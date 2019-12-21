Get Daily Email
Terrorism, War, and Bush 43: Crash Course US History #46

Terrorism, War, and Bush 43: Crash Course US History #46

by


In which John Green teaches you about the tumultuous 2000’s in the United States of America, mainly the 2000’s that coincide with the presidency of George W Bush. From the controversial election in 2000, to the events of 9/11 and Bush’s prosecution of the War on Terror, the George W. Bush presidency was an eventful one.


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
Hi, I’m John Green, this is CrashCourse U.S. history and today we’ve done it! WE’VE
00:05
FINALLY REACHED THE 21st CENTURY! Today, we boldly go where no history course
00:09
has gone before, because your teacher ran out of time and never made it to the present.
00:14
Also, if you’re preparing for the AP test it’s unlikely that today’s video will
00:17
be helpful to you because, you know, they never get to this stuff.
00:20
Mr. Green, Mr. Green? Awesome, free period. Yeah, Me From the Past, there’s no such
00:24
thing as a free period. There’s only time, and how you choose to use it.
00:28
Also, Me From the Past, we’re in your future, hold on I’ve got to take this stuff off
00:32
it’s hard to take me seriously with that. We’re in the future for you which means
00:35
that you are learning important things about the you who does not yet exist.
00:40
You know about Lady GaGa, Kanye and Kim, Bieber, well you’re not going to find out about
00:44
any of those things because this is a history class, but it’s still going to be interesting.
00:55
INTRO So the presidency of George W. Bush may not
00:58
end up on your AP exam, but it’s very important when it comes to understanding the United
01:03
States that we live in today The controversy starts with the 2000 Election.
01:07
Democratic presidential candidate Al “I invented the Internet” Gore was sitting
01:11
Vice President, and he asked Bill Clinton not to campaign much because a lot of voters
01:16
kind of hated Bill Clinton. The republican candidate was George W. Bush,
01:20
governor of Texas and unlike his father a reasonably authentic Texan.
01:25
You know, as people from Connecticut go. Bush was a former oil guy and baseball team
01:29
owner and he was running as a Compassionate Conservative, which meant he was organizing
01:33
a coalition of religious people and fiscal conservatives.
01:36
And that turned out to be a very effective coalition and George W Bush got a lot of votes.
01:41
He did not however get as many votes as Al Gore.
01:44
But as you’ll no doubt remember from earlier in Crash Course US History, in the United
01:48
States presidential elections are not decided by popular vote. They are decided by the Electoral
01:53
College. So the election was incredibly close. It solidified
01:56
the Red-Blue divide that has become a trope for politicians since. And in the end Gore
02:01
won the popular vote by about 500,000 votes. However, Al Gore did not have the necessary
02:07
electoral votes to become president. Unless he won Florida. Did he win Florida? I don’t
02:13
even want to go there… In Florida the vote was ridiculously close,
02:17
but George W Bush had a gigantic advantage which is that his brother, Jeb Bush, was the
02:21
governor of Florida. So when it came time to certify the election
02:24
Jeb was like, “Yeah. My brother won. No big deal.” But then the Gore campaign sued
02:27
to have a recount by hand which is allowed under Florida law.
02:31
But then Bush’s lawyers asked the Supreme Court to intervene and they did. Their decision
02:35
in Bush v. Gore remains rather controversial. They ruled that the recount should be stopped,
02:40
interfering with a state law and also a state’s electoral process, which is a weird decision
02:45
for strict constructionists to make. However, one of the strong points of the United
02:48
States these past couple centuries has been that sometimes we have the opportunity to
02:52
go to war over whether this person or that person should be president and we chose not
02:56
to. So regardless of whether you think the recount
02:58
should have gone on, or George W Bush should have been elected, he was, and he set to work
03:02
implementing his campaign promises, including working on a missile defence system that was
03:07
very similar to Star Wars. And that was Ronald Reagan’s Star Wars,
03:10
not George Lucas’ Star Wars. Man if we could get a federally funded new Star Wars trilogy
03:14
that doesn’t suck that would be awesome. Anyway, in the first 100 days of his presidency
03:18
Bush also barred federal funding for stem cell research, and he supported oil drilling
03:22
in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. And speaking of environmental policy, the
03:25
Bush administration announced that it would not abide by the 1997 Kyoto Protocol on carbon
03:31
