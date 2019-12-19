The Clinton Years, or the 1990s: Crash Course US History #45

—

In which John Green teaches you about the United States as it was in the 1990s. You’ll remember from last week that the old-school Republican George H.W. Bush had lost the 1992 presidential election to a young upstart Democrat from Arkansas named Bill Clinton. Clinton was a bit of a dark horse candidate, having survived a sex scandal during the election, but a third party run by Ross Perot split the vote, and Clinton was inaugurated in 1993.

—

—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

Hi, I’m John Green, this is CrashCourse U.S. history, and today we have finally reached

00:04

the Clinton years. Bill Clinton and I are really quite similar,

00:08

actually. We were both brought up in the South. We both come from broken families … well,

00:11

no, not actually. Also, I did not attended any Ivy League University. Yeah, I’m actually

00:16

nothing like Bill Clinton. Well, except for the southern thing, and also

00:18

both of us are married to women who are smarter than we are.

00:21

Mr. Green, Mr. Green? But he was president. Whatever, I’m still young Me From the Past!

00:25

Clinton wasn’t even governor of Arkansas until he was like (looks at computer)….oh,

00:36

crap, he was 32, I’m finished! INTRO

00:41

So Clinton’s presidency was focused on Domestic Policy and a sex scandal – in fact his campaign

00:45

war room famously featured a sign that read “It’s the Economy, stupid.” His domestic

00:50

legacy is pretty complex, though, so we’re going to start with his foreign policy.

00:53

The Clinton years didn’t feature as many major foreign policy successes as Bush 41,

00:57

but Clinton did have his moments. Like his administration achieved a partial success

01:01

with the 1993 Oslo Accords when Israel recognized the legitimacy of the Palestinian Liberation

01:07

Organisation. However, that eventually resulted in the PLO

01:09

becoming progressively less powerful and as you may have noticed, it didn’t ultimately

01:13

achieve peace in the Middle East. Clinton was more successful in Yugoslavia

01:16

where he pushed NATO to actually do something for once in this case bombing, sending troops,

01:21

kinda something. Now there had been widespread ethnic cleansing

01:24

of Bosnian Muslims before the NATO intervention but the fighting ended with the Dayton Accords.

01:29

And then there’s the Rwandan genocide, which the Clinton administration did absolutely

01:33

nothing to prevent and where 800,000 people died in less than a month.

01:38

The Rwandan genocide is probably the international community’s greatest failure in the 2nd half

01:42

of the 20th century and while certainly Clinton was among many people who were complicit to

01:47

that including like, me, yeah… you know… so far it’s not such a great foreign policy

01:51

record. Terrorism also became a bigger issue during

01:54

Clinton’s presidency. The World Trade Center was bombed for the 1st time, the U.S.S. Cole

01:58

was attacked. But the most destructive terrorist act during

02:00

Clinton’s presidency was of course committed by Americans – Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols

02:05

who blew up the Murrah Federal building in Oklahoma City.

02:08

Which brings us to an awkward transition from domestic terrorism to domestic policy.

02:12

So Bill Clinton was from Hope Arkansas and he ran as a centrist democrat who wanted to

02:17

do things differently. He wasn’t going to be inside the Washington beltway.

02:21

And he wasn’t going to be some old-fashioned liberal who was all about raising taxes funneling

02:25

billions of dollars to Snuffleupagus. That centrism made him very electable but

02:30

his first few domestic agenda items faltered, like he tried to end the ban on gay people

02:34

entering in the military but opposition led him to compromise with the famous Don’t

02:39

Ask Don’t Tell policy. Essentially you were allowed to be homosexual,

02:41

if you were in the military, you just weren’t allowed to acknowledge it.

02:44

And then there was the 1993 Health Care initiative led by Clinton’s wife, Hillary, which was

02:50

also a failure. By the 90’s the United States was the last

02:52

industrialized nation not to have universal health care and while Hillary Clinton’s

02:57

plan would have resulted in Americans having universal health care it was too complicated

03:01

to sell to us. Also, it faced very powerful opposition from

03:04

like drug companies, and insurers, and medical device makers… lots of people.

03:08

But at least it had a working website. What’s that, Stan? There was no web? What did they

03:14

use, like a mobile app or something? There was no apps? I thought we were in modern history!

