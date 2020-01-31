Schizophrenia and Dissociative Disorders: Crash Course Psychology #32

—



—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

It’s perhaps the most stigmatized and misunderstood psychological disorder of them all, even among

00:04

psychologists. Maybe because it’s pretty rare, affecting about 1% of the population, schizophrenia

00:09

causes more anxiety in the media, in the public, and even in doctors’ offices than any other mental illness.

00:15

As a result, its sufferers have often been shunned, abused, or locked up. And among the

00:20

many fallacies that surround the disorder is simply what it means. The word “schizophrenia”

00:25

literally means “split mind” but contrary to popular belief, the condition has nothing

00:29

to do with a split in personality or multiple personalities.

00:33

The term refers instead to what’s sometimes called a “split from reality.” Multiple Personality

00:38

Disorder, now known as Dissociative Identity Disorder, is a totally different type of condition,

00:43

a kind of dissociative disorder. And these too, are shrouded in misconceptions, partly

00:48

because they were the subject of, probably, the greatest psychological hoax of all time.

00:53

While many of us can relate on some level to the emotional swings, nervousness, and

00:57

compulsions that come with mood and anxiety disorders, it can be a lot harder for those

01:01

without direct experience to relate to the symptoms of schizophrenia and dissociation.

01:05

Unfortunately we tend to fear and avoid what we don’t understand in each other, whether

01:09

it’s a friend of family member or just some stranger on the bus. But thankfully part of

01:14

the psychologist’s job is to demystify the things that can happen in our heads, and as is

01:18

often the case, understanding may be the key to compassion.

01:31

Schizophrenia is a chronic condition that usually surfaces for men in their early to

01:35

mid-20s, and for women in their late 20s. For some the disorder comes on gradually,

01:40

but for others it could arise more suddenly, perhaps triggered by stress or trauma, although

01:45

no event can actually cause the disorder.

01:47

Once thought of as a single discrete condition, schizophrenia is now included in the DSM-5

01:52

as a point on a spectrum of disorders that vary in how they’re expressed and how long

01:56

they last, but they share similar symptoms.

01:59

Schizophrenia Spectrum Disorders are currently thought of as characterized by disorganized

02:03

thinking; emotions and behaviors that are often incongruent with their situations; and

02:08

disturbed perceptions, including delusions and hallucinations.

02:11

They all involve a kind of loss of contact with reality on some level. The resulting

02:16

behaviors and mental states associated with this break from reality are generally called

02:20

“psychotic symptoms” and they usually impair the ability to function.

02:23

When someone’s experiencing psychotic symptoms, their thinking and speech can become disorganized,

02:28

rambling and fragmented. This tendency to pick up one train of thought and suddenly

02:33

switch to another and then another can make communication painfully difficult.

02:37

People exhibiting these symptoms can also suffer a breakdown in selective attention,

02:41

losing the ability to focus on one thing while filtering others out.

02:45

In extreme cases, speech may become so fragmented it becomes little more than a string of meaningless

02:49

words, a condition given a name that sounds like its own kind of non sequitur, “word salad.”

02:54

Classic schizophrenia is also often marked by delusions or false beliefs not based in

02:59

reality. These delusions can be rooted in ideas of grandeur like “I’m the queen of England!”

03:04

or “I won an Olympic gold medal for the luge!” Or they can become narratives of persecution

03:09

and paranoia, believing your thoughts and actions are being controlled by an outside

03:13

force or that you’re being spied on or followed or that you’re on the verge of a major catastrophe.

03:18

And there are some complicated variations on these delusions, like feeling that you’ve

03:22

died or don’t exist anymore or that someone is madly in love with you or that you’re infested with parasites.

03:28

Delusions of one kind of another strike as many as four out of five people with schizophrenia.

03:32

While some delusions can seem fairly logical, they can also be severe and bizarre and frightening.

03:37

Unfortunately maybe the most memorable examples of people suffering from severe delusions

03:41

come from serial killers and yeah, while Son of Sam did claim that he was taking orders

03:46

from his neighbor’s dog, that kind of stuff is in the tiny, tiny, tiny minority.

03:50

Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys and Syd Barrett of Pink Floyd both suffered psychotic symptoms.