emissions and that didn’t go over well with environmentalists in the U.S. or in all of
03:35
these green parts of not-America because they were like, “You guys made all the carbon.”
03:39
To which we said, “This is America.” Libertage
03:47
Bush also attempted education reform with the No Child Left Behind Act, which mandated
03:51
that states implement “rigorous” standards and testing regimes to prove that those standards
03:56
were being met. The No Child Left Behind Act is especially
03:58
controversial with teachers who are great friends of Crash Course US History so we will
04:02
say nothing more. Most importantly, George W Bush pushed through
04:05
the largest tax cut in American history in 2001. Claiming that putting more money in
04:11
Americans’ pockets would stimulate growth in an economy that had stumbled after the
04:15
bursting of the dot-com bubble in 2000. Oh, it’s time for the Mystery Document?
04:19
The rules here are simple. I guess the author of the Mystery Document,
04:24
I either get it right, or I get shocked with the shock pen. Alright, what have we got here
04:31
today. I’ve got a feeling it’s going to be a sad one.
04:33
“It was a beautiful fall day, with a crisp, blue sky. I was coming in to work late that
04:38
day; I guess I didn’t have first period class. It was only the second or third day
04:42
of school.
04:42
When I emerged from the subway, Union Square was strangely quiet, which only added to the
04:46
beauty of the day. People were standing still, which is weird in New York under any circumstances,
04:52
and looking down University Place towards lower Manhattan. Before I even looked I asked
04:57
a passerby what had happened. She, or he, I really don’t remember, said that a plane
05:01
had crashed into the Trade Center. Then I looked and saw the smoke coming billo wing
05:05
out of the South Tower. I thought it was an accident, but I knew that this was not going
05:09
to be an easy day. Well it’s obviously someone who was in New
05:11
York City on September 11, 2001, but that only narrows it down to like 10 million people.
05:16
However, I happen to know that it is Crash Course historian and my high school history
05:21
teacher Raoul Meyer who wrote that account. This is the saddest I have ever been not to
05:25
be shocked. So whether George Bush’s domestic policy
05:27
would have worked is up for debate, but the events of September 11, 2001 ensured that
05:32
foreign policy would dominate any discussion of the opening decade of the 21st century.
05:37
That morning terrorists affiliated with al Qaeda hijacked 4 airliners. Two planes were
05:41
flown into Manhattan’s World Trade Center, a third was crashed into the Pentagon in Washington
05:46
and a fourth, also headed for Washington DC crashed in Pennsylvania when passengers overpowered
05:51
the hijackers. Almost 3,000 people died including almost
05:54
400 policemen and firefighters. As Americans rushed to help in the search
05:58
for survivors and to rebuild a devastated city, a shared sense of trauma and a desire
06:03
to show resolve really did bring the country together.
06:07
President Bush’s popularity soared in the wake of the attacks. In a speech on September
06:11
20, the president told Americans watching on television that the terrorists had targeted
06:15
America “Because we love freedom […]. And they hate freedom.”
06:19
This is another critical moment in American history where the definition of freedom is
06:23
being reimagined. And we were reminded in the wake of September
06:26
11th that one of the central things that government does to keep us free is to keep us safe. But
06:30
at the same time ensuring our safety sometimes means impinging upon our freedoms.
06:36
And the question of how to keep America safe while also preserving our civil liberties
06:40
is one of the central questions of the 21st century.
06:42
At any rate, in the September 20th speech, the president announced a new guiding principle
06:46
in foreign policy that became known as the Bush Doctrine.
06:49
America would go to war with terrorism making no distinction between the terrorists and
06:54
nations that harbored them. Bush laid out the terms for the world that
06:57
night: “Either you are with us or you are with the terrorists.”
07:01
But that dichotomy of course would prove to be a bit of an oversimplification.
07:05
So on October 7, the United States launched its first airstrikes on Afghanistan, which
07:08
at the time was ruled by a group of Islamic fundamentalists called the Taliban who were
07:12
protecting Osama bin Laden, al Qaeda’s leader. This was followed by American ground troops
07:16
supporting the anti-Taliban Northern Alliance in chasing out the Taliban and setting up
07:21
a new Afghan government that was friendly to the United States.
07:24
This new government did undo many of the worst Taliban policies, for instance allowing women
07:28
and girls to go to school, and even to serve in the parliament.