03:20

So on the heels of these failed policy initiatives in 1994 Democrats were swept out of Congress

03:25

and Republicans took control of both the Senate and the House.

03:28

The new speaker of the House, whose real name was Newt Gingrich, and who would later run

03:32

for president despite being named Newt Gingrich issued something called the Contract with

03:37

America. It promised to cut government, cut taxes,

03:40

cut regulation, overhaul welfare and end affirmative action — and this led to a Government shutdown

03:46

in 1995 over an inability to reach a budget agreement between the Congress and the president.

03:52

Which in turn made all these new Congressional Republicans very unpopular with the American

03:56

people as a whole and played into Clinton’s political strategy of “triangulation.”

04:00

His strategy was to campaign against radical republicans while co-opting some of their

04:05

ideas. The most obvious example was his declaration

04:08

in January 1996 that “The era of big government is over”.

04:12

Spoiler alert: It wasn’t. There has been no president since WWII who decreased the

04:17

size of the government. And that will change when never because all

04:20

of the things that actually cost the government a lot of money like Social Security and Medicare

04:24

are very popular and both of those programs benefit old people who vote disproportionately

04:30

because they have nothing to do since Murder She Wrote was cancelled.

04:33

However, Clinton did actually shrink parts of the government with policies like the Telecommunications

04:39

Act of 1996, which deregulated broadcasting. But Clinton’s signature economic policy

04:43

was Welfare Reform – aka the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Act – of 1996.

04:50

This law replaced the Aid to Families with Dependent Children program, which had given

04:54

money directly to poor mothers. But with Clinton’s welfare reform states

04:57

received block grants that came with strings attached including work requirements and time

05:03

limits for total benefits. Welfare rolls plummeted and many economists

05:06

see this as the rare bipartisan victory in the 1990’s but it’s still controversial

05:11

and many liberal people felt like Bill Clinton had betrayed them.

05:14

But Clinton still remained popular through much of his presidency largely because it

05:17

really is the economy stupid – and the economy got better.

05:21

In fact by the time Clinton left office unemployment was below 4% which hadn’t happened since

05:27

the 1960s. That meant there should have been inflation

05:29

but somehow there wasn’t, possibly because of increased global competition that kept

05:32

wages down and also energy prices that were remarkably low as worldwide oil production

05:38

increased. Microchips made it possible to develop loads

05:40

of new products, like personal computers and DVD players, and video games, and cell phones,

05:45

and Crash Course. And computers completely transformed the American

05:48

workplace. I mean until the 90’s people would go to

05:51

work, and they would sit in their offices at their desks, and they would… I don’t

05:55

know what did because they didn’t have computers! How did anything get done before computers,

05:59

I mean how were books written, how was the Godfather edited, how was this globe made,

06:04

I mean did some individual’s human hand sculpt it from clay?

06:08

So no wonder the economy got better we had stumbled on the biggest innovation since like

06:12

wheels. And during the Clinton administration we didn’t

06:15

just have computers we had computers that began to connect to each other.

06:18

I’m referring of course to the Internet which might have remained like a military

06:21

communications network if computer scientists and entrepreneurs hadn’t worked out how

06:26

to use it to sell things. This was the beginning of the e-commerce boom,

06:29

which would be followed by an e-commerce bust, but then another e-commerce boom, which would

06:33

eventually give us websites where you can buy Crash Course DVD’s, like DFTBA.com,

06:38

and also lesser known e-commerce sites like Ebay and Amazon.

06:41

Oh, it’s time for the mystery document? The rules here are simple.

06:47

I read the mystery document, I either get the author correct, or I get shocked. Okay

06:51

here we go. “The information highway will extend the

06:54

electronic marketplace and make it the ultimate go-between, the universal middleman. Often

07:00

the only humans involved in a transaction will be the actual buyer and the seller. All

07:04

the goods for sale in the world will be available for you to examine, compare, and often customize.

