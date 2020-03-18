Get Daily Email
The Integumentary System, Part 2 – Skin Deeper: Crash Course A&P #7

The Integumentary System, Part 2 – Skin Deeper: Crash Course A&P #7

date 2020-03-18


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
Look at all this stuff! Soaps, lotions, conditioners, polishes — all
00:03
from that huge section of your local store that’s dedicated solely to the grooming
00:06
of your skin, hair, and nails. Some might see these things as the trappings
00:10
of vanity. But me? I see them as the tools for the care,
00:14
maintenance, and — sure, sometimes decoration — of the integumentary system.
00:17
Now, true, in spite of what the cosmetics industry may lead you to believe, your integumentary
00:21
system is more than just a place to put eye shadow and hair product in the hopes of attracting a mate.
00:26
This collection of resilient tissues, ranging from the sharp and hard to the soft and fluffy,
00:31
serve a whole panoply of functions, the majority of which you never even notice.
00:35
But, when you do notice what your integumentary system is doing, the results are often uncomfortable
00:39
or ugly or both, and that is what this stuff is mostly for.
00:42
Your sweat glands can make you smell.
00:44
Your oil glands can give you zits.
00:46
Your skin can become either scaly or greasy, and — in rare cases — it can even change color.
00:50
And hair, well, let’s just say it takes a lot of science to tame this mane.
00:52
But each of these tissues — frustrating as they may be at times — has a purpose, and
00:57
without them you’d be cold and vulnerable and dead.
01:00
I’m not gonna lecture you on personal hygiene today. But hopefully by the end of this you’ll
01:03
understand the important functions of your integumentary system, and maybe why it’s
01:07
worth a little bit of time and effort to keep it healthy.
01:09
And hey, it might even score you a date.
01:21
If you recall our recent run-ins with rogue
01:23
nails and tattoo needles, you’ll probably remember that the first and most vital purpose
01:27
of your integumentary system is to act as a protective barrier.
01:30
Your skin, hair, nails and sweat and oil glands all work together to shield you from all the
01:34
things out there that are out to get you: excessive sunlight, infections, abrasions,
01:39
and just, you know, getting poked by sharp sticks and stuff.
01:41
But beyond that, this system is also vital to how you sense the world around you.
01:45
Your skin is loaded with structures that are actually part of your nervous system — called
01:48
cutaneous sensory receptors — they’re what receive stimuli from the outside environment
01:53
and send them to your brain.
01:54
These receptors, or corpuscles, as they’re sometimes called, register all of the different
01:58
sensations that you associate with touch.
02:00
Your tactile corpuscles, for instance, are what make you constantly aware of the tag
02:04
that’s scratching at the back of your neck, while your lamellar corpuscles register the
02:08
sense of pressure, like when someone puts their hand on your shoulder.
02:11
Your hair follicles have receptors, too, which is why you can feel a slight breeze on your
02:14
skin or through your hair.
02:16
Now, on the less-sexy front, your integumentary system also plays a role in the excretion
02:19
of waste, though not as big as a role as we’re often led to believe.
02:22
Most nitrogen-containing wastes like urea, uric acid, and ammonia are disposed of through
02:26
your urine, but small amounts are eliminated through your skin in sweat.
02:29
But despite what you may be told at the beginning of your hot-yoga class, there isn’t much
02:32
evidence that suggests that heavy sweating actually rids your body of any extra toxins
02:37
— if anything, you’re just losing more water.
02:39
When you do exercise, though, you call on another of your skin’s lesser-known functions
02:43
— as a handy blood storage unit.
02:45
About 5 percent of your entire blood volume is retained in your skin at any given time.
02:50
And when you suddenly need more blood supplied to your organs, like when you’re working out,
02:54
your nervous system constricts your dermal blood vessels to squeeze that extra blood into circulation.
02:59
Now, during these times of exertion, both your blood and your sweat glands work together
03:02
to perform a key function: regulating your body temperature.
03:06
Even without exercise, your body oozes out about half a liter of sweat per day, in an
03:10
effort to keep you at a comfortable temperature. That’s just your normal, barely noticeable
