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

alright grandma the good people of

soulpancake calm brought us here today

because they want to know what you think

is the key and the secret to a

successful marriage well you know what

George Burns said George Burns said a

happy family is a family that live in

two different states but however a

successful marriage you know I got

married and I never thought about what

makes a successful marriage I just did

what you do I you know I took care of my

family compromise arguments many people

at selling at all you are insane

no unless one of them of course is an

idiot my mother always used to say one

thing you have to do in your life has

never go to bed angry well that’s fine

some talks into your merit 30 woody did

you do that a bit angry but that’s okay

too it is normal nobody has this

marriage where it runs sews leave

without a pop all the time because it’s

got to be very boring people say are you

happy thanks about it you’re as happy as

you live so mean my opinion we’re coming

close to though you were there flip ups

leave this ready watch it oh how can you

see without them this son okay now that

they’re an awful invention whoever came

up with us why did you buy them another

four bucks not kind of cool so they kind

of cool do you like a strange things

Boyd outlets he attend your legs up in

the end I’m sorry penny saved is funny

here I would not throw out four dollars

on them that’s for sure that’s where I

had a decent marriage you know think

before you act you don’t act and then

think

these put the money day somebody apply

them

Previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video