03:54

And then of course there’s John Nash, the Nobel Prize winning American mathematician

03:58

and subject of the movie “A Beautiful Mind.”

04:00

Through proper treatment, some people with schizophrenia have not only learned to live

04:03

with their illness but also made fantastic creative contributions to the world.

04:07

Maybe people with schizophrenia also suffer from perceptual disturbances, or sensory experiences

04:12

that come without any apparent sensory stimulation, like hallucinations. This is when a person

04:17

sees or hears something that isn’t there, often lacking the ability to understand what is real and what isn’t.

04:22

Auditory hallucinations, or hearing voices, are the most common form, and these voices

04:27

are often abusive. It’s as if you’re inner monologue, that conversation that you have

04:31

with yourself or the random things that float through your head, were somehow coming from

04:34

outside of you. It’s as if you couldn’t sort out whether the voices in your mind were internal

04:38

and self-generated, or external and other-generated.

04:41

To me, it sounds terrifying.

04:43

Other common symptoms include disorganized, abnormal, or incongruent behavior and emotions.

04:48

This could mean laughing when recalling a loved one’s death or crying while others are

04:52

laughing. Acting like a goofy child one minute, then becoming unpredictably angry or agitated the next.

04:57

Movements may become inappropriate and compulsive, like continually rocking back and forth or

05:02

remaining motionless for hours.

05:04

Broadly, most psychotic symptoms fall into three general categories traditionally used

05:08

by psychologists: positive, negative, and disorganized symptoms.

05:13

Positive symptoms are not what they sound like. They’re the type that add something

05:16

to the experience of the patient. Like, for example, hallucinations or inappropriate laughter

05:21

or tears or delusional thoughts.

05:23

Negative symptoms refer to those that subtract from normal behavior, like a reduced ability

05:27

to function, neglect of personal hygiene, lack of emotion, toneless voice, expressionless

05:32

face, or withdrawal from family and friends.

05:35

Finally, disorganized symptoms are those jumbles of thought or speech that could include word

05:40

salad and other problems with attention and organization.

05:43

Symptoms like these are useful in diagnosing a disorder on the schizophrenia spectrum,

05:47

but there’s a physiological component too. Like many of the disorders we’ve talked about,

05:51

schizophrenia has been associated with a number of brain abnormalities.

05:54

Post mortem research on schizophrenia patients has found that many have extra receptors for

05:59

dopamine, a neurotransmitter involved in emotion regulation and the brain’s pleasure and reward centers.

06:04

Some researchers think that overly responsive dopamine systems might magnify brain activity

06:08

in some way, perhaps creating hallucinations and other so-called positive symptoms as the

06:13

brain loses its capacity to tell the difference between internal and external stimuli.

06:18

For this reason, dopamine blocking drugs are often used as anti-psychotic medications in

06:22

treatment. Modern neuroimaging studies also show that some people with schizophrenia have

06:26

abnormal brain activity in several different parts of the brain.

06:29

One study noted that when patients were hallucinating, for example, there was unusually high activity

06:33

in the thalamus, which is involved in filtering incoming sensory signals. Another study noted

06:38

that patients with paranoid symptoms showed over-activity in the fear processing amygdala.

06:43

So, schizophrenia seems to involve not just problems with one part of the brain, but abnormalities

06:47

in several areas and their interconnections.

06:49

But what might be causing these abnormalities?

06:52

Earlier I mentioned how a stressful event might trigger psychotic symptoms for the first

06:56

time, even though it can’t actually create the disorder. Psychologists call this the

07:00

“diathesis-stress model.”

07:02

This way of thinking involves a combination of biological and genetic vulnerabilities

07:05

— diathesis — and environmental stressors — stress — that both contribute to the onset

07:10

of schizophrenia. This model helps explain why some people with genetic vulnerability

07:14

might not always develop schizophrenia and why the rates of schizophrenia tend to be

07:18

higher with some degree of poverty or socioeconomic stress.

07:22

And it seems too that there is some kind of genetic predisposition for the disorder. The

07:26

one-in-a-hundred odds of developing schizophrenia jumped to nearly one in ten if you have a

07:30

parent or sibling with the disorder, with about 50/50 odds if that sibling is an identical

07:34

twin, even if those twins were raised apart.