07:10

When you want to buy something you’ll be able to tell your computer to find if for

07:13

you at the best price offered by any acceptable source or ask your computer to “haggle”

07:18

with the computers of various sellers. Information about vendors and their products and services

07:22

will be available to any computer connected to the highway. Servers distributed worldwide

07:27

will accept bids, resolve offers into completed transactions, control authentication and security,

07:33

and handle all other aspects of the marketplace, including the transfer of funds. This will

07:37

carry us into a new world of low-friction, low-overhead capitalism, in which market information

07:43

will be plentiful and transaction costs low. It will be a shopper’s heaven.”

07:48

Stan, that sounds like something that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos would say. No? Dangit,

07:54

Bill Gates. Let me tell you how much I enjoy this, none.

07:59

Oh, the information super highway it made all of this possible including my shock pen.

08:05

Ahhh! Now one of the lessons of history is that

08:08

good news for someone is almost always bad news for someone else and that was certainly

08:12

the case with the longest period of economic expansion in American history.

08:17

Increased use of Information Technology facilitated the globalization of manufacturing and the

08:21

pressure to manufacture cheaply pushed wages down and encouraged companies to locate factories

08:26

in countries with lower environmental regulations and also lower wages.

08:30

That’s great for companies, it’s good for prices, arguably good for workers in the

08:34

developing world, not so great for the environment or for American workers.

08:38

The deregulation of finance also contributed to global growth. Capital could flow more

08:43

easily anywhere in the world but this also meant that it could flow out easily, making

08:47

financial crises more likely and more widespread. The growth of free flowing capital in the

08:53

1990’s created a world in which the crash of 2008 was more or less inevitable.

08:58

But before that we had the crash of 2000. As money flowed into the stock market, bubbles

09:03

developed. And in some ways this was more problematic than it used to be because a much

09:06

greater percentage of Americans had become investors in stocks – an actual majority of

09:11

them by the year 2000. And many of these investors were buying into

09:14

these hot new dot-com stocks, in fact the tech-heavy NASDAQ exchange soared in 1998

09:20

and 1999. And then it lost 80% of its value in 2000

09:24

when the bubble burst. It turns out that the Pets.com business model

09:27

of selling you dog food at a loss is not a sustainable business model.

09:31

Although to be fair Amazon has been selling stuff at a loss now for 20 years and they’re

09:35

still at it. So… you know… maybe I’m wrong.

09:37

So during this period real wages grew but the gains were very unequal like when you

09:41

adjust for inflation, wages of nonsupervisory workers remained below what they were in the

09:47

1970s. And for the poor it was even worse. Our old

09:50

friend Eric Foner reports that “Average after-tax income of the poorest 1/5 of Americans

09:56

fell 12 percent, and that of the middle 1/5 decreased by 3 percent.”[1] Meanwhile, the

10:01

income of the top fifth increased 38%. Now of course this trend towards inequality

10:06

and the majority of jobs being created in low wage, insecure, service industries would

10:11

continue into the 21st century. But the economic and political pictures that

10:14

we’ve sought to paint only tell half of the story of the 1990s, because it was also

10:18

a decade characterized by what has been called the Culture Wars.

10:22

A big part of this was immigration, which rose enormously after immigration reform in

10:26

1965. Between 1965 and 2000 the US saw almost 24 million immigrants arrive, compared with

10:33

27 million during the peak immigration period between 1880 and 1924.

10:37

Fully half of new immigrants came from Latin America and the Caribbean, 35% came from Asia,

10:43

only 10% came from Europe and most of them were from the former USSR and the Balkans.

10:48

As had always been the case, most immigrants were attracted by labor opportunities, but

10:51

now more were highly educated. In fact, 40% had college educations. Let’s go to the

10:57

thoughtbubble. Latinos were the largest immigrant group by

10:59

far, with Mexicans making up the largest contingent and by 2007 Latinos would replace African

11:04

Americans as the second largest ethnic group. Latinos suffered disproportionate poverty,

11:09

and, despite significant economic gains during the 1990s, African Americans still found their

11:14

economic opportunities limited. According to Eric Foner, “In 2007, the total assets

11:18

of the median white family […] stood at $87,000. For black families, the figure was

11:24

$5,400.”[2] Diversity also increased in other ways like

11:27

single parent families became more accepted which was essential as 50% of marriages ended

11:32

in divorce. Out-of-wedlock births declined, primarily because teenagers were practicing

11:37

safer sex. And teens and adults were cohabiting before or instead of marriage. Eventually

11:43

the Mom, Dad, and 2.4 kids standard American household became only one of a number of accepted

11:49

options for families. Gay and trans people became increasingly visible

11:52

in the national consciousness as a result of the GLBT rights movement and it becoming

11:57

safer for people to come out of the closet. On the other hand, the AIDS epidemic, which

12:01

disproportionately affected the GLBT community was disastrous. By 2000 400,000 Americans

12:07

had died of AIDS. Then there’s the depressing rise in imprisonment.