03:15
sweat called insensible perspiration.
03:17
But on a hot day, or if you’re on the dance floor exerting yourself, that sweat becomes
03:21
much more noticeable. Such sensible perspiration could produce as much as 12 LITERS of sweat per day!
03:27
Now, if the temperature gets chilly, the surface of your skin can lose a lot of heat, because
03:30
it has so much warm blood behind it. To regulate that heat loss, your dermal blood vessels
03:35
constrict, causing your blood to head deeper into your tissues and help keep your vital organs warm.
03:41
Once things warm up, those blood vessels in the skin gradually relax, and allow that blood
03:44
to return to the surface.
03:45
You’ve probably noticed that if you’re cold for too long, your skin may lose some
03:48
of its color — or even turn pale blue if you’re light-skinned — as that blood retreats
03:53
from the surface.
03:54
And in fact, like a litmus test for your body, changes in the color of your skin can indicate
03:58
a number of homeostatic imbalances.
04:00
Blue skin, or cyanosis, in Caucasian people may indicate heart failure, poor circulation,
04:05
or severe respiratory issues. That’s because blood that’s been depleted of oxygen turns
04:09
darker in color, and when seen through the tissue of lips or skin, it can look bluish.
04:14
A yellowing of the skin, called jaundice, usually signifies liver disorder, as yellow
04:18
bile starts accumulating in the blood stream.
04:21
Reddened skin, or erythema, could indicate a fever, inflammation, or allergy — all of
04:25
these conditions cause blood vessels to expand and more blood to flow to the skin’s surface.
04:29
Of course, human skin color spans a pretty wide spectrum, so some of these conditions
04:32
are easier to diagnose by looking for discolorations of other tissues, like mucous membranes and
04:37
the beds of finger and toenails.
04:39
However light or dark your skin color is, though, you can thank your melanin for it.
04:43
You’ll remember that melanin is a pigment produced by the melanocyte cells in your epidermis.
04:47
Melanin has two forms, producing pigments that range in color from reddish yellow to
04:51
brownish black.
04:52
Because its main job is to protect us from the sun’s ultraviolet rays, it makes sense
04:56
that, in the distant past, the distribution of these different skin tones was not at all random.
05:00
Historically, where solar radiation is more intense, higher concentrations of deep-colored
05:04
melanin became an advantage for the protection it provided.
05:06
But closer to the poles, where those solar rays are weaker and more diffuse, lower concentrations
05:11
of melanin allowed people to collect what sunlight was available, to manufacture vitamin D.
05:15
‘Cause the fact is, we all need some level of sunlight to hit our skin to survive.
05:19
Your bones require vitamin D to keep producing new bone cells, and it’s the only vitamin
05:23
that your body can actually produce on its own. Your skin cells contain a molecule that
05:27
converts to vitamin D when it comes in contact with UV light.
05:31
From there the vitamin heads through your bloodstream to your liver and kidneys where
05:34
it truly becomes activated D, also called calcitriol, which is circulated to all the bones of your body.
05:39
But let’s not just be skin-deep here — your integumentary system also involves your so-called
05:43
skin appendages — your hair, nails, sweat and sebaceous, or oil glands, which can each
05:49
be fascinating as well as frustrating in its own way.
05:52
If you’re like some people I know and you spend a fortune on hair conditioner? That’s
05:55
because your cuticles are out of control.
05:57
All of your hairs, or pili, are basically just flexible strands of dead keratin protein
06:03
cells, like your fingernails.
06:04
And the outermost layer of these dead cells, called the cuticle, looks like it’s made
06:08
of overlapping roof shingles. So what you’re paying the conditioner to do is even out the
06:12
rough surface between those cells of the cuticle to make it look smooth.
06:16
Now if you pluck out a strand of your hair you will be in pain, but you will also have
06:20
the opportunity to notice that it has two main regions — the shaft — where the keratinization
06:25
is complete — and the root — the part inside the follicle where keratinization is still happening.
06:30
Each follicle is just a tube of epidermal cells, and just like in your epidermis, the
06:34
cells at the bottom of each follicle are young and fresh, continually dividing and pushing
06:39
older cells up through the skin and into the open air.