07:31
More women than girls in the parliament naturally. But by 2007 the Taliban was beginning to make
07:36
a comeback and although fewer than 100 Americans died in the initial phase of the war, a sizeable
07:41
force remained and in the ensuing 12 years the number of Americans killed would continue
07:45
to rise. And then, by January 2002, Bush had expanded
07:49
the scope of the Global War on Terror by proclaiming that Iran, Iraq and North Korea were an “axis
07:55
of evil” that harbored terrorists, even though none of those nations had direct ties
07:59
to the September 11 attacks. The ultimate goal of Bush Doctrine was to
08:03
make the world safe for freedom and also to spread it and freedom was defined as consisting
08:07
of political democracy, free expression, religious toleration, free trade and free markets.
08:13
These freedoms, Bush said, were, “right and true for every person, in every society”.
08:18
And there’s no question that the Saddam Hussein led Iraq of 2003 was not, by any of
08:23
those definitions, free. But the 2003 invasion of Iraq by the United
08:26
States was predicated on two ideas. First, that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction
08:30
– chemical and biological weapons that they were refusing to give up. And second, that
08:34
there was, or at least may have been, a link between Saddam Hussein’s Iraq and the Al Qaeda
08:39
attacks of 9-11. So in March 2003 the United States, Britain,
08:43
and a coalition of other countries, invaded Iraq. Within a month Baghdad was captured,
08:48
Saddam Hussein was ousted, Iraq created a new government that was more democratic than
08:52
Saddam’s dictatorship, and then descended into sectarian chaos.
08:56
After Baghdad fell, President Bush declared the end of major combat operations in Iraq,
09:01
but troops soon found themselves trying to manage an increasingly organized insurgency
09:05
that featured attacks and bombings. And by 2006 American intelligence analysts
09:09
concluded that Iraq had become a haven for Islamist terrorists, which it hadn’t been,
09:14
before the invasion. In fact, Saddam Hussein’s socialist government,
09:17
while it occasionally called upon religion to unify people against an enemy, was pretty
09:22
secular. Although fewer than 200 Americans had died
09:24
in the initial assaults, by the end of 2006, more than 3,000 American soldiers had been
09:29
killed and another 20,000 wounded. Hundreds of thousands of Iraqis had died in
09:33
the conflict and the costs of the war which were promised to be no more than $60 billion
09:37
had ballooned to $200 billion dollars. So that, and we try really hard here at Crash
09:42
Course to be objective was a bit of a disaster. But let’s now go back to the domestic side
09:47
of things and jump back in time to the passage of the USA PATRIOT act.
09:51
Which believe it or not is an acronym for the Uniting and Strengthening America by Providing
09:56
Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism act of 2001.
10:01
Oh, Congress you don’t pass many laws these days but when you do… mmhm…. there’s
10:07
some winners. The PATRIOT act gave the government unprecedented
10:10
law enforcement powers to combat domestic terrorism including the ability to wiretap
10:15
and spy on Americans. At least 5000 people connected to the Middle
10:19
East were called in for questioning and more than 1200 were arrested, many held for months
10:24
without any charge. The administration also set up a camp for
10:27
accused terrorists in Guantanamo Bay, in Cuba, but not the fun kind of camp, the prison kind,
10:33
it housed more than 700 suspects. The president also authorized the National
10:37
Security Agency to listen in to telephone conversations without first obtaining a warrant,
10:42
the so-called warrantless wiretapping. In 2013 Americans learned that NSA surveillance
10:47
has of course gone much farther than this with surveillance programs like PRISM which
10:51
sounds like it’s out of an Orwell novel – I mean both like the name and the actual
10:55
thing it refers to. Meredith would like us to point out that Prism
10:59
is also the name of a Katy Perry album proving that we here at Crash Course are young and
11:04
hip and with it. Who is Katy Perry? Oh right, she has that song in Madagascar 3. Sorry,
11:10
I have little kids. The Supreme Court eventually limited the executive
11:14
branch’s power and ruled that enemy combatants do have some procedural rights. Congress also
11:19
banned the use of torture in a 2005 defense appropriations bill sponsored by Republican
11:24
John McCain who himself had been a victim of torture in Vietnam.
11:27
But the Defense Department did condone the continued use of so-called “enhanced interrogation
11:32
techniques” like waterboarding. Which most countries do consider torture.
11:36
But George W Bush won re-election in 2004, defeating the surprisingly weak John Kerry,
11:41