12:11

Politicians competed with each other to see who could be tougher on crime and as the War

12:15

on Drugs continued, many state legislatures passed “three strikes” laws meaning that

12:19

people who were convicted of three felonies would go to prison for life.

12:23

The number of Americans in prison skyrocketed. By 2008 it was 2.3 million, ONE QUARTER of

12:30

the total number of inmates on planet Earth. Thanks, thoughtbubble. Although I have to

12:35

say I thought this was going to be a happy one, I mean the economy is growing, things

12:39

are getting better for people in the GLBTQ community, and then boom, boom, boom, it’s

12:44

all terrible! I don’t want to underplay the many benefits

12:46

of our increased prosperity and diversity but all of this multiculturalism and change

12:51

made for a very tense political atmosphere. To some people it seemed like the open free-wheeling

12:55

liberalism of the 60’s had run amuck, and those people really started to hate the Clintons.

13:01

But among Bill Clinton’s many flaws: facelessness, cigar smoking, his biggest was his inability

13:07

to stop cheating on his wife. Clinton had dodged accusations of extramarital

13:11

skoodilypooping while running for the presidential nomination which contributed to his unfortunate

13:15

“Slick Willie” moniker. But while he was president, Clinton’s former

13:18

employee Paula Jones sued him for sexual harassment that had occurred, allegedly occurred, I guess

13:23

it probably occurred, allegedly occurred while he was governor of Arkansas.

13:28

While gathering evidence for that lawsuit, investigators discovered that the president

13:31

had carried on a sexual relationship with a young intern named Monica Lewinsky.

13:36

The President denied having “sexual relations” with Monica Lewinsky which was a lie unless

13:42

you are President Bill Clinton and have a very narrow definition of “sexual relations.”

13:47

That lie to a justice department official was the basis for articles of impeachment

13:51

for perjury and obstruction of justice. And so it was that the president of the United

13:55

States was impeached for saying that he didn’t have sex with a woman that he did have sex

13:59

with, unless of course you define sex very narrowly, and it all depends on what your

14:03

definition of is is, and etc. In early 1999, Clinton was acquitted of these

14:08

charges in a congressional vote that went right down party lines and he served out the

14:12

remainder of his term but he was significantly weakened.

14:15

Also, he served out the remainder of his presidency sleeping on the couch.

14:19

So the 90s were a really pivotal decade to the world we live in right now, a globalized,

14:24

multicultural, instagram-filtered world But as we became more globally connected political

14:29

divisions grew within the United States. And this became especially problematic because

14:33

with the growth of the Internet it was easier than ever to only hear voices that you already

14:38

know you agree with. To live inside of an echo chamber where your news doesn’t necessarily

14:43

resemble your neighbor’s news. In some ways Bill Clinton directed these changes

14:47

but in most ways they directed him. But that’s what I find so fascinating about history,

14:52

even the fancy people who get their heads on the chalkboard, even they are subject to

14:56

historical forces. Thanks for watching. I’ll see you next week.

15:01

Crash Course is made with all the help of these nice people and it’s possible because

15:04

of your support through Subbable.com, a voluntary subscription service that allows you to pay

15:10

monthly for Crash Course whatever you want so that we can keep it free for everyone forever.

15:15

You’ll find lots of cool perks at Subbable like a chance to sponsor videos, and signed

15:18

posters and stuff, so please check it out. You can click here on my face or there is

15:22

a link in the video info below. Thank you so much for watching Crash Course, thanks

15:25

for making it possible, and as we say in my hometown, “Don’t forget to be awesome.”

15:29

________________ [1] Foner. Give me Liberty ebook version p.

15:29

1141 [2] Foner, Give me Liberty. Ebook version

15:29

p. 1150.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video