We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Learning / Rivers Cuomo of Weezer jams with Rainn Wilson (Bongos!)

Rivers Cuomo of Weezer jams with Rainn Wilson (Bongos!)

by Leave a Comment


Rainn Wilson bongos his way into a jam session with Rivers Cuomo of Weezer for SoulPancake.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
I think I’m cool yeah hey you going good
00:15
thanks me yeah thanks so much for having
00:18
me here today
00:19
yeah anytime I’m gonna really appreciate
00:20
ya so estimation whatever you guys
00:23
whatever you need to do we’ll make it
00:26
work on your schedule so I’ve got my
00:28
whole day freeze okay cool never even
00:30
whatever you want to do why don’t we
00:32
just do one more song yeah yeah awesome
00:36
if you need a bongo back there seriously
00:42
pretty mean banda list yeah that would
00:44
be good
00:47
what if I’m lame though cuz then you’re
00:49
gonna feel bad up yes oh no I every lame
00:51
will throw you out yeah if you want to
00:54
try you’re welcome to work piano or
00:56
anything else oh man background vocals
00:59
problems you know there’s one right
01:06
there also put you in that room so that
01:08
you’re isolated I might shop because I’m
01:10
pretty nervous I’ve never done this
01:11
before
01:12
well the good thing is if you’re in
01:13
there won’t lead into this so you must
01:15
be buying up let me have a solo during
01:19
this little recording session it’s gonna
01:21
go something like this call these cans
01:36
my cans and I call these grandmas
01:43
titties
02:00
got out a name what would it be and what
02:05
you call it to his face if you are faced
02:09
with him and all his glory oh but you
02:13
asked if you had just one question
02:19
yeah yeah
02:21
it’s great
02:24
yeah
02:27
yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah what if God was
02:33
one of
02:35
justice love like one
02:40
just a stranger on the bus tryna make it
02:45
sweet if God had a face but would it
02:53
look like in what you wanna see if
02:57
seeing meant that you would have to
02:59
believe and things like heaven and in
03:03
Jesus and the Saints and
03:06
prophets yeah yeah
03:10
God it is great yeah yeah god is good
03:16
yeah
03:25
like one of us just a stranger on the
03:31
bus trying to make his way home trying
03:37
to make his way home back up to heaven
03:42
all alone nobody calling
03:50
supposedly
04:22
yeah god is great
04:29
good yeah
04:35
what it God
04:38
just a stop like one of us just a
04:44
stranger on the bus try to make it feel
04:48
just trying to make his way home like
04:56
the holy Rolling Stone backup devil just
05:05
try and make this way
05:12
nobody calling on the baby


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

Become a Member

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