07:37

One recent landmark seven year study looked at genetic samples across 35 countries, examining

07:42

more than 35,000 people with schizophrenia, and another 110,000 without the disorder.

07:48

The study identified more than 100 genes that may increase the risk of schizophrenia. As

07:53

expected, some of these genes involve dopamine regulation, but others are related to immune

07:56

system functioning. Researchers continue to tease out what is exactly going on here, but

08:02

many are hopeful that these new findings will lead to better treatment.

08:05

Clearly, schizophrenia is a challenging disorder to live with and one that’s hard for outsiders

08:10

to understand, but maybe even more rare and more elusive are the dissociative disorders.

08:15

These are disorders of consciousness, called dissociative because they’re marked by an

08:19

interruption in conscious awareness. Patients can become separated from the thoughts or

08:23

feelings that they used to have, which can result in a sudden loss of memory or even

08:27

change in identity.

08:29

Now, we might all experience minor dissociation at times, like maybe the sense that you’re

08:33

watching yourself from above, as in a movie, or like you’re driving home and get so zoned

08:38

out that suddenly you find yourself in front of Taco Bell thinking, like, “How did I get here?”

08:42

Those things would generally fall into the normal range of dissociation, but most of

08:46

us don’t develop different personalities.

08:48

Dissociative disorders come in several different forms, but the most infamous of the bunch

08:52

is probably Dissociative Identity Disorder. This has long been known as Multiple Personality

08:56

Disorder and, yes, it is a thing. It’s a rare and flashy disorder in which a person exhibits

09:01

two or more distinct and alternating identities and the best known case was that of Shirley

09:06

Mason, whose story was famously rendered in the 1973 best seller “Sybil” and later in

09:11

a popular mini-series.

09:13

The book was marketed as the true story of a woman who suffered great childhood trauma

09:17

and ended up with 16 different personalities, ranging from Vicky, a selfish French Woman,

09:23

to handyman Syd, to the religious and critical Clara.

09:26

The book became a craze and within a few years reported cases of multiple personality skyrocketed

09:31

from scarcely 100 to nearly 40,000.

09:35

Many believe the book was essentially responsible for creating a new psychiatric

09:38

diagnosis. It turns out though, Sybil’s story was a big fat lie.

09:42

Yes, Shirley Mason was a real person and one with a troubled, traumatic past and a number

09:47

of psychological issues. As a student in New York in the 1950s she started seeing a therapist

09:52

named Connie Wilbur and taking some heavy medications. And somewhere in there, maybe

09:56

because she was coaxed, or maybe because she wanted more attention, Shirley started expressing

10:01

different personalities.

10:02

Dr. Wilbur built a career and a book deal out of her star patient, even after Shirley

10:07

confessed that her split personality was a ruse.

10:10

The Sybil case is a powerful reminder that we really don’t understand dissociative disorders

10:15

very well or even know if they’re always real. Indeed, some people question if Dissociative

10:20

Identity Disorder is an actual disorder at all.

10:23

But some studies have shown distinct body and brain states that seem to appear in different

10:28

identities, things like one personality being right handed while the other is left handed,

10:32

or different personalities having variations in their eye sight that ophthalmologists could actually detect.

10:37

In these cases, dissociations of identity may be in response to stress or anxiety, a

10:42

sort of extreme coping mechanism.

10:44

Either way, the debate and the research continue.

10:47

Today we talked about the major symptoms associated with the schizophrenia spectrum disorders, including

10:51

disorganized thinking, inappropriate emotions and behaviors, and disturbed perceptions.

10:56

We also discussed brain activity associated with these disorders and talked about their

11:00

possible origins including the diathesis stress model.

11:04

You also learned about dissociative disorders, and Dissociative Identity Disorder in particular,

11:10

and the scandal that was the Sybil case.

11:12

Thanks for watching, especially to all of our Subbable subscribers who make Crash Course

11:16

possible. To find out how you can become a supporter, just go to subbable.com.

11:20

This episode was written by Kathleen Yale, edited by Blake de Pastino, and our consultant

11:23

is Dr. Ranjit Bhagwat. Our director and editor is Nicholas Jenkins, the script supervisor

11:28

is Michael Aranda. He is also our sound designer and the graphics team at Thought Cafe.

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.