Tissues, Part 4 – Types of Connective Tissues: Crash Course A&P #5

00:00
Technically, we’re all just meat.
00:02
Yeah, you could say that what makes us human is our emotions, or thoughts, or memories,
00:05
but physically, we’re not all that different from this.
00:08
We’re used to thinking of meat as the muscle tissue that people cook and eat — but the
00:11
fact is, you could eat that stuff raw. A chicken breast or a steak or a pork chop is tender
00:16
enough that it doesn’t need cooking.
00:18
What does need cooking is all of the connective tissue that’s in and around the muscle,
00:23
and gets in the way of our meal.
00:24
So one of the main reasons humans began to roast, and boil, and bake meat in the first
00:28
place, was to break down those connective tissues that we can’t chew, so we could get the meat.
00:33
Now, you might’ve noticed that connective tissues kind of seem like a grab bag of materials
00:36
that don’t really fit in other groups.
00:39
Our muscle, nervous, and epithelial tissue types are more uniform, more obviously grouped
00:43
together. Sometimes, our connective tissues just seem like the leftovers you throw in the stew pot.
00:48
But appearances are deceiving, and our inability as a species to tolerate these tissues in
00:52
our food is just one reminder that no matter how different tendon, bone, or a hunk of fat
00:57
may appear, they are indeed very closely related.
01:00
They all spring from the same embryonic cells, and their structures are dominated, not by
01:04
cells, but by an extracellular matrix full of fibers.
01:07
And it’s those fibers that have given humans the most trouble in our meat-eating history.
01:12
It wasn’t until we figured out how to cook the stuff the that we were able to denature, or
01:16
change the natural structure of, those protein fibers so that they became soft and pliable.
01:20
Take a chicken for example. You couldn’t just pull the skin off a living bird — like
01:25
ethically you couldn’t do that but also you probably couldn’t.
01:27
Its living skin is anchored by connective tissue that’s full of collagen fibers. But
01:32
if you roast that chicken, and break apart that collagen, suddenly the skin just peels
01:36
right off with no effort at all.
01:37
So connective tissues, as evidenced by this mess here, are good reminders of how sometimes
01:42
things are more similar than they appear.
01:44
They’re also delicious . . . if you’re into that.
01:57
So we know what our connective tissues have in common, and we know that we’ve got four
02:00
different types — but what do they look like, what do they do, and where are they found
02:04
— both in your butcher shop, and on your body?
02:06
Perhaps your most diverse type is your classic connective tissue proper. It comes in both
02:11
loose and dense subclasses, based on how many fibers it has in its ground substance.
02:15
Pull on the back of your hand. See that fleshy tent there? That’s one example of loose
02:20
connective tissue. There’s a lot of ground substance in here, and the elastin fibers
02:24
help it snap back into place, while the collagen helps anchor it so you can’t, like, snag
02:29
your skin on a zipper and watch it just fly off.
02:32
But try pulling on your Achilles’ tendon, or these wing tendons here, and there isn’t
02:35
a lot of give. That’s because a tendon is an example of dense connective tissue, with
02:40
a lot more collagen. You could chew and chew and chew on a collagen-dense tendon and never
02:46
get anywhere. That’s why butchers trim off most dense connective tissue before selling cuts of meat.
02:50
So loose connective tissues have fewer fibers, and more cells and more ground substance.
02:55
Areolar tissue is the most common loose connective tissue you have, found ALL over your body,
02:59
just under your epithelial tissue, and wrapped around your organs.
03:02
It’s got a loose and random arrangement of fibers, with just a few fibroblast cells
03:06
that make those fibers. If you look at it under a microscope you’ll see that its most
03:10
obvious feature is that it looks like it has a lot of open space in it.
03:13
This makes areolar tissue makes it great at holding the watery, salty ground substance
03:18
that surrounding tissues draw from.
03:19
Your adipose tissue, meanwhile, is your fat tissue, the loose connective tissue that’s in here.
03:24
Rather than being mostly ground substance, this one is mostly cells — adipocytes — which
03:28
store lipids for later use, insulate the body against heat loss, and grow pot bellies and love handles.
03:33
The average person’s weight is about 18 percent adipose tissue, and it’s those fat
03:36
stores that keep us alive when food is scarce. With no fat stores, you’d die within a few
03:41
days of your last sandwich.
03:42
Reticular tissue is like areolar tissue, but with a woven mess of reticular fibers — rather
03:47
than collagen and elastin fibers — hence the name.
03:49
This tissue provides the soft internal framework, or stroma, of the spleen, lymph nodes, and
03:54
bone marrow, and it supports lots of developing blood cells. Just as your areolar tissue is
03:59
a kind of sponge for watery ground substance, your reticular tissue is what holds your blood
04:04
in place in many of your organs.
04:05
Really, all of these loose connective tissue proper types share an airy dispersal of fibers
04:11
… which is why they’re easier to eat after cooking — and why you can pull cooked chicken skin apart.
04:15
On the other hand, you can’t easily rip a tendon or ligament in two, or even chew
04:19
it, because it’s made of that dense regular tissue, full of tight bundles of collagen
04:24
fibers all running parallel.
04:25
You can see how neat and smooth a slide sample looks under a scope, the fibers being those
04:30
white, flexible structures. They provide great resistance to tension when that tension is
04:35
exerted in one direction.
04:36
That’s why you find this tissue in your tendons, which connect muscle to bone or other
04:40
muscle, and your ligaments, which bind bones together anywhere you’ve got a joint.
