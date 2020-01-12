Get Daily Email
The Growth of Knowledge: Crash Course Psychology #18

The Growth of Knowledge: Crash Course Psychology #18

by Leave a Comment


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
Even though you can’t see me, you know that I am here talking to you. And I can probably
00:04
persuade you that this container of water and this container of water have the same
00:07
amount of water, which they do, even though they don’t look like they do.
00:10
And you’ll see I left my anglerfish behind me. If someone were to move it without my
00:13
knowing, you’d rightly expect me to look for it first where I originally left it.
00:18
…Nnnugh!!
00:19
You can figure out all these things because you are far down the path of cognitive development.
00:24
Your parents will be proud. But there was a time in your life, in all our lives, when
00:28
simple concepts like these were totally baffling.
00:30
Of course, lots of things influence how your mind and its relationship with the world grows
00:34
over time.
00:35
Both our genetics and our environment begin to affect our development long before we’re
00:39
even born, and they continue to influence our learning until the day we die.
00:43
And even though we’re born with nearly the same number of brain cells we’ll ever have,
00:47
our complete set of brain hardware takes years to solidify as our neural networks grow more
00:52
complex.
00:53
The study of our physical changes, cognitive, social and emotional changes throughout our
00:57
whole lives – from prenatal to preteen to post-retirement – is called developmental
01:01
psychology. It’s how we grow into who we are.
01:04
And it begins with the growth of knowledge itself: the process by which you mature into
01:08
the anglerfish-tracking water-beaker-estimating peekaboo-master that you are today.
01:18
[Intro]
01:23
As we age, we tend to follow a sequence of changes in behavior and appearance called
01:27
maturation. Everyone is affected differently by their personal experience, of course, but
01:32
we all share inherent genetic growth tendencies.
01:34
We roll over before we sit, we sit before stand, and we stand before we walk, and we
01:38
walk before we break dance. The same thing applies to our cognitive development – how
01:42
we learn to think, know, remember and communicate. And if you’re gonna talk about cognitive development,
01:47
you gotta start with Jean Piaget, developmental psychologist extraordinaire.
01:52
Piaget was from Switzerland where he was kind of a wunderkind and got his PhD in zoology
01:56
in 1918, began dabbling in Freud psychoanalysis. After graduation, he headed to France to work
02:02
on a method for testing children’s aptitudes and abilities. While administering these tests,
02:06
Piaget began to notice how younger kids kept giving wrong answers to certain questions.
02:10
He became fascinated by the fact that children of a certain age consistently made particular
02:14
mistakes that older kids and adults didn’t. Like the younger kids would have a really
02:19
hard time understanding the idea I just showed you, that this container has the same amount
02:22
of water in it as in this container. Or that this row of coins has the same number as this
02:26
row.
02:26
While others might have dismissed these as childish mistakes, Piaget theorized that it
02:30
was because humans go through specific stages of cognitive development and intellectual
02:35
progression. His main game was asking ‘How does knowledge grow?’
02:39
He proposed that as we grow and struggle to make sense of our experiences, we create schemas,
02:43
or mental frameworks that help interpret information.
02:46
Schemas are like concepts, ranging from physical things like birds and hats and eye patches
02:51
to abstract ideas like friendship and betrayal.
02:53
And we’re constantly striving for cognitive equilibrium, or harmony, between our thought
02:58
processes and our environments, which are always giving us new things to think about
03:02
and adjust to.
03:03
Piaget proposed that we adapt to new experiences through two processes that are closely related
03:07
– assimilation and accommodation.
03:09
When we assimilate new experiences, we interpret them in terms of our existing schemas. So
03:14
if a toddler has never seen a deer but has a schema for a horse, she may call the first
03:18
deer she sees a horsey. She wants to fit it within her understanding.
03:22
But with more interactions in the world, our minds expand to accommodate, or adjust to
03:26
new experiences. So soon enough, that kid realizes that deer aren’t just horses, and
03:31
she adjusts her schema. From there, she’ll be able to tell the difference between Bambi
03:35
and Black Beauty in no time.
03:36
But our knowledge base grows in ways that are much more complex than just those two
03:40
steps, and Piaget knew that. He went on to devise a four-stage theory of cognitive development
03:45
that described how we learn in different phases of our lives.
03:49
He called stage one the sensorimotor stage, which begins at birth and continues on to
03:53
about age two. This is the time when babies experience the world through their senses
03:57
and actions. Touching and grabbing and looking and hearing. And putting things in their mouth.
04:02
From what I can tell, mostly just putting things in their mouth.
04:05
Younger babies may get scared around strangers, seem to live only in the present, and have
04:09
to see something to know it exists. This makes them very easy to trick, if you’re into that
04:14
– I mean if you have any experience with babies, just think about this: toss a blanket over
04:17
a six-month-old’s pacifier and they think it vanished.
04:20
They lack object permanence, the awareness that things still exist when they’re out of
04:24
sight. And yet, we develop so quickly that just a month or two later that baby already
04:28
understands better that objects and people don’t disappear just because they’re hidden.
04:33
Object permanence, in Piaget’s view, was one of the major achievements of the sensorimotor
04:37
stage.
04:37
The second of Piaget’s phases of development is the ‘preoperational stage’ and he believed
04:42
it began around age two, and carried on through age six or seven. The thing about kids of
04:46
this age is that it’s all about them. The preoperational stage is characterized by ‘egocentrism’
04:51
which drives most of what a child thinks and says.
04:54
Kids have a hard time imagining another person’s point of view, so much so that when I was
04:57
