NJ Lady Answers: What’s the Key to a Successful Marriage?

—
Have you ever wanted to ask a Lady from New Jersey something? We have. What’s the key to a successful marriage, NJLady?
—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:04
alright grandma the good people of
00:06
soulpancake calm brought us here today
00:08
because they want to know what you think
00:10
is the key and the secret to a
00:13
successful marriage well you know what
00:15
George Burns said George Burns said a
00:17
happy family is a family that live in
00:18
two different states but however a
00:22
successful marriage you know I got
00:25
married and I never thought about what
00:27
makes a successful marriage I just did
00:30
what you do I you know I took care of my
00:34
family compromise arguments many people
00:39
at selling at all you are insane
00:42
no unless one of them of course is an
00:45
idiot my mother always used to say one
00:48
thing you have to do in your life has
00:49
never go to bed angry well that’s fine
00:53
some talks into your merit 30 woody did
00:55
you do that a bit angry but that’s okay
00:57
too it is normal nobody has this
01:01
marriage where it runs sews leave
01:05
without a pop all the time because it’s
01:09
got to be very boring people say are you
01:11
happy thanks about it you’re as happy as
01:14
you live so mean my opinion we’re coming
01:18
close to though you were there flip ups
01:21
leave this ready watch it oh how can you
01:24
see without them this son okay now that
01:26
they’re an awful invention whoever came
01:28
up with us why did you buy them another
01:30
four bucks not kind of cool so they kind
01:32
of cool do you like a strange things
01:34
Boyd outlets he attend your legs up in
01:36
the end I’m sorry penny saved is funny
01:38
here I would not throw out four dollars
01:41
on them that’s for sure that’s where I
01:43
had a decent marriage you know think
01:47
before you act you don’t act and then
01:49
think
01:51
these put the money day somebody apply
01:56
them
—
Previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
Leave a Reply
.