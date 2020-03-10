Tissues, Part 4 – Types of Connective Tissues: Crash Course A&P #5

—

Today Hank wraps up our look at Connective Tissues with a discussion of its various types and a breakdown of what you can and can’t easily break down. Also chicken.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

Technically, we’re all just meat.

00:02

Yeah, you could say that what makes us human is our emotions, or thoughts, or memories,

00:05

but physically, we’re not all that different from this.

00:08

We’re used to thinking of meat as the muscle tissue that people cook and eat — but the

00:11

fact is, you could eat that stuff raw. A chicken breast or a steak or a pork chop is tender

00:16

enough that it doesn’t need cooking.

00:18

What does need cooking is all of the connective tissue that’s in and around the muscle,

00:23

and gets in the way of our meal.

00:24

So one of the main reasons humans began to roast, and boil, and bake meat in the first

00:28

place, was to break down those connective tissues that we can’t chew, so we could get the meat.

00:33

Now, you might’ve noticed that connective tissues kind of seem like a grab bag of materials

00:36

that don’t really fit in other groups.

00:39

Our muscle, nervous, and epithelial tissue types are more uniform, more obviously grouped

00:43

together. Sometimes, our connective tissues just seem like the leftovers you throw in the stew pot.

00:48

But appearances are deceiving, and our inability as a species to tolerate these tissues in

00:52

our food is just one reminder that no matter how different tendon, bone, or a hunk of fat

00:57

may appear, they are indeed very closely related.

01:00

They all spring from the same embryonic cells, and their structures are dominated, not by

01:04

cells, but by an extracellular matrix full of fibers.

01:07

And it’s those fibers that have given humans the most trouble in our meat-eating history.

01:12

It wasn’t until we figured out how to cook the stuff the that we were able to denature, or

01:16

change the natural structure of, those protein fibers so that they became soft and pliable.

01:20

Take a chicken for example. You couldn’t just pull the skin off a living bird — like

01:25

ethically you couldn’t do that but also you probably couldn’t.

01:27

Its living skin is anchored by connective tissue that’s full of collagen fibers. But

01:32

if you roast that chicken, and break apart that collagen, suddenly the skin just peels

01:36

right off with no effort at all.

01:37

So connective tissues, as evidenced by this mess here, are good reminders of how sometimes

01:42

things are more similar than they appear.

01:44

They’re also delicious . . . if you’re into that.

01:57

So we know what our connective tissues have in common, and we know that we’ve got four

02:00

different types — but what do they look like, what do they do, and where are they found

02:04

— both in your butcher shop, and on your body?

02:06

Perhaps your most diverse type is your classic connective tissue proper. It comes in both

02:11

loose and dense subclasses, based on how many fibers it has in its ground substance.

02:15

Pull on the back of your hand. See that fleshy tent there? That’s one example of loose

02:20

connective tissue. There’s a lot of ground substance in here, and the elastin fibers

02:24

help it snap back into place, while the collagen helps anchor it so you can’t, like, snag

02:29

your skin on a zipper and watch it just fly off.

02:32

But try pulling on your Achilles’ tendon, or these wing tendons here, and there isn’t

02:35

a lot of give. That’s because a tendon is an example of dense connective tissue, with

02:40

a lot more collagen. You could chew and chew and chew on a collagen-dense tendon and never

02:46

get anywhere. That’s why butchers trim off most dense connective tissue before selling cuts of meat.

02:50

So loose connective tissues have fewer fibers, and more cells and more ground substance.

02:55

Areolar tissue is the most common loose connective tissue you have, found ALL over your body,

02:59

just under your epithelial tissue, and wrapped around your organs.

03:02

It’s got a loose and random arrangement of fibers, with just a few fibroblast cells

03:06

that make those fibers. If you look at it under a microscope you’ll see that its most

03:10

obvious feature is that it looks like it has a lot of open space in it.

03:13

This makes areolar tissue makes it great at holding the watery, salty ground substance

03:18

that surrounding tissues draw from.

03:19

Your adipose tissue, meanwhile, is your fat tissue, the loose connective tissue that’s in here.

03:24

Rather than being mostly ground substance, this one is mostly cells — adipocytes — which

03:28

store lipids for later use, insulate the body against heat loss, and grow pot bellies and love handles.

03:33

The average person’s weight is about 18 percent adipose tissue, and it’s those fat

03:36

stores that keep us alive when food is scarce. With no fat stores, you’d die within a few

03:41

days of your last sandwich.

03:42

Reticular tissue is like areolar tissue, but with a woven mess of reticular fibers — rather

03:47

than collagen and elastin fibers — hence the name.

03:49

This tissue provides the soft internal framework, or stroma, of the spleen, lymph nodes, and

03:54

bone marrow, and it supports lots of developing blood cells. Just as your areolar tissue is

03:59

a kind of sponge for watery ground substance, your reticular tissue is what holds your blood

04:04

in place in many of your organs.

04:05

Really, all of these loose connective tissue proper types share an airy dispersal of fibers

04:11

… which is why they’re easier to eat after cooking — and why you can pull cooked chicken skin apart.

04:15

On the other hand, you can’t easily rip a tendon or ligament in two, or even chew

04:19

it, because it’s made of that dense regular tissue, full of tight bundles of collagen

04:24

fibers all running parallel.

04:25

You can see how neat and smooth a slide sample looks under a scope, the fibers being those

04:30

white, flexible structures. They provide great resistance to tension when that tension is

04:35

exerted in one direction.

04:36

That’s why you find this tissue in your tendons, which connect muscle to bone or other

04:40

muscle, and your ligaments, which bind bones together anywhere you’ve got a joint.

