Rivers Cuomo of Weezer jams with Rainn Wilson (Bongos!)

Rainn Wilson bongos his way into a jam session with Rivers Cuomo of Weezer for SoulPancake.

00:00

I think I’m cool yeah hey you going good

00:15

thanks me yeah thanks so much for having

00:18

me here today

00:19

yeah anytime I’m gonna really appreciate

00:20

ya so estimation whatever you guys

00:23

whatever you need to do we’ll make it

00:26

work on your schedule so I’ve got my

00:28

whole day freeze okay cool never even

00:30

whatever you want to do why don’t we

00:32

just do one more song yeah yeah awesome

00:36

if you need a bongo back there seriously

00:42

pretty mean banda list yeah that would

00:44

be good

00:47

what if I’m lame though cuz then you’re

00:49

gonna feel bad up yes oh no I every lame

00:51

will throw you out yeah if you want to

00:54

try you’re welcome to work piano or

00:56

anything else oh man background vocals

00:59

problems you know there’s one right

01:06

there also put you in that room so that

01:08

you’re isolated I might shop because I’m

01:10

pretty nervous I’ve never done this

01:11

before

01:12

well the good thing is if you’re in

01:13

there won’t lead into this so you must

01:15

be buying up let me have a solo during

01:19

this little recording session it’s gonna

01:21

go something like this call these cans

01:36

my cans and I call these grandmas

01:43

titties

02:00

got out a name what would it be and what

02:05

you call it to his face if you are faced

02:09

with him and all his glory oh but you

02:13

asked if you had just one question

02:19

yeah yeah

02:21

it’s great

02:24

yeah

02:27

yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah what if God was

02:33

one of

02:35

justice love like one

02:40

just a stranger on the bus tryna make it

02:45

sweet if God had a face but would it

02:53

look like in what you wanna see if

02:57

seeing meant that you would have to

02:59

believe and things like heaven and in

03:03

Jesus and the Saints and

03:06

prophets yeah yeah

03:10

God it is great yeah yeah god is good

03:16

yeah

03:25

like one of us just a stranger on the

03:31

bus trying to make his way home trying

03:37

to make his way home back up to heaven

03:42

all alone nobody calling

03:50

supposedly

04:22

yeah god is great

04:29

good yeah

04:35

what it God

04:38

just a stop like one of us just a

04:44

stranger on the bus try to make it feel

04:48

just trying to make his way home like

04:56

the holy Rolling Stone backup devil just

05:05

try and make this way

05:12

nobody calling on the baby