06:43
And your finger- and toenails pretty much grow the same way — starting at the back
06:46
of the nail bed where new cells divide at the root and get pushed forward, creating
06:50
the scaly-hard keratin that you paint with polish and keep trimmed during flip-flop season.
06:55
But there’s probably no other part of the integumentary system that you spend more money
06:59
on trying to control than your sweat and oil glands.
07:01
You’ve got up to three million tiny sudoriferous, or sweat glands distributed throughout your
07:07
body. These guys secrete your salty, watery sweat, and they come in two types: eccrine
07:12
and apocrine.
07:13
Your eccrine sweat glands are more abundant — they’re in your palms, forehead, and
07:17
in the soles of your feet.
07:18
They’re just simple coiled tubes that start in the dermis, extend through a duct, and
07:22
open into a pore on the surface of your skin.
07:24
Your apocrine sweat glands are a slightly different story. You only have about 2000
07:28
of these, and they start cookin’ around puberty, emptying into the hair follicles
07:32
around your armpits and groin.
07:33
These glands secrete a kind of deluxe sweat, with fats and proteins in it. It’s more
07:37
viscous and sometimes yellowish in color. When bacteria on the skin get a hold of this
07:42
sweat, it gets odorific, creating what we generically call body odor.
07:45
Deodorants don’t affect how much you sweat, but they do reduce those smells by attacking
07:49
the stink-making bacteria, while antiperspirants do the opposite, using ingredients like aluminum
07:54
to block your sweat glands and actually keep you from perspiring.
07:58
Some researchers believe these glands may be the human equivalent of other animals’
08:01
musky sex scent glands. So while you might not want to stink up a whole room, a little
08:06
bit of body odor might actually get you a mate.
08:08
Mammary glands, which secrete milk in lactating people, and ceruminous glands, the ones that
08:12
make your cerumen, or earwax, are two other types of modified apocrine sweat glands.
08:17
Finally, your sebaceous, or oil glands are found everywhere but the thick skin in your
08:22
palms and foot soles. Their ducts are smaller on your limbs, but they’re pretty big on
08:26
your face, and neck, and upper chest.
08:28
Most of your sebaceous glands secrete their sebum, an oily substance, into hair follicles
08:33
where it can travel to the surface of your skin.
08:35
And while yes, they cause wicked pimples, their primary goal is to soften and lubricate
08:40
your skin and hair, and help slow water loss from the skin in dry environments.
08:45
Try to remember that the next time you have a break-out before a big date or job interview.
08:48
Maybe it’ll make you feel better. It probably won’t.
08:51
The irony here is that about half of the things I showed at the beginning of this episode
08:54
are used to wash away our natural protective moisturizing oils, while the other half are
08:59
there to add them back through lotions and conditioners!
09:02
Deodorant, though. I think we’re all glad that exists.
09:05
Today you learned how your integumentary system protects your body, senses the outside world,
09:09
helps excrete waste, stores blood, regulates temperature, makes vitamin D, indicates signs
09:14
of poor health, and gives you zits. We also talked about how your hair and nails grow,
09:18
the difference between your eccrine and apocrine sweat glands, and your sebaceous oil glands.
09:23
Thank you for watching, especially to all of our Subbable subscribers, who make Crash
09:27
Course possible for themselves and also to everyone else. To find out how you can become
09:31
a supporter, just go to subbable.com.
09:33
This episode was written by Kathleen Yale, edited by Blake de Pastino, and our consultant,
09:37
is Dr. Brandon Jackson. Our director and editor is Nicholas Jenkins, the script supervisor
09:42
and sound designer is Michael Aranda, and the graphics team is Thought Café.


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Crash Course

Tons of awesome courses in one awesome channel! Nicole Sweeney teaches you sociology, Carrie Anne Philbin teaches you computer science, Craig Benzine teaches film history, and Mike Rugnetta is teaching mythology!

Check out the playlists for past courses in physics, philosophy, games, economics, U.S. government and politics, astronomy, anatomy & physiology, world history, biology, literature, ecology, chemistry, psychology, and U.S. history.

Help support Crash Course at Patreon.com/CrashCourse.
Follow us on Twitter @TheCrashCourse and Facebook. See our videos on YouTube.