04:44

But what if those collagen fibers aren’t all stacked regularly in rows?

04:48

Then it forms dense irregular tissue, whose fibers are thicker and arranged erratically

04:53

— it’s found wherever tension might be exerted in lots of different directions, like

04:57

the leathery dermis underlying your skin.

05:00

And finally, your body has places that require more elasticity than rigidity, like say, around

05:04

your joints. That’s where you’ll find dense elastic tissue — for example, connecting

05:09

your vertebrae so that your spine can curve and twist.

05:12

Some of our largest artery walls are made of this stretchy elastic tissue, too, which

05:16

provides both support and flexibility.

05:18

From fat to tendons, connective tissue proper is the most diverse group in this tissue family.

05:23

But for the last few minutes you’ve also been watching a different type of connective

05:26

tissue bob up and down as I talk — cartilage

05:30

Cartilage doesn’t have any blood or nerves, and it stands up against both tension and

05:33

compression pretty well — it’s that whitish gristle you see at the end of pork ribs or

05:38

chicken wings in your grocer’s freezer — and it’s another thing that you’re not going

05:41

to have much luck chewing.

05:42

Hyaline cartilage is your most common type — it’s kind of glassy looking and provides

05:46

pliable support. It connects your ribs to your sternum and keeps the tip of your nose all perky.

05:51

Its ground substance is rich with those sticky, starchy proteoglycans, and although it has

05:57

collagen fibers, when you look at it under a scope, you can’t really see them — instead

06:01

the tissue looks glassy, hence the name “hyal” meaning glassy, or transparent.

06:06

Elastic cartilage is very similar to hyaline, but with more elastic fibers that are easier

06:09

to see, and it’s found in places where strength and stretchability are needed. Like, it’s

06:14

why I can pull on my ear without it ripping off.

06:16

And just as your body needs firm parts and stretchy parts, it also needs shock absorbers.

06:20

That’s where your fibrocartilage comes in. It’s dominated by thick fibers of collagen

06:26

and is good at withstanding lots of pressure, so it makes up the discs between your vertebrae,

06:30

and your knee joints where it keeps your bones from grinding together.

06:33

And speaking of bones!

06:34

Although you might not think of something so hard and durable as living tissue, bones

06:38

definitely are.

06:39

The word “bone” can refer to an entire organ — like your femur or scapula — or

06:44

just bone tissue. And that bone, or osseous tissue, is just calcified connective tissue,

06:49

perfect for supporting and protecting your body’s various structures.

06:53

Spongy bone tissue is typically found in the heads of long bones and in the inner layer

06:57

of flat bones like the sternum. This spongy tissue is strong, but porous, even to the

07:01

naked eye, and it uses this extra room to make and store bone marrow.

07:06

Compact bone tissue on the other hand is quite dense, with no visible spaces. It forms the

07:09

external layer of your bones and stores calcium for bone cells to use to make more tissue.

07:14

Now, if bone doesn’t conjure up your traditional image of a tissue, blood probably doesn’t

07:18

either — I mean, it doesn’t seem to connect things, or lend support, and yet, blood is

07:23

our fourth type of connective tissue.

07:25

And when you think about it, it clearly does connect distant parts of your body and provides

07:30

some rigidity to other parts.

07:32

Just like other connective tissues, blood develops from mesenchyme and is made up of

07:35

cells surrounded by an extracellular nonliving matrix: In this case, the ground substance

07:40

is your blood plasma, which has protein fibers floating around in it.

07:44

Your blood’s main job, of course, is delivering goods — it transports cells, and nutrients,

07:48

and hormones, and wastes, and all kinds of other stuff, keeping all the parts of your

07:52

body connected in the process.

07:53

Most of your blood cells are erythrocytes, or your famous red blood cells that zoom around,

07:58

carrying oxygen and carbon dioxide through your body. You’ve also got larger, infection-fighting

08:02

white blood cells, or leukocytes in the mix, and your platelets, the small cell fragments

08:08

needed for blood clotting so that a paper cut doesn’t bleed you dry.

08:11

Unlike other connective tissues, it doesn’t really have what you would call fibers, but

08:15

instead has a bunch of protein dissolved in the plasma, and those protein molecules will

08:20

form fiber-like structures when your blood needs to clot.

08:24

So. You take your four primary types of tissues, and all of the subtypes of each that’s taken

08:29

us weeks to explore, and you can probably see how they can come together in many, many

08:34

combinations to form all of your body’s organs.

08:37

And just like that chaotic cafeteria packed with middle-schoolers — we’d be hopeless

08:40

messes without our hierarchy of organization, our inner and outer boundaries, and the ability

08:45

of our systems to communicate with each other.

08:47

THAT is what our tissues do for us, and we wouldn’t exist without them.

08:51

Today we wrapped up our four-episode series on tissues, with a survey of the sub-groups

08:55

of loose and dense connective tissue, including areolar, adipose, reticular, tendons, ligaments,

09:01

dense irregular, and dense elastic tissue. We also talked about the three cartilage types,

09:05

spongy and compact bone connective tissue, and how and why our blood is also a connective tissue type.

09:11

Thanks to all of you for watching, especially to our Subbable subscribers, who make Crash Course

09:15

possible to themselves and also to the rest of the world. To find out how you can become a supporter, you

09:19

can go to Subbable.com. And don’t forget to go to Youtube.com/CrashCourse and subscribe.

09:24

This episode was written by Kathleen Yale, the script was edited by Blake de Pastino,

09:27

and our consultant is Dr. Brandon Jackson. It was directed by Nicholas Jenkins & Michael

09:32

Aranda and our graphics team is Thought Cafe.