a kid, if you asked me if I had a brother, I’d say, ‘sure, John’, but if you asked me
05:01
if John had a brother I’d say, ‘Nah, I don’t think so.’
05:04
Egocentrism of course never fully disappears, even in adults who understand how the whole
05:08
sibling thing works.
05:09
The preoperational stage is also marked by a child’s ability to mentally represent objects
05:13
and events with words and images and pretend plays in their imagination. They’re big into
05:18
animism now, and believe their favorite bunny, batman or stuffed anglerfish has feelings
05:23
and opinions and possibly the intent to kiss or kill you when you’re asleep – depending
05:27
on how they’re feeling.
05:29
Still plenty of kinks to work out.
05:30
Piaget suggests that early in this stage, kids don’t yet understand the concept of conservation
05:34
– like how 500 milliliters is the same as 500 milliliters, no matter what container
05:38
it’s in.
05:39
They can also struggle with the notion of reversibility. It’s hard for them to mentally
05:43
reverse the process by which a ball of clay smashed flat can be rolled back into a ball.
05:48
It’s a concept that takes some time to understand.
05:50
And these challenges both have to do with ‘Centration’ – a child’s tendency to fixate
05:55
on just one aspect of a problem or object – like the shape of the container or the clay.
05:59
But during the second half of stage two, things begin to blossom. Kids start forming their
06:03
theory of mind or ability to understand other people’s feelings, thoughts and perceptions-
06:08
as well as their own- and also how to predict behavior… like remember when my anglerfish
06:12
got moved when I wasn’t looking? A child at this stage will begin to realize that while
06:16
she knows that the fish is in a new place, I don’t know it was moved, so when I start
06:20
to look for it, she’ll expect me to look where it originally was and not where it was moved
06:25
to.
06:26
These new people skills have all kinds of awesome applications from trying to convince
06:31
your parents to “PLEASE GIVE ME THAT EXTRA COOKIE I SO DESPERATELY NEED!” to showing
06:36
empathy, which is better – and offering comfort to others when they seem sad.
06:40
Piaget called the third stage of development – beginning around age six or seven and lasting
06:43
until eleven or twelve – the ‘Concrete Operational Stage’. Kids are starting to think logically
06:49
about concrete events that they’ve actually experienced. And unlike children in the earlier
06:53
phase, getting hung up on issues of centration, kids in this stage experience ‘decentration’,
06:57
and become able to see beyond just one aspect of an object or problem.
07:01
So now, problems with reversibility and conservation just cease to be problems. And the last of
07:06
Piaget’s four stages is the ‘Formal Operational Stage’ which starts at about twelve and carries
07:11
us through the rest of our lives. By now, our reasoning is expanding to include more
07:16
abstract thinking, problem solving and hypothetical questions.
07:19
Now Piaget’s four-stage model has been criticized for over-simplifying things and for being
07:23
too rigid in how it classifies certain abilities by age. Today, for example, researchers have
07:28
detected these phases at earlier ages than Piaget ever did – sometimes way earlier – like
07:32
some types of object permanence have been observed in three-month-olds.
07:36
Psychologists also see development as more of a continuous process rather than a series
07:39
of stepping stones. But even Piaget understood that his stages weren’t as fixed as he made
07:44
them sound.
07:44
And he wasn’t the only guy on the block talking about development. For instance, his contemporary,
07:49
Belarussian psychologist Lev Vygotsky, had some ideas of his own. While Piaget focused
07:53
on how a kid’s mind grows by interacting with his physical environment, Vygotsky emphasized
07:58
how early development occurs through parental instruction and interaction with social environments.
08:02
He believed less in set stages and more in the idea that care-giver adults provide a
08:07
sort of scaffolding, that helps children climb to higher levels of thinking and learning.
08:12
Vgotsky put a lot of emphasis on language as a way of assigning meaning to things, and
08:16
he also suggested that the ways kids develop might actually vary across cultures.
08:21
In the end, there’s room for lots of different theories here, but perhaps Piaget’s greatest
08:25
achievement was developing theoretical depth in the concept that kids actually think very
08:30
differently than adults.
08:32
This fact has helped a lot of parents and teachers, and his work spurred a new era of
08:36
research in the field. While Piaget wasn’t the only developmentalist, or even the first,
08:41
he’s definitely one of the most influential, and remains relevant to this day.
08:45
As the brain and mind develop in children, so too do their social, emotional, and moral
08:50
behavior. How a child is raised and cared for can have a profound impact on their personality
08:55
later in life, which is something we’ll look at next week.
08:58
This week, though, you learned how we use schemas, assimilation, and accommodation to
09:01
make sense of the world around us, and about Piaget’s four-stage theory of cognitive development,
09:07
including sensorimotor, preoperational, concrete operational, and formal operational periods,
09:12
and about Vgotsky’s theory of scaffolding.
09:14
Thanks for watching, especially to all of our Subbable subscribers – you are the reason
09:19
that we can do this, thank you. If you would like to sponsor an episode of Crash Course,
09:23
or even be animated into an upcoming episode, just go to subbable.com.
09:27
This episode was written by Kathleen Yale, edited by Blake de Pastino, and our consultant
09:31
is Dr. Ranjit Bhagwat. Our director and editor is Nicholas Jenkins, the script supervisor
09:35
is Michael Aranda who is also our sound designer, and the graphics team is Thought Cafe.


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Crash Course

Tons of awesome courses in one awesome channel! Nicole Sweeney teaches you sociology, Carrie Anne Philbin teaches you computer science, Craig Benzine teaches film history, and Mike Rugnetta is teaching mythology!

Check out the playlists for past courses in physics, philosophy, games, economics, U.S. government and politics, astronomy, anatomy & physiology, world history, biology, literature, ecology, chemistry, psychology, and U.S. history.

Help support Crash Course at Patreon.com/CrashCourse.
Follow us on Twitter @TheCrashCourse and Facebook. See our videos on YouTube.

