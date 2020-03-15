What Are Your Life’s Big Questions? (SoulPancake Book)

—

It’s certainly easier to make assumptions about people than it is to spend time getting to know someone. We wanted to put assumptions to the test to see what we’re missing out on because we’re so busy assuming we already “know” a person. Join us as we discover why you should never judge a book by it’s cover in our series ‘Tell My Story.’

– [Ryan] You peed your pants once.

– Oh my gosh, .

– We’ve all peed our pants.

I kind of have to be close with my family

just because I live with them right now.

I’m a very like family oriented person,

that’s something that they always taught me,

was just love everyone that you came up with.

– I definitely would describe myself as an introvert.

I feel like people get the wrong idea and think

that introversion is the same thing as being shy,

I’m also shy so that does not apply to me whatsoever.

But, introverted people aren’t necessarily shy,

they’re more so just need that alone time

and they can’t get back into socializing with other people.

– Your name is Taylor and this is your story.

You are 22 years old.

For work you are a bartender.

You grew up in Los Angeles.

Your culture of ethnic background is African American.

– The truth is my name is Asia.

I am 21 years old.

For work I am currently unemployed.

I grew up in Texas.

And my ethnic background is African American.

Your name is Michael and this is your story.

You are 23 years old.

For work you work in an office.

You grew up in Washington

and your cultural background is white.

– So the truth is my name is Ryan.

I am 23 years old.

For work I am a comedian.

I grew up in Los Angeles.

And I am white.

The surprise was Washington.

Why Washington?

What, am I giving off that vibe?

– I just feel like people in Washington

are normal people.

– Okay.

– You seem normal.

– Thank you for that.

I appreciate that.

You weren’t surprised that I thought you were a bartender?

– That was surprising.

– I get that vibe where you’re just like.

– That’s funny.

Because I’m hella introverted.

So that probably wouldn’t work out.

Right now I would say I am looking for more so a friendship.

I have not put the time or energy into getting

to know someone and that’s why I think I’m single.

My last relationship was around two and a half years.

I don’t think I would have had as much fun

these past two years of college if I were in a relationship.

– I always look for in a girl, ambition,

someone who can make me laugh.

Someone who’s gonna kind of be a little bit adventurous,

gonna want to go on a hike.

If it’s like a small cliff, jump off a cliff with me.

someone who maybe in our 80s we don’t end up

at the same restaurant every week,

it’s like let’s try a new diner or something like that.

– You would not want your date to always pay

because it’s nice to reciprocate.

Your first kiss was at a park with a friend of yours.

Something you’ve never told anyone is

you frequently read The Onion.

– So I would not want my date to always pay

because I’m the man and I believe chivalry is still alive.

My first kiss was at a party with a girl

playing truth or dare.

Something I never told anyone before

that was hard, I’m a pretty open book, honestly.

You would not want your date to always pay

because you’re a strong woman.

You first kiss was at a movie,

with your boyfriend.

Something you’ve never told anyone is

you peed your pants once.

– Oh my gosh.

– We’ve all peed our pants.

– I would not always want my date to pay

because I think we’re equals.

My first kiss was at school with a friend.

Something I’ve never told anyone is that

I don’t like Indian food.

The peeing the pants one was like,

that was very funny to me.

I didn’t write that down on this paper

by any means but that for sure happened in middle school.

– And you just never told anyone.

Just like I have to go to the bathroom.

We’ve all done it, I’ve just had to tell people about it.

– I’m definitely improving on my introversion.

So there’ll be times where I need my space

and I can’t talk to anyone when I’m in my space.

That’s definitely something that I feel like

someone else could help me work on.

I’m really big on communicating with my partners

in terms of what I want and what I expect

and I also want to know what they expect,

so I can see if I’m even able to meet those standards.

– I think that it’s important to have someone

who can be real with me about my insecurities

and be able to like say, listen, if you don’t get

your ass off the couch you’re not gonna get a job

it’s just you know that kind of stuff.

But she’s always gonna support me.

Which is a weirdly enough, a relationship I have

with my mom right now, it needs to go.

The most important person in your life is your siblings.

Your five step life plan is to get employed now,

you mentioned you are unemployed, have fun,

be your own boss, get married and have a family.

Stability in a relationship is very important to you

because I feel like you want to be the rock for somebody.

– So the most important person in my life is my mom.

My five step plan in life is to graduate from undergrad,

graduate from law school, work in a law firm,

open a bed and breakfast and then travel to six

out of the seven continents.

Stability is very important to me in a relationship

just to maintain that quality baseline of life.

The most important person in your life

is your younger siblings.

Your five step life plan, graduating from college,

building your passion, making a box office comedy hit,

settling down and then living outside of California.

Flexibility in a relationship is very important to you

because you feel its important to be able to adapt

to life’s changes.

– So the most important person in my life is my mom.

– Right.

– My five step plan is to enjoy my 20s,

gain mediocre or up success, meet a girl sometime in my 30s,

have a family.

Flexibility is more important to me

just because I never know where life is going to take me

and I just think that being able to be flexible

and adapt is way more important.

You mentioned that you want to graduate from law school

but then you want to open up a bed and breakfast.

– Yes I do.

– So why would you want to go to law school

but then do business?

I wouldn’t be surprised that you want to go to law school

to be a lawyer.

but you want to open up a business.

– I just want to satisfy my need to work

in the legal field in the first part of my life

and then the bed and breakfast is more so

that’s what I want to do after.

– Where would your ideal bed and breakfast be?

– Daytona Beach, Florida and no where else.

– [Ryan] No where else.

– Absolutely not.

– Oddly specific.

You wouldn’t have a chain of bed and breakfasts?

– If they could all be next to each other.

– In Daytona Beach, Florida.

So when I first saw you I said that I would not date you.

– [Asia] Mmhmm.

– And I think you’re really cool but unfortunately

now after talking I still would not date you.

– When I first saw you I said that I would not date you

and then after talking for a little bit

I said I would not date you still.

– So we’re on the same page.

Personally I’m way too much of an extrovert

I never want to force a person that I’m in a relationship

with to be something that they’re not

and unfortunately like I’m a night owl,

just seems like you’re a lot more reserved

and I wouldn’t want to pull you out of something

that was like and put you in an uncomfortable place,

that’s my own personal, but you’re really,

really cool, pretty much,

there was a lot of the same answers.

– Mmhmm.

– I feel like I’m breaking up with you, I’m so sorry.

So sorry, it’s not you, it’s me, I promise.

– I wouldn’t date anyone based off of looks

so it would have been the same answer regardless

of who was sitting here.

– I mean, pretty much the same I honestly feel as well

you have to get to know someone and so

I didn’t just want to throw myself out there.

I’m not that easy Asia.

– I respect it.

On my side of it, just moving forward after

my last relationship I would just prefer

to build a friendship first rather than just like

go straight into dating.

– Right.

– [Asia] Immediately.

– What do we shake hands?

Pal.

Cool.

– Awesome.

It was uncomfortable to try and read him at first.

I wasn’t sure where to look,

like do I look at my clipboard,

do I look at him are we like having an intimate conversation

right now or just interviewing each other?

But once we got into the other questions

it wasn’t really that stressful.

– It’s weird, I wish most dates where you could control

the dialogue but I don’t know.

It’s kind of hard to make assumptions about people

in that sense but it was fun, good time.