04:44
But what if those collagen fibers aren’t all stacked regularly in rows?
04:48
Then it forms dense irregular tissue, whose fibers are thicker and arranged erratically
04:53
— it’s found wherever tension might be exerted in lots of different directions, like
04:57
the leathery dermis underlying your skin.
05:00
And finally, your body has places that require more elasticity than rigidity, like say, around
05:04
your joints. That’s where you’ll find dense elastic tissue — for example, connecting
05:09
your vertebrae so that your spine can curve and twist.
05:12
Some of our largest artery walls are made of this stretchy elastic tissue, too, which
05:16
provides both support and flexibility.
05:18
From fat to tendons, connective tissue proper is the most diverse group in this tissue family.
05:23
But for the last few minutes you’ve also been watching a different type of connective
05:26
tissue bob up and down as I talk — cartilage
05:30
Cartilage doesn’t have any blood or nerves, and it stands up against both tension and
05:33
compression pretty well — it’s that whitish gristle you see at the end of pork ribs or
05:38
chicken wings in your grocer’s freezer — and it’s another thing that you’re not going
05:41
to have much luck chewing.
05:42
Hyaline cartilage is your most common type — it’s kind of glassy looking and provides
05:46
pliable support. It connects your ribs to your sternum and keeps the tip of your nose all perky.
05:51
Its ground substance is rich with those sticky, starchy proteoglycans, and although it has
05:57
collagen fibers, when you look at it under a scope, you can’t really see them — instead
06:01
the tissue looks glassy, hence the name “hyal” meaning glassy, or transparent.
06:06
Elastic cartilage is very similar to hyaline, but with more elastic fibers that are easier
06:09
to see, and it’s found in places where strength and stretchability are needed. Like, it’s
06:14
why I can pull on my ear without it ripping off.
06:16
And just as your body needs firm parts and stretchy parts, it also needs shock absorbers.
06:20
That’s where your fibrocartilage comes in. It’s dominated by thick fibers of collagen
06:26
and is good at withstanding lots of pressure, so it makes up the discs between your vertebrae,
06:30
and your knee joints where it keeps your bones from grinding together.
06:33
And speaking of bones!
06:34
Although you might not think of something so hard and durable as living tissue, bones
06:38
definitely are.
06:39
The word “bone” can refer to an entire organ — like your femur or scapula — or
06:44
just bone tissue. And that bone, or osseous tissue, is just calcified connective tissue,
06:49
perfect for supporting and protecting your body’s various structures.
06:53
Spongy bone tissue is typically found in the heads of long bones and in the inner layer
06:57
of flat bones like the sternum. This spongy tissue is strong, but porous, even to the
07:01
naked eye, and it uses this extra room to make and store bone marrow.
07:06
Compact bone tissue on the other hand is quite dense, with no visible spaces. It forms the
07:09
external layer of your bones and stores calcium for bone cells to use to make more tissue.
07:14
Now, if bone doesn’t conjure up your traditional image of a tissue, blood probably doesn’t
07:18
either — I mean, it doesn’t seem to connect things, or lend support, and yet, blood is
07:23
our fourth type of connective tissue.
07:25
And when you think about it, it clearly does connect distant parts of your body and provides
07:30
some rigidity to other parts.
07:32
Just like other connective tissues, blood develops from mesenchyme and is made up of
07:35
cells surrounded by an extracellular nonliving matrix: In this case, the ground substance
07:40
is your blood plasma, which has protein fibers floating around in it.
07:44
Your blood’s main job, of course, is delivering goods — it transports cells, and nutrients,
07:48
and hormones, and wastes, and all kinds of other stuff, keeping all the parts of your
07:52
body connected in the process.
07:53
Most of your blood cells are erythrocytes, or your famous red blood cells that zoom around,
07:58
carrying oxygen and carbon dioxide through your body. You’ve also got larger, infection-fighting
08:02
white blood cells, or leukocytes in the mix, and your platelets, the small cell fragments
08:08
needed for blood clotting so that a paper cut doesn’t bleed you dry.
08:11
Unlike other connective tissues, it doesn’t really have what you would call fibers, but
08:15
instead has a bunch of protein dissolved in the plasma, and those protein molecules will
08:20
form fiber-like structures when your blood needs to clot.
08:24
So. You take your four primary types of tissues, and all of the subtypes of each that’s taken
08:29
us weeks to explore, and you can probably see how they can come together in many, many
08:34
combinations to form all of your body’s organs.
08:37
And just like that chaotic cafeteria packed with middle-schoolers — we’d be hopeless
08:40
messes without our hierarchy of organization, our inner and outer boundaries, and the ability
08:45
of our systems to communicate with each other.
08:47
THAT is what our tissues do for us, and we wouldn’t exist without them.
08:51
Today we wrapped up our four-episode series on tissues, with a survey of the sub-groups
08:55
of loose and dense connective tissue, including areolar, adipose, reticular, tendons, ligaments,
09:01
dense irregular, and dense elastic tissue. We also talked about the three cartilage types,
09:05
spongy and compact bone connective tissue, and how and why our blood is also a connective tissue type.
09:11
09:24
This episode was written by Kathleen Yale, the script was edited by Blake de Pastino,
09:27
and our consultant is Dr. Brandon Jackson. It was directed by Nicholas Jenkins & Michael
09:32
Aranda and our graphics team is Thought Cafe.