who was characterized as a “waffler” on a number of issues including the Iraq war.
11:45
Kerry’s history as a Vietnam protester and also terrible windsurfer probably didn’t
11:50
help him much. Bush’s victory is still a bit surprising
11:52
to historians admittedly at that moment the Iraq war seemed to be going pretty well.
11:57
But during Bush’s first term, the economy, which is usually what really drives voters,
12:01
wasn’t that great at all. A recession began during 2001 and the September
12:05
11 attacks made it much worse. And while the GDP did begin to grow again relatively quickly,
12:10
employment didn’t recover, hence all the description of it as a “jobless recovery.”
12:15
90% of the jobs lost in the 2001-2002 recession were in manufacturing, continuing a trend
12:21
that we had been seeing for 30 years. The number of steelworkers dropped from 520,000
12:26
in 1970 to 120,000 in 2004. And in his first term George W Bush actually
12:32
became the first president since Herbert Hoover to oversee a net loss of jobs.
12:36
Now I want to be clear that that’s not necessarily his fault as I have said many times before
12:40
– economics are complicated. And presidents do not decide whether economies grow.
12:45
But at any rate George W Bush was re-elected and went on to have an extremely controversial
12:49
second term.
12:50
Let’s go to the thoughtbubble. In 2005 several events undermined the public’s
12:54
confidence in the Bush administration. First, Vice President Dick Cheney’s chief of staff
12:59
was indicted for perjury and then House Majority Leader Tom “The Hammer” DeLay was indicted
13:04
for violating campaign finance laws. Then in August 2005, Hurricane Katrina slammed
13:09
into the gulf coast near New Orleans submerging much of the city, killing nearly 1500 people,
13:14
and leaving thousands stranded without basic services. Disaster preparation and response
13:19
was poor on the state, local, and federal levels, but the slow response of the Department
13:24
of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency was particularly noticeable
13:29
as thousands of mostly African American New Orleans residents suffered without food or
13:34
water. Damage to the city was estimated at around $80 billion dollars. And the Katrina
13:39
disaster exposed the persistent poverty and racial divisions in the city.
13:43
While the Katrina response probably contributed to the reversal of fortune for Congressional
13:47
Republicans in the 2006 mid-terms, it was more likely the spike in gasoline prices that
13:52
resulted from the shutting down of refining capacity in the gulf and increased demand
13:56
for oil from rapidly growing China. Voters gave Democrats majorities in both houses,
14:01
and Nancy Pelosi of California became the first woman Speaker of the House in American
14:05
history. And then, in 2007, the country fell back into
14:09
recession as a massive housing bubble began to deflate, followed by the near collapse
14:14
of the American banking system in 2008. Thought Bubble, thank you once again for the
14:19
tremendous downer. So, the Bush years are still in the recent
14:22
past, and it’s impossible to tell just what their historical significance is without some
14:26
distance. But the attacks on September 11 had far ranging
14:29
effects on American foreign policy but also on the entire world.
14:33
Under the leadership of George W Bush the United States began a global fight against
14:37
terrorism and for freedom. But as always, what we mean by the words is
14:41
evolving and there’s no question that in trying to ensure a certain kind of freedom
14:46
we have undermined other kinds of freedom. We’ll get to the even messier and murkier
14:50
world of the 2008 financial collapse next week. Until then, thanks for watching.
14:55
Crash Course is made with the help of all these nice people and it exists because of
14:58
your support through Subbable.com – a voluntary subscription service that allows you to subscribe
15:04
monthly to Crash Course for the price of your choosing.
15:06
There are great perks over at Subbable, but the biggest perk of all is knowing that you
15:09
helped make Crash Course possible so please check it out, thank you for watching, thanks
15:13
for supporting Crash Course, and as we say in my hometown, “Don’t forget to be awesome.”

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Crash Course

Tons of awesome courses in one awesome channel! Nicole Sweeney teaches you sociology, Carrie Anne Philbin teaches you computer science, Craig Benzine teaches film history, and Mike Rugnetta is teaching mythology!

Check out the playlists for past courses in physics, philosophy, games, economics, U.S. government and politics, astronomy, anatomy & physiology, world history, biology, literature, ecology, chemistry, psychology, and U.S. history.

Help support Crash Course at Patreon.com/CrashCourse.
Follow us on Twitter @TheCrashCourse and Facebook. See our videos on YouTube.